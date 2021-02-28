No. 3 Texas A&M defeats No. 5 South Carolina to win SEC regular-season title

The battle for the SEC regular-season championship lived up to expectations as No. 3 Texas A&M won a tightly contested game against No. 5 South Carolina, 65-57.

The Aggies secured the conference title moving to 13-1 in SEC play behind a strong defense that held the Gamecocks shooting to 32.4% from the field and 22.7% from three. Texas A&M supported their defensive play with a balanced scoring attack as four starters scored double figures. Guard Aaliyah Wilson led all scorers with 17 points, while forward N'Dea Jones scored 16 points with 14 rebounds in her 14th double-double this season. Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells added 11 and 10 points, respectively.