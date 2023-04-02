Live updates: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU in the national championship game
🤩 Battle of the stars: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese
This national championship game will feature two of the biggest stars in women’s college basketball.
Angel Reese on one end of the ring leads LSU and Clark on the other for Iowa. These two explosive players embody the growing game from their monstrous social media presence to their style of play.
Reese isn't your typical forward. Yes, she’s 6-foot-3 and will dominate in the post but has the quickness of a guard. She can hit the spin move coming down the lane or take it coast-to-coast in a blink of an eye. The Tigers sophomore has had a huge tournament run averaging 22.6 points and 16.2 rebounds. She is the first player to record 100 points, 70 rebounds, 10 blocks and 10 steals in one NCAA Tournament, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Clark has all the flash from hitting shots from the logo or making incredible passes in tight windows. She carries the pace and 3-point shot ability where the modern game has moved. The junior phenom has had an eye-popping tournament thus far from the first 40-point triple-double in DI history to following it up with another 40-point performance against the suffocating South Carolina defense. Clark is averaging 32.2 points and 10.4 assists through the tournament.
While it’ll be rare if we see the two guard each other one-on-one, their competitive energies will square off. The gusto and bravado of these two stars extend past the box score.
Whether that’s Clark physically waving off a Gamecock player with the ball above the 3-point line or Reese prematurely having a ring drawn on her finger with a marker after the Tigers’ Elite Eight victory — these two are gonna carry themselves with a fiery passion.
And it makes for an exciting on-court product.
“I think more than anything people are starting to understand women can play with excitement and a passion and a fire about themselves,” Clark said. “That's what's fun. That's what people want to see.”
🏀 Morning madness: Everything you need to know
It's national championship day. 40 minutes will decide who takes home the 2023 NCAA national title — No. 2 Iowa or No. 3 LSU.
But before that, let's rewind a bit. In the Final Four, the Tigers came back from down 12 to defeat No. 1 Virginia Tech. Then the Hawkeyes stunned the defending champions No. 1 South Carolina handing the Gamecocks their first loss in 389 days. Caitlin Clark put on a stellar 41-point performance that'll go down in history as she also broke several records.
Now, the two star-studded squads will clash in the final game. These are two fast-paced, high-powered offenses. According to Her Hoop Stats, per 100 possessions the Hawkeyes and Tigers average over 110 points ranking second and fourth respectively. Both teams average over 80 points (Iowa 87.1, LSU 81.8) and shot over 45% from the field. There will be a lot of offense, but the Tigers have a significant defensive advantage holding opponents to roughly 14 points less than Iowa, but that didn't stop Clark and company against the nation's best defense in the semifinals.
No matter who wins, it'll be the first basketball, men's or women's, national champion in school history.
The championship also marks the first title game without a one-seeded team competing. The last time was in 2011 when No. 2 Texas A&M triumphed. That was also the last time a non-No. 1 seed took home the trophy; the most recent No. 3 seed to win was North Carolina in 1994.
How to watch Iowa-LSU in the National Championship
Here is how to watch the 2023 women's basketball National Championship:
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2
- Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Stream: The women's championship streams on ESPN+
- TV: ABC
How they got here
Both teams are headed to their first national championships in their respective program histories. Here's how they got this far:
|No. 2 Iowa
|ROUND
|No. 3 LSU
|Def. No. 15 Southeastern La., 95-43
|First Round
|Def. No. 14 Hawaii, 73-50
|Def. No. 10 Georgia, 74-66
|Second Round
|Def. No. 6 Michigan, 66-42
|Def. No. 6 Colorado, 87-77
|Sweet 16
|Def. No. 2 Utah, 66-63
|Def. No. 5 Louisville, 97-83
|Elite Eight
Def. No. 9 Miami (FL), 54-42
|Def. No. 1 South Carolina, 77-73
|Final Four
|Def. No. 1 Virginia Tech, 79-72
Statistics breakdown
Here's how the teams stack up against each other based on past performances:
|No. 2 Iowa
|STAT
|No. 3 LSU
|31-6 (15-3 Big Ten)
|Record
|33-2 (15-1 SEC)
|No. 2
|Seed
|No. 3
|87.6
|PPG
|81.8
|51.1%
|Shooting %
|46.1%
|70.9
|Points against
|56.7
|39.8%
|FG % defense
|35.4%
|+5.4
|Rebound margin
|+16.0
|21.1
|Assists per game
|14.9
|1.5
|Assist/turnover ratio
|1.1
|7.5
|Steals per game
|9.5
|2.5
|Blocks per game
|5.2
|Caitlin Clark, 27.3
|Scoring leader
|Angel Reese, 23.2
|Caitlin Clark, 7.3
|Rebounding leader
|Angel Reese, 15.7
|Caitlin Clark, 8.6
|Assists leader
|Alexis Morris, 4.1
All stats through March 29