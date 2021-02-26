No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Texas A&M: Preview, how to watch, live updates
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: Game preview
After a surprise loss to LSU in January, No. 5 Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1 SEC) has won nine straight games, most recently defeating Alabama 73-67 on the road. The Aggies will next host No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks (19-3, 14-1 SEC) in each team's regular-season finale. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 28 on ESPN2.
Through Feb. 26, South Carolina is atop the SEC standings with Texas A&M sitting in second place. Both teams have one conference loss — meaning the regular-season title is up for grabs Sunday afternoon. A win Sunday also boosts the winner's chances of securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
The Gamecocks have the conference's best scoring defense, anchored by 2021 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist Aliyah Boston. Texas A&M will look to counter with an offense featuring numerous double-digit scorers in Aaliyah Wilson, N'dea Jones, Ciera Johnson, and Kayla Wells.
No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Texas A&M: Date, time, how to watch
Two of the top five teams in the country — both hailing from the SEC — will face off Sunday. No. 5 South Carolina (19-3, 14-1 SEC) will visit No. 3 Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1 SEC) for a 2 p.m. ET tip-off in College Station, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 28. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 28
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M stat leaders
|South Carolina
|Team
|Texas A&M
|19-3 (14-1)
|Record (SEC)
|21-1 (12-1)
|No. 5
|Rank
|No. 3
|78.7
|PPG
|75.9
|59.1
|Points allowed
|60.4
|Zia Cooke
16.0
|Scoring leader
|Aaliyah Wilson
13.0
|Aliyah Boston
11.7
|Rebounding leader
|N'dea Jones
10.4
|Destanni Henderson
5.3
|Assist leader
|Jordan Nixon
3.2
|W, Ole Miss, 68-43
|Previous game
|W, at Alabama, 73-67