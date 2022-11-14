No. 5 UConn downs No. 3 Texas in first top-5 matchup

The first top-5 ranked matchup of the season did not disappoint as No. 5 UConn downs No. 3 Texas 83-76, and remain undefeated all-time against the Longhorns.

In their respective season openers Texas and UConn did what they needed to do to — beat an unranked team without their starting point guards (Rori Harmon and Paige Bueckers). In the first real test, UConn looked poised to carry without Bueckers for the season while Texas seemed to need Harmon’s leadership as she nurses a day-to-day foot injury.

In steps Azzi Fudd. Cool and comfortable, Fudd scored 32 points notching a new career high, shooting 4-7 from deep. Though, the sophomore did commit seven turnovers.

From the jump the intensity from two of the top teams in the country was palpable through a TV screen, but UConn never let that energy go while the Longhorns had lull periods.

Sonya Morris led the way with 21 points for Texas. Morris got hot early, but couldn’t sustain it overall shooting 7-18 from the field.

Scanning the box score these two teams seem relatively equal with both turning it over significantly and both shooting at the same clip.

But the Huskies won the rebounding battle 34-26 and assists 19-12 indicative of UConn’s big runs that took the gas out of Texas. UConn led fastbreak points 14-2; there’s the game.

This was a huge test for UConn, but it’s not the only one. Later this week the Huskies take on NC State in a Elite Eight rematch. Up next for Texas, the Longhorns will look to bounce back against Marquette.