No. 2 UConn takes down No. 1 South Carolina in overtime

UConn's Paige Bueckers came up clutch once again when her team needed her the most.

Bueckers had all of UConn's nine points in overtime, including back-to-back shots to take the lead and the 3-point dagger. Bueckers struggled from the three all night with six attempts, but she knocked down the one her team needed the most. South Carolina's Zia Cooke and Henderson attempted deep threes in the final seconds to try to force the game into a second overtime, but they weren't able to get either to fall.

Bueckers was the only Husky to score in double figures with 31 points, while also recording six steals, five assists, four rebounds and one block. This marks the Big East Player and Freshman of the Week's third consecutive 30-point game this season.

Twenty-one costly turnovers plagued South Carolina the entire game. Notably, when Destanni Henderson lost the ball out of bounds with .4 seconds left with South Carolina down by one point. UConn was able to score 19 points off of the Gamecocks' mistakes.

South Carolina is known for its fast-paced, transition offense, but UConn didn't allow any transition points, while the Huskies ran away with 10.

Aaliyah Boston led South Carolina with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Cooke and Henderson chipped in 11 points apiece for the Gamecocks.