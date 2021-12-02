No. 2 NC State gets its Sweet 16 revenge over No. 6 Indiana, 66-58, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Last Updated 9:22 PM, December 02, 2021Autumn Johnson | NCAA.comNo. 2 NC State gets its Sweet 16 revenge over No. 6 Indiana, 66-58, in the Big Ten/ACC ChallengeShare Elissa Cunane is ready to avenge NC State's Sweet 16 loss in her senior year 2:19 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:37 am, December 3, 2021Final: No. 2 NC State takes down No. 6 Indiana, 66-58Sweet, sweet revenge! No. 2 NC State gets its revenge over No. 6 Indiana after the Hoosiers gave the Wolfpack an early exit in the Sweet 16. Tonight in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Wolfpack were victorious over the Hoosiers, with a 66-58 win to continue its seven-game winning streak. Even though Diamond Johnson wasn't a part of NC State's heartbreaker in March, Johnson knows this Big Ten foe all too well after transferring from Rutgers. After a rough shooting performance from both teams, including early foul trouble from NC State's go-to Elissa Cunane, Johnson stepped up in a variety of ways as a scoring threat, rebounder, shot-blocker and more to help her team come out on top. Johnson finished with 19 points, shooting 7-for-19 from the floor and knocked down two crucial three's in a back-and-forth battle with the Hoosiers. Kayla Jones was also an unsung hero, coming alive with all of her 17 points in the second half. Unfortunately, Elissa Cunane fouled out with a minute left, having a tough task of containing Mackenzie Holmes. However, Cunane played through the foul trouble and put up 11 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Mackenzie Holmes was incredible the entire night as the Hoosiers' most efficient shooter of the night, scoring 24 points, including two three's for the elite post player. But it wasn't enough down the stretch to continue its dominance over NC State. Indiana's backcourt duo Ali Patberg and Grace Berger both had 10 points each. Up to something special. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/b38WnPsi08 — #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 3, 2021 1:30 am, December 3, 2021Hard at work! Indiana and NC State aren't the only ones hard at work tonight! Check out Indiana's associate head coach Rhet Wierzba's son marking down all of the stats of this heated Sweet 16 rematch. It's a one possession game with less than five minutes to go and NC State leads, 46-43. Most definitely a coach's kid @RhetWierzba https://t.co/qdh2ZmaUIo — Indiana Women's Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 3, 2021 1:07 am, December 3, 2021End of 3Q: No. 2 NC State 38, No. 6 Indiana 34 It's been a third quarter attack by Diamond Johnson to give NC State the two possession lead heading into the final frame, 38-34. Johnson leads the Wolfpack with12 points, while creating for her teammates. In transition, Johnson hit Raina Perez for a crucial mid-range jumper that tied up the game at 34. Kayla Jones helps the Wolfpack by adding seven points after going scoreless the entire first half, and Cunane adds eight points going up against Mackenzie Holmes in a tough paint battle. As for Indiana, Holmes is the only scorer in double-figures with 15 points. 🐺 38 🔴 34 10 left in Bloomington. END 3Q pic.twitter.com/UO98nzRqSh — #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 3, 2021 12:33 am, December 3, 2021Halftime: No. 2 NC State 21, No. 6 Indiana 23Both Indiana and NC State have woken up in the second quarter. The Hoosiers were getting great looks...they just wouldn't fall due to cold shooting for the entire team in the first quarter. Despite Indiana struggling offensively, including beyond the arc shooting 23 percent, Mackenzie Holmes has been the difference-maker as a force in the paint AND beyond the arc! Holmes was able to stretch the floor for the Hoosiers by hitting a massive three to take the Hoosier's first lead of the night. She currently has nine points, taking advantage of Elissa Cunane's time on the bench. The momentum started to shift in NC State's favor as Diamond Johnson provided a spark for the Wolfpack. Johnson scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter alone, including two much-need three's while Elissa Cunane was out. The Wolfpack did not see the charity stripe in the first quarter. So far, Indiana has done a great job forcing some pressure on NC State with 11 turnovers. 12:30 am, December 3, 2021Mackenzie Holmes for 3️⃣!Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes flexes early in this matchup that her game goes beyond the paint, knocking down a massive three to help Indiana take its first lead, 14-13. Mack drains the top of the key triple! Hoosiers with their first lead tonight pic.twitter.com/uVXfMQYvwn — Indiana Women's Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 3, 2021 12:17 am, December 3, 2021End of 1Q: No. 2 NC State 11, No. 6 Indiana 9 It was a low scoring quarter for both top-10 teams. Elissa Cunane picks up an early foul and heads to the bench with 6:38 left on the clock and did not return for the remainder of the first quarter. Since then, the Wolfpack's offense slowed down. In fact, NC State went scoreless up until Diamond Johnson cruised past the Hoosiers to end its scoring drought. It was a rough offensive quarter for Indiana from start to finish. The Hoosiers could not produce consistent scoring with an unpleasant 17 percent shooting. That's credit to NC State's poised defense, while keeping their hands straight up to contest the shot while suffocating the paint. 12:02 am, December 3, 2021NC State leads Indiana 9-4 at the first media time out NC State's Raina Perez set the tone seconds out of the gate with a massive three to start the Wolfpack's 5-0 run. Elissa Cunane has done the rest of the work heading into the first media time out with six points, shooting 3-for-3 from the floor. Indiana has created some pressure on the defensive end early with three steals, but unfortunately, the Hoosiers' offense has started off slow, shooting 2-for-12 from the floor. Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes both have two points each. 11:31 pm, December 2, 2021It's almost time for tip-off! At 7 p.m. ET, No. 2 NC State will take on No. 6 Indiana in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on ESPN2. Will NC State get its Sweet 16 revenge? So far, the Wolfpack have taken down then-No. 2 Maryland; however, fell to South Carolina on opening night. 🤘 in the house.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/FWy0LV6n0V — #2 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 2, 2021 10:10 pm, December 2, 2021Stats: Elissa Cunane vs Mackenzie Holmes Watch out for the paint! NC State's Elissa Cunane and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes are two of the best posts in the nation and will meet again after its heated Sweet 16 face-off. Holmes filled the stat sheet with 16 points, four rebounds and one steal, however fouled out with 3:24 left on the clock in the Sweet 16. Cunane recorded 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and one block, but it wasn't enough to help continue the Wolfpack's season. We will see who gets the best of the rematch tonight. Here's a look at both of their stats. Cunane and Holmes lead their teams in points and rebounds. Elissa cunane STAT mackenzie holmes 14.4 Points Per Game 15.3 .537 Field Goal % .535 .500 3-point % .667 .818 Free-throw % .737 7.4 Rebounds Per Game 7.5 11 Assists 3 12 Turnovers 11 8 Steals 6 1 Blocks 7 And here's a breakdown of both teams' stats to see how they compare ahead of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge: NC State STAT Indiana 80.3 Points Per Game 72.0 .486 Field Goal % .464 .414 3-point % .375 10.3 Free-throw % .768 44.0 Rebounds Per Game 38.7 15.3 Assists Per Game 15.7 12.4 Turnovers Per Game 14.8 8.1 Steals Per Game 5.3 1.1 Block 2.5 7:37 pm, December 2, 2021How to watch NC State at Indiana in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge USA Today Sports Images WHEN: You can watch No. 2 North Carolina State take on No. 6 Indiana in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 2. HOW TO WATCH: The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. You can also stream on WatchESPN. LOCATION: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall | Bloomington, Indiana Click or tap here to see Thursday's full women's basketball scoreboard. 7:20 pm, December 2, 20212021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge preview Getty Images The 14th annual women's basketball Big Ten/ACC Challenge returned Wednesday, Dec. 1, after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Challenge concludes Thursday night with eight matchups, headlined by No. 2 NC State at Indiana, as well as No. 12 Michigan at No. 10 Louisville. NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson previewed this year's games, listing one thing to know about all 14 matchups. Here's what she noted about NC State-Indiana: A Sweet 16 rematch from the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament is brewing when NC State travels to Indiana. How sweet would revenge be for the Wolfpack to defeat the Hoosiers on its home court? But of course, the focus comes down to what happens in March, but this will be a great test for NC State, a team that went up against two top-10 opponents. Click or tap the link above to read the full Big Ten/ACC Challenge preview. 7:10 pm, December 2, 2021Rematch: Remembering last year's Sweet 16 clash between NC State and Indiana Thursday night's early season meeting will be a rematch from last March, where Indiana defeated NC State, 73-70 in the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16. The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for the ACC champion Wolfpack, who were the first 1-seed to get knocked out of the tournament. For the No. 4 seed Hoosiers, the win cemented their first Elite Eight appearance in program history. Watch the extended highlights from last March's Sweet 16 battle above. 7:03 pm, December 2, 2021Latest women's basketball Power 10 rankings Women's basketball rankings: NC State rises in latest Power 10 NC State and Indiana both cracked Autumn Johnson's latest Power 10 rankings, updated for Nov. 29. The Wolfpack climbed three spots to No. 3 while the Hoosiers stayed put at No. 5. You can read the full breakdown here. Meanwhile, NC State moved into a tie for second in the Nov. 29 AP poll, even with UConn and behind top-ranked South Carolina. Indiana improved two spots to No. 6.