No. 1 South Carolina vs No. 2 UConn: Preview, stats, live updates

No. 2 UConn will host the top-2 out of conference showdown when it faces No. 1 South Carolina on Monday, Feb. 8.

13-1 UConn has cruised through the Big East with an 11-0 record but faced their first blemish of the season when they took on the road to face SEC foe Arkansas on Jan. 28. South Carolina will be the Huskies' third SEC test his season, including their nail-biting win over Tennessee on Jan. 21.

As of now, the Gamecocks will be the Huskies' last out of conference matchup and will resume Big East play until the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The Huskies are led by freshman guard Paige Bueckers — who averages 20.4 points per game. Bueckers is coming off of an incredible 30 point performance in UConn's win against Big East foe Marquette on Friday, 87-58.

Bueckers is one of four Huskies who puts up double figures in UConn's offense, along with Christyn Willams (16.8 ppg), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (13.5 ppg) and Evina Westbrook (11.3 ppg). UConn is No. 4 in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 87.1 points per game.

Here's a look at South Carolina and UConn, courtesy of gamecocksonline.com:

ABOUT THIS GAME

The South Carolina-UConn series includes the nation's top-ranked team for the eighth time tonight with the Gamecocks carrying the title for the third time.

This is the Gamecocks' third trip to Gampel Pavilion under head coach Dawn Staley. Their most recent visit was a 66-55 UConn victory on Feb. 13, 2017, meaning no current Gamecock has played in the building prior to tonight.

This is South Carolina's fourth road game in its last five outings.

GAMECOCK NOTABLES

South Carolina's command of the paint goes beyond its powerful frontcourt. The Gamecocks are out-scoring opponents in the paint 46.5 to 30.6 this season with their paint points accounting for 56.4 percent of their offense. South Carolina's guards account for 25.1 of those paint points per game.

Rebounding has been a calling card for the Gamecocks this season, beating their opponent on the boards in every game to rank third in the nation in rebounding margin (+17.7). They have been especially potent on the offensive glass where their 17.6 offensive boards rank fifth in the nation and have led to 17.7 second-chance points per game. In seven games against ranked teams, their 17.0 offensive rebounding average has yielded 18.0 second-chance points per game.

South Carolina's offensive output of 82.4 points per game (12th in NCAA) often steals the headlines, but its the Gamecock defense that has been the catalyst for this season's success. South Carolina has held 12 opponents under 70 points, including four of its seven ranked opponents, three of which were held under 60 points. The effort as the Gamecocks ranked seventh in the nation in scoring margin (+23.4).

Unanimous AP Preseason All-American Aliyah Boston is just a sophomore but has powered her way onto every national player of the year watch list with her consistent dominance in and beyond the box score. She ranks 18th in the country in rebounding average (18th) and 13th in blocks per game (2.9). Boston averages a double-double overall (13.7 ppg / 11.3 rpg), in SEC play (15.0 ppg / 12.2 rpg) and against ranked opponents (14.3 ppg / 11.4 rpg). In her ever-expanding game, she also hands out 1.6 assists per game and averages 1.2 steals on the season.

Sophomore Zia Cooke was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 last week as she continues to lead the team in scoring at 16.2 points per game to rank 11th in the SEC. Scoring in double figures in 13 of 16 games this season, Cooke appears to have fully emerged from a brief offensive slump with 19.0 points per game on 52.0 percent shooting over the last two games, including 50.0 percent accuracy from 3-point range (5-of-10).

The Gamecocks' two newest starters — juniors Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton — entered the season as relative unknowns but have emerged as keys to South Carolina's success. Henderson is 14th in the nation with an SEC-best 5.9 assists per game — a number that rises to 6.5 in league play — while adding 11.7 points per game. She has handed out five or more assists 11 times this season. Saxton is the ideal partner for Boston in the frontcourt, described by her head coach as "low maintenance, high performance." The active, athletic forward doesn't mind working in the trenches with less spotlight to contribute 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, including two double-doubles.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 — Three Gamecocks rank among the SEC's top 10 offensive rebounders — Boston (3.8, 2nd), Grissett (2.8, 7th) and Saxton (2.7, 8th).

6 — South Carolina has made six 3-pointers in each of its last two games, shooting 54.5 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch.

7 — The Gamecocks' seven games against ranked opponents are tied for most in the country. Their six ranked wins are also tied for the nation's best number.

11 — Sophomore Aliyah Boston has recorded double-digit rebounds in 11 of her 16 games this season and in 26 of her career 49 games.

20.3 — South Carolina is scoring 20.3 fast-break points per game this season while holding opponents to just 7.7 per game.