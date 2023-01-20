No. 4 Stanford topples No. 8 Utah in huge top-10 matchup
FINAL: Stanford 74, Utah 62
After an upset loss last game, Stanford looked like the same team that fell to unranked Southern California for just a few minutes. But after falling down eight, Stanford came back and never looked back.
The No. 4 Cardinal later finished off No. 8 Utah with a dominant fourth quarter, averting any Utes run to come out on top 74-62 in the crucial Pac-12 matchup.
The Cardinal was efficient throughout, shooting 49.1% from the field and shot above 50% for most of the game. Cameron Brink led the Cardinal with 25 points — on 9-12 shooting — 14 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Though Brink fouled out in the fourth quarter, Haley Jones took the baton and scored eight points in the final quarter for 23 total points to pair with 12 rebounds.
Alissa Pili got to 25 points for Utah, and Gianna Kneepkens followed with 19 points, but there wasn’t much production from the rest of the Utes.
Stanford got more physical and found points in the paint, outdoing Utah 42-26 in that category.
Utah's loss dropped the Utes to 15-2. The Cardinal avoided losing back-to-back conference losses after seeing its 39-game Pac-12 winning streak crumble to USC.
🍿 Utah keeps it close in the third, trailing by five
After Stanford outdid Utah by seven in the second quarter, the Utes came out determined to stay in the game, outscoring the Cardinal 18-14.
However, Stanford still leads 55-50.
Alissa Pili scored nine of her game-high 20 points in the third. Gianna Kneepkens also had a productive period, scoring five of her 14 total points.
Stay tuned, we’ve got a fun finish coming.
HALFTIME: Stanford 41, Utah 32
Stanford leads after two entertaining quarters in this Pac-12 battle.
The Cardinal has continued its good shooting, but Utah hasn’t kept up the pace now, dipping in the 30% range. Stanford is getting most of the work done in the key by outscoring the Utes 22-14 in the paint.
Cameron Brink lit it up the nine second-quarter points — 15 total — along with 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Alissa Pili continues to lead the Utes with 11 points and three rebounds. Utah turned the ball over nine times in the first half, which Stanford converted to 12 points.
Stanford leads 24-22 after a back-and-forth 1Q
Utah came out firing after the tip to take an eight-point lead, but Stanford stepped up with a 9-0 run to overtake the Utes to win the first period 24-22.
It was an efficient quarter shooting for both teams, as Stanford shot 62.5% and Utah hit 46.7%.
Hannah Jump tops all scorers with 12 points, 5-5 from the field and 2-2 from the arc. Alissa Pili leads the Utes with 9 points.
📺 How to watch Stanford face Utah
A top-10 battle between two high-powered Pac-12 teams will be on you won't want to miss. Here's how to keep up with all the action.
When: 9 p.m. ET
Watch live: Pac-12 Network
Live stats: NCAA.com
Previewing Stanford vs. Utah
No. 4 Stanford and No. 8 Utah highlight a heavyweight Pac-12 battle.
Stanford (17-2) is coming off its second loss of the season after Southern California upset the Cardinal 55-46. The 2021 national champions recorded season lows across the board, including points. The Cardinal dropped below the No. 2 spot for the first time since December 2021.
Meanwhile, Utah (15-1) travels to Maples Pavilion after a pivotal win over then-No. 14 Arizona to allow the Utes to crack the AP top-10 rankings for the first time this season.
Junior forward Cameron Brink tops Stanford in points (13.9) and rebounds (9.7). Brink is also second in the nation in blocks with 3.3 per game. Senior guard Haley Jones follows with 13.1 ppg and 8.3 rebounds.
Junior forward Alissa Pili paces the Utes with 19.8 ppg and 5.7 rebounds, leading Utah in both categories. The matchup between the two talented forwards, Brink and Pili, will be fun to watch.
The Cardinal is 30-1 against Utah in the all-time series, with the Utes claiming their first and only victory in 2019.
📊 How Stanford and Utah compare statistically
Here's how Stanford and Utah match up statistically. Utah ranks top-5 in points per game while the Cardinal currently sits at No. 14. On the defensive side, Stanford is fifth in rebounds and third in blocks.
Here's a full look at their stats:
|STAT PER GAME
|STANFORD
|UTAH
|POINTS
|80.6
|86.8
|REBOUNDS
|47.4
|38.3
|ASSISTS
|17
|19.1
|POINTS ALLOWED
|56.9
|60.6
|POINT DIFFERENTIAL
|23.6
|26.1