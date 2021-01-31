No. 1 Louisville takes on ACC foe No. 2 NC State: Preview, score, live updates

Here's a look at the host Cardinals, courtesy of gocards.com:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville women's basketball plays the last of three straight games at the KFC Yum! Center when they host No. 2 North Carolina State (11-1, 6-1) on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Louisville is 16-0 to start the season, which marks the second best start in program history. The Cardinals started a program-record 20-0 in 2017-18. With NC State and UConn's losses on Thursday night, Louisville is the only undefeated team in the AP Top 25.

UofL is 9-0 to start ACC play and with a win on Monday night will tie their best ever start in ACC play. They started a program-best 10-0 in 2015-16 and 2019-20. In 2013-14, the Cardinals had their best ever start in conference play when they started 11-0 in their lone season in the American.

Eleven of 16 wins came in the month of January, which marks the most ever in the first month. The previous mark was nine in 2015-16 (9-0) and 2019-20 (9-0). UofL played 11 games in January, which is the most in head coach Jeff Walz's tenure in the first month of the year. UofL played a program-high 12 games in January in 1979-80 (5-7) and 1981-82 (7-5).

UofL led all 40 minutes in their last two wins, a 79-76 win over Miami and a 79-68 win over North Carolina. They also led wire-to-wire in wins over Eastern Kentucky and DePaul.

The Cardinals are 4-0 as the No. 1 team with a scoring margin of +7.3. In their first 12 games before reaching No. 1, their scoring margin was +26.6.

UofL leads the ACC and ranks 10th in the country with a 79.2 free throw shooting percentage. In ACC play, they are shooting an impressive 86.3 percent (88-102), which also leads the league. The top six leading scorers are all shooting above 76.5 percent from the stripe and combined they are shooting 83.8 percent (165-197).

Here's more on NC State, courtesy of gopack.com:

RALEIGH — The second-ranked NC State women's basketball team (11-1, 6-1 ACC) is set for its second road matchup of the season with the nation's top-ranked team as it visits No. 1 Louisville (16-0, 9-0 ACC) on Monday evening. Tip-off between the Wolfpack and the Cardinals is set for 7 p.m. from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2, and radio broadcasters Patrick Kinas and Ashley Eli will be on the call on WKNC 88.1 FM in Raleigh.

A WIN ON MONDAY WOULD...

Be the 956th win in program history (955-472)

Be head coach Wes Moore's 738th career win (737-232)

Be Moore's 180th win at NC State (180-63)

Be Moore's 84th ACC win at NC State (83-38)

Be the Wolfpack's first victory over Louisville since Feb. 2, 2017

Be NC State's fourth time in program history defeating the No. 1 team in the nation (3-17)

Be the Pack's first time beating two top-ranked teams in one season

NOTING THE WOLFPACK (11-1, 6-1)