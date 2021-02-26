Last Updated 5:04 PM, February 26, 2021

No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Texas A&M: Preview, how to watch, live updates

8:52 pm, February 26, 2021

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: Game preview

Texas A&M women's basketball

After a surprise loss to LSU in January, No. 5 Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1 SEC) has won nine straight games, most recently defeating Alabama 73-67 on the road. The Aggies will next host No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks (19-3, 14-1 SEC) in each team's regular-season finale. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 28 on ESPN2.

Through Feb. 26, South Carolina is atop the SEC standings with Texas A&M sitting in second place. Both teams have one conference loss — meaning the regular-season title is up for grabs Sunday afternoon. A win Sunday also boosts the winner's chances of securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Gamecocks have the conference's best scoring defense, anchored by 2021 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist Aliyah Boston. Texas A&M will look to counter with an offense featuring numerous double-digit scorers in Aaliyah Wilson, N'dea Jones, Ciera Johnson, and Kayla Wells.

8:41 pm, February 26, 2021

No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Texas A&M: Date, time, how to watch

South Carolina women's basketball

Two of the top five teams in the country — both hailing from the SEC — will face off Sunday. No. 5 South Carolina (19-3, 14-1 SEC) will visit No. 3 Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1 SEC) for a 2 p.m. ET tip-off in College Station, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 28. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 28
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2

9:57 pm, February 26, 2021

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M stat leaders

South Carolina Team Texas A&M
19-3 (14-1) Record (SEC) 21-1 (12-1)
No. 5 Rank No. 3
78.7 PPG 75.9
59.1 Points allowed 60.4
Zia Cooke
16.0		 Scoring leader Aaliyah Wilson
13.0
Aliyah Boston
11.7		 Rebounding leader N'dea Jones
10.4
Destanni Henderson
5.3		 Assist leader Jordan Nixon
3.2
W, Ole Miss, 68-43 Previous game W, at Alabama, 73-67