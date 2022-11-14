No. 5 UConn downs No. 3 Texas in first top-5 matchup

Last Updated 9:52 PM, November 14, 2022Amna SubhanNo. 5 UConn downs No. 3 Texas in first top-5 matchup ShareSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:43 am, November 15, 2022FINAL: UConn takes down Texas, 83-76 The first top-5 ranked matchup of the season did not disappoint as No. 5 UConn downs No. 3 Texas 83-76, and remain undefeated all-time against the Longhorns. In their respective season openers Texas and UConn did what they needed to do to — beat an unranked team without their starting point guards (Rori Harmon and Paige Bueckers). In the first real test, UConn looked poised to carry without Bueckers for the season while Texas seemed to need Harmon’s leadership as she nurses a day-to-day foot injury. In steps Azzi Fudd. Cool and comfortable, Fudd scored 32 points notching a new career high, shooting 4-7 from deep. Though, the sophomore did commit seven turnovers. AZZI FUDD DROPPED HER 🤯 (via @UConnWBB) pic.twitter.com/74yalxQUgg — WSLAM (@wslam) November 15, 2022 From the jump the intensity from two of the top teams in the country was palpable through a TV screen, but UConn never let that energy go while the Longhorns had lull periods. Sonya Morris led the way with 21 points for Texas. Morris got hot early, but couldn’t sustain it overall shooting 7-18 from the field. Scanning the box score these two teams seem relatively equal with both turning it over significantly and both shooting at the same clip. But the Huskies won the rebounding battle 34-26 and assists 19-12 indicative of UConn’s big runs that took the gas out of Texas. UConn led fastbreak points 14-2; there’s the game. This was a huge test for UConn, but it’s not the only one. Later this week the Huskies take on NC State in a Elite Eight rematch. Up next for Texas, the Longhorns will look to bounce back against Marquette. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:05 am, November 15, 2022UConn pulls away in the third The Huskies came out of the half and broke the game open to take their largest lead of the game (12). UConn shared the ball well with 13 total assists, using the extra pass to build that lead. The intensity didn’t stop there when all five Huskies on the court swarmed Taylor Jones for a loose ball. Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards came alive in the third, Fudd scoring six and Edwards netting five. The physicality comes with fouls. Here are the players in danger of fouling out:: Amina Muhammad - 4 (Texas) Shaylee Gonzales - 3 (Texas) Aaliyah Moore - 4 (Texas) Aaliyah Edwards - 3 (UConn) Lou Lopez Sénéchal — 3 (UConn) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:37 am, November 15, 2022HALFTIME: UConn 42, Texas 37 UConn started to gain momentum on the fast break, leading Texas in points in transition 14-2. While it resulted in a 6-0 run, hyping up the home crowd, Texas kept it close. Both teams forced double-digit turnovers, UConn 10 and Texas 11. The Longhorns turned that into 16 points while the Huskies have scored 17 off turnovers. With 13 points, Sony Morris leads all scorers picking up seven in the second quarter. This game is absolute fight. Watch for turnovers and second-chance points to make the difference in the second half. Dorka Juhász gets the steal at one and and the bucket at the other! pic.twitter.com/0OTuXJ6zfX — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) November 15, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:06 am, November 15, 2022Texas leads UConn 19-18 after 1st Through the first 10 minutes, we’ve seen full-court pressing and bodies on the ground — an intensity fit for a top-5 matchup. The Huskies defense controlled the tempo early on, but it quickly turned into a track meet with both teams getting out on the break. The Longhorns got 10 points in the paint while UConn’s scored eight. Aubrey Griffin and Sonya Morris lead all scorers with six points a piece. NIKA THINGS 👏 pic.twitter.com/zd1cGpX7Jf — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) November 14, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:35 pm, November 14, 2022Starting lineups — No. 3 Texas vs. No. 5 UConnWe are underway in Storrs, Conn. in the battle between the two top-5 teams. Here are the starting lineups: Texas: Sonya Morris Shay Holle Shaylee Gonzales Deyona Gaston Aaliyah Moore UConn: Azzi Fudd Nike Mühl Lou Lopez Sénéchal Dorka Juhasz Aaliyah Edwards share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:16 pm, November 14, 2022How to watch No. 3 Texas vs. No. 5 UConn The matchup between No. 3 Texas and No. 5 UConn will be one you won’t want to miss. Here’s how to watch and follow along: When: Monday, 6:30 p.m. ET Watch: FS1 Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Live stats: NCAA.com We have a Top-5 matchup tonight in Gampel as No. 5 @UConnWBB climbs the ranks! 📈#BleedBlue | https://t.co/79Ziq69IWL pic.twitter.com/OuGhVWpO10 — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) November 14, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkNo. 3 Texas vs. No. 5 UConn, previewed Okay, folks, this is it. The first top-5 women’s basketball matchup of the young 2022-23 women's basketball season. No. 3 Texas and No. 5 UConn meet tonight for just the seventh time. Dating back to 2008, the Huskies have won every game. Three of the six have been on ‘neutral’ territory, but still played in Connecticut. Tonight, the Huskies will have home-court advantage once again as the Longhorns travel to Storrs, Conn. When looking at this game before the season started, one might have pictured a Rori Harmon vs. Paige Bueckers duel, but that will not be the case. Bueckers is out for the season while Harmon missed the season-opener with a foot injury; Harmon warmed up ahead of the game, BUT is in a walking boot. Even so, this game is still one to watch. Huskies Azzi Fudd and Longhorns Taylor Jones stepped up for the missing stars in their first games. Fudd notched 26 points and six steals while Jones had 21 points and six rebounds. While lacking their best players, both squads are still eager to find an identity in this young season, no doubt priming this matchup to be a pressure cooker. UConn vs. Texas history DATE RESULT LOCATION 1/15/2018 UConn, 75 - 71 Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas 12/4/2016 UConn, 72 - 54 NeutralMohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn. 3/28/2016 UConn, 86 - 65 NeutralBridgeport, Conn. 3/28/2015 UConn, 105 - 54 NeutralAlbany, N.Y. 11/17/2009 UConn, 83 - 58 AwaySan Antonio, Texas (AT&T Center) 3/25/2008 UConn, 89 - 55 NeutralBridgeport, Conn. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link