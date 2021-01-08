No. 1 Stanford women's basketball uses big third quarter to defeat No. 11 Oregon

The third quarter alone was the difference for No. 1 Stanford to fight back and beat No. 11 Oregon, 70-63. The win lifted the Cardinal to 10-0.

Despite three Stanford players sitting out because of COVID-19 protocols, three Cardinal players still scored in double-digit figures. Haley Jones led the Cardinal with 18 points and six rebounds. Playing in her hometown Santa Cruz was the icing on the cake.

Kiana Williams chipped in 14 points, with Anna Wilson also stepping up with 11 points. Stanford converted 15 points off of Oregon's turnovers.

As for Oregon, freshmen Sydney Parrish led the Ducks with 14 points. Eight of those points came in the third quarter in only four minutes of play.

Oregon tried to climb their way back in the final minutes with Taylor Mikesell and Erin Boley knocking down back-to-back shots, but mistakes and turnovers plagued the Ducks in the last stretch.

The top-ranked Cardinal next play at Utah on Friday, Jan. 15.