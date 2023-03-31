LSU advances past Virginia Tech in the Final Four

After a string of four straight attempts at the national championship game from 2004-08, No. 3 LSU finally advanced to its first national championship game.

The seesaw of momentum finally pulled the Tigers' way finishing off No. 1 Virginia Tech 79-72 in the semifinals. LSU jumped out to a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to overcome a double-digit second half deficit.

The dynamic duo of Angel Reese (24 points, 12 rebounds) and Alexis Morris (27 points) led all scorers.

LSU forced 18 turnovers converting the lost possessions into 22 points. The Tigers also dominated the paint with a whopping 54-14 advantage.

While the Tigers look for their first program national title, coach Kim Mulkey gets a chance at her fourth. The Tigers are just the fifth three-seed to advance to the title game. Only one No. 3 seed took home the championship — North Carolina in 1994.



LSU will face No. 1 South Carolina or No. 2 Iowa in the national championship Sunday, April 2.

