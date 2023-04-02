Live updates: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU in the national championship game

This national championship game will feature two of the biggest stars in women’s college basketball.

Angel Reese on one end of the ring leads LSU and Clark on the other for Iowa. These two explosive players embody the growing game from their monstrous social media presence to their style of play.

Reese isn't your typical forward. Yes, she’s 6-foot-3 and will dominate in the post but has the quickness of a guard. She can hit the spin move coming down the lane or take it coast-to-coast in a blink of an eye. The Tigers sophomore has had a huge tournament run averaging 22.6 points and 16.2 rebounds. She is the first player to record 100 points, 70 rebounds, 10 blocks and 10 steals in one NCAA Tournament, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Clark has all the flash from hitting shots from the logo or making incredible passes in tight windows. She carries the pace and 3-point shot ability where the modern game has moved. The junior phenom has had an eye-popping tournament thus far from the first 40-point triple-double in DI history to following it up with another 40-point performance against the suffocating South Carolina defense. Clark is averaging 32.2 points and 10.4 assists through the tournament.

While it’ll be rare if we see the two guard each other one-on-one, their competitive energies will square off. The gusto and bravado of these two stars extend past the box score.

Whether that’s Clark physically waving off a Gamecock player with the ball above the 3-point line or Reese prematurely having a ring drawn on her finger with a marker after the Tigers’ Elite Eight victory — these two are gonna carry themselves with a fiery passion.

And it makes for an exciting on-court product.

“I think more than anything people are starting to understand women can play with excitement and a passion and a fire about themselves,” Clark said. “That's what's fun. That's what people want to see.”