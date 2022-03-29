Louisville, Van Lith pull away from Michigan to advance to the Final Four

Louisville's defense denied Michigan its first Final Four appearance.

The Cardinals (29-4) led most of the game before holding Michigan scoreless for the last 5:40 to finally secure a 62-50 win Monday night to take the last Final Four spot, joining No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 UConn. Louisville's fourth Final Four trip in history will mean a matchup with top overall seed South Carolina on Friday night.

Hailey Van Lith topped 20 points for a Louisville-record fourth consecutive tournament game, this time posting a game-high 22 points. Teammate Chelsie Hall added 15 points and made three 3-pointers.

Michigan (25-7) got another double-double from star Naz Hillmon (18 points, 11 rebounds), but Michigan finished with only 16 field goals and shot 34.8 percent. Though the Wolverines missed their first eight shots, they battled and used 15 for 20 shooting from the line to help keep it close before the Cardinals closed on a 10-0 run.