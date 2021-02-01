No. 4 NC State gives No. 1 Louisville their first loss of the season, 74-60. This was the second time this season the Wolfpack knocked off the No. 1 team in the country — upsetting South Carolina earlier this season.

60 points was a season-low for Louisville — who is a team that normally averages 82.5 points per game with four players scoring in double-digits. The story was different tonight against the Wolfpack's defense — who only allowed Dana Evans to score in double figures. Evans led the Cardinals with 17 points, shooting 10-for-22 from the floor and 5-for-8 from the three.

NC State ran a consistent inside game against Louisville. The Wolfpack had 36 paint points compared to Louisville's 18. That's credit to Elissa Cunane's dominance in the paint — after sitting out nearly a month due to Covid-19 protocols. Cunane led NC State with 16 points, shooting 7-for-9 from the floor and grabbing six rebounds.

Louisville's Kianna Smith knocked down a big three assisted by Mykasa Robinson with 1:20 seconds left cutting the lead to single digits, but Cunane responded with a strong three-point play from drawing contact in the paint to put the dagger in the ACC matchup.