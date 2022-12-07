No. 16 Iowa uses big second half to beat rival No. 10 Iowa State women's basketball

Last Updated 9:18 PM, December 07, 2022Amna Subhan | NCAA.com No. 16 Iowa uses big second half to beat rival No. 10 Iowa State women's basketballShare South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State lead the women's Power 10 college basketball rankings 1:37 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:35 am, December 8, 2022No. 16 Iowa tops rival No. 10 Iowa State with huge second half Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the nation's top scorer, led a second-half offensive surge to overtake rival No. 10 Iowa State, 70-57. The No. 16 Hawkeyes followed a slow 23-point first half with a 47-point second to pull way. Clark posted 13 of her 19 points in the final two quarters. She finished with eight rebounds and eight assists, too, along with five steals. But it wasn’t easy for Clark. In last season's matchup, Lexi Donarski held Clark to 10 for 26 shooting; tonight she was 7 for 20 from the field, making four 3-pointers. Monika Czinano followed behind with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin's 13 points, including three bucks from 3, filled the gaps when the Hawkeyes were in scoring droughts. Iowa State shot well below its season field goal and free throw average marks. Typically 49.6% from the field and 81.2% from the free throw line, the Cyclones were only 36.4% and 50%. Leading scorers Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares struggled offensively, but still managed 15 and 10 points, respectively. Combined, they shot 9 for 22. The Hawkeyes picked up their first win over a ranked opponent this season after consecutive losses to UConn and NC State. The Cyclones remain winless against ranked teams after getting their second crack at it on Wednesday. The home crowd chanted "Hawkeye state" as Iowa moved to 31-23 all-time over their in-state rivals. 1:24 am, December 8, 2022Iowa takes back the lead, 50-36The Hawkeyes won the third quarter outscoring by the Cyclones 27-8, ending on a 19-3 run. Caitlin Clark found her stroke and hyped up the home crowd two signature deep 3s. Clark put up 9 of her 15 points in the third. Monika Czinano follows behind with 12 points, but she also has three fouls. The Cyclones, fifth in the country in free throw percentage, are shooting just 3 for 11 at the line. They are also 5 for 20 on 3s. 12:48 am, December 8, 2022HALTIME: Iowa State 28, Iowa 23Again, Iowa State finished the quarter strong. The Cyclones got into a rhythm with an 11-0 run to lead by five. However, neither team is shooting the ball particularly well: Iowa State 33.3%, Iowa 28.6%. Caitlin Clark, the nation's leading scorer, is 2 for 14 for 6 points but contributed five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Cyclones leading scorer Ashley Joens struggled as well going 2 for 6 from the field for 7 points. Emily Ryan leads all scorers with nine, including two 3-pointers. Turnovers played a big factor for Iowa State despite carrying the lead. The Cyclones turned it over 10 times in the half, six in the second quarter. Emily. Ryan. 🌪🏀🌪 pic.twitter.com/uni9ag5NDJ — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) December 8, 2022 12:22 am, December 8, 2022Iowa State and Iowa tied at 11 through the first For majority of the quarter, Iowa State could not find the bottom of the net. Like at all. The Cyclones were shooting 9.1% from the field at one point. They rallied at the end to tie it up at 11 shooting 23.5%. Hawkeyes' Monika Czinano came out of the gate hot, racking up the first six points of the game. The Law Firm of Clark and Czinano ™@CaitlinClark22 x @Mczinano pic.twitter.com/OfMQle48N1 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 8, 2022 9:49 pm, December 7, 2022Previewing No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 16 Iowa In-state rivals No. 10 Iowa State and No. 16 Iowa meet for 10th straight season on Wednesday night. Iowa State (6-1) comes into this nonconference game off a 93-43 rebound-win over SIUE after falling to ranked North Carolina. The Cyclones, despite that loss, have been solid backed by Ashley Joens (19.9 points) and Stephanie Soares (16.3 points). Iowa (6-3) enters on a two-game skid against after losses to UConn and NC State. Add an upset against Kansas State before Thanksgiving, and that's how the Hawkeyes dropped from No. 4 to No. 16. But they still have the nation's leading scorer Caitlin Clark (28.2) and a top-10 scoring offense. What's at stake? If the Cyclones win they clinch the Cy-Hawk Series, the rivalry series across all sports, for a second consecutive season. It would be the first ranked win for Iowa State, likely solidifying the Cyclones in the top 10 next week. If Iowa wins, it'll be a huge pickup for a team that's struggled against ranked opponents in this early season. It'll help bolster the Hawkeyes resume, and might push them closer to its preseason ranking. The Cyclones and Hawkeyes last met Dec. 8, 2021. Iowa State won 77-70, breaking a five-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Here's how the two have faired historically in head-to-head games: TEAM Statistic IOWA IOWA STATE TOTAL WINS 30 23 LONGEST WIN STREAK 10 5 LAST TEN MATCHUPS 7 WINS 3 WINS Here's how they match up this season: TEAM Statistic IOWA IOWA STATE POINTS PER GAME 87.2 84.3 FIELD GOAL % 49.6 45.1 OPP POINTS 70.2 62.1 REBOUNDS 39 45.6 ASSISTS 18.1 20.1 TURNOVERS 13 13.1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link