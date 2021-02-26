No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Texas A&M: Preview, how to watch, live updates

After a surprise loss to LSU in January, No. 5 Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1 SEC) has won nine straight games, most recently defeating Alabama 73-67 on the road. The Aggies will next host No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks (19-3, 14-1 SEC) in each team's regular-season finale. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 28 on ESPN2.

Through Feb. 26, South Carolina is atop the SEC standings with Texas A&M sitting in second place. Both teams have one conference loss — meaning the regular-season title is up for grabs Sunday afternoon. A win Sunday also boosts the winner's chances of securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Gamecocks have the conference's best scoring defense, anchored by 2021 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist Aliyah Boston. Texas A&M will look to counter with an offense featuring numerous double-digit scorers in Aaliyah Wilson, N'dea Jones, Ciera Johnson, and Kayla Wells.