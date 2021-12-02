No. 2 NC State gets its Sweet 16 revenge over No. 6 Indiana, 66-58, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Sweet, sweet revenge!

No. 2 NC State gets its revenge over No. 6 Indiana after the Hoosiers gave the Wolfpack an early exit in the Sweet 16. Tonight in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Wolfpack were victorious over the Hoosiers, with a 66-58 win to continue its seven-game winning streak.

Even though Diamond Johnson wasn't a part of NC State's heartbreaker in March, Johnson knows this Big Ten foe all too well after transferring from Rutgers. After a rough shooting performance from both teams, including early foul trouble from NC State's go-to Elissa Cunane, Johnson stepped up in a variety of ways as a scoring threat, rebounder, shot-blocker and more to help her team come out on top.

Johnson finished with 19 points, shooting 7-for-19 from the floor and knocked down two crucial three's in a back-and-forth battle with the Hoosiers. Kayla Jones was also an unsung hero, coming alive with all of her 17 points in the second half.

Unfortunately, Elissa Cunane fouled out with a minute left, having a tough task of containing Mackenzie Holmes. However, Cunane played through the foul trouble and put up 11 points while grabbing seven rebounds.

Mackenzie Holmes was incredible the entire night as the Hoosiers' most efficient shooter of the night, scoring 24 points, including two three's for the elite post player. But it wasn't enough down the stretch to continue its dominance over NC State. Indiana's backcourt duo Ali Patberg and Grace Berger both had 10 points each.