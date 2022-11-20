No. 5 UConn handles No. 10 NC State winning 91-69

Last Updated 3:59 PM, November 20, 2022Amna Subhan | NCAA.comNo. 5 UConn handles No. 10 NC State winning 91-69ShareSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:15 pm, November 20, 2022FINAL: No. 5 UConn takes down No. 10 NC State, 91-69 UConn held the Wolfpack down taking control from the start with a wire-to-wire victory. The Huskies forced 19 turnovers converting that to 35 points. Azzi Fudd tied her career-high, that she set last game, 32 points with six threes. Aubrey Griffin helped lift the Huskies with 16 points, six steals and rebounds. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:49 pm, November 20, 2022UConn extends the lead 66-47 The Huskies come out of the half on fire extending the lead to 19. UConn is shooting 46% from the field compared to Wolfpack’s 34%, Azzi Fudd is on track for a another career-night with 28 points just four away from tying her record set last game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:12 pm, November 20, 2022HALFTIME: UConn 40, NC State 33NC State went on a 9-2 run to close the 12-point gap, but UConn still hold control leading by seven. The Wolfpack continued to turn it over. UConn scored 55% of its offense off forced turnovers (22 points). That also translated into fast break opportunities: 15 UConn points on the break compared to three for the Pack. Diamond Johnson kept the Wolfpack in the game with 13 points, 3/7 from the perimeter. Back-to-back threes by @_diamond3_! 🐺 22 🔵 27 7:26, 2Q pic.twitter.com/VJO3v8uOwH — #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 20, 2022 After a career-high night last game, Azzi Fudd picks up right where she left off with 22 first half points — more than half of the Huskies’ total points. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:43 pm, November 20, 2022UConn leads NC State 23-13 after the first The Huskies came to play early, pouncing on the Wolfpack for a 10-point lead after the first quarter. NC State committed eight turnovers which converted to 15 Huskies points. Largely thanks to Aubry Griffin with FOUR first-quarter steals. Azzi Fudd leads all scorers with 11 points, Aaliyah Edwards and Griffin trail close behind with six a piece. Steals and scores all day for Aubrey Griffin pic.twitter.com/IXUfxsZuVB — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) November 20, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:29 pm, November 20, 2022Huskies start the game 9-0 runThe two top-10 teams are underway after a medical emergency delay of UConn associate coach Chris Daily. Players were visibly shaken/crying going back into the locker room. CD has been helped into an stretcher and is being transported off the floor. She waved to the crowd at XL as she left. https://t.co/dXUF8v8Pv8 — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) November 20, 2022 UConn came out of the tip steady and together jumping on the Wolfpack 9-0. Azzi Fudd leads all scorers with 5 points. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:12 pm, November 20, 2022How to watch No. 5 UConn vs. No. 10 NC State UConn and NC State are just about to tip off. Here's how to catch the top-5 matchup. When: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Conn. Watch live: FS1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:50 pm, November 20, 2022No. 5 UConn vs. No. 10 NC State, previewed The Huskies and Wolfpack last met earlier this spring in the 2022 Elite Eight. Yes, that one, the one that became an instant classic. If you don’t remember, here’s a refresher: The bid for the Final Four went into double overtime for the first time in tournament history, Paige Bueckers and Jakia Brown-Turner went blow-for-blow hitting clutch shots, and UConn finished off the Wolfpack 91-87 to advance to its 14 consecutive Final Four. Almost seven months removed, they’ll face off again in Connecticut, but both teams will look different than their respective Elite Eight squads. UConn will be without star guard Bueckers after a torn ACL ended her season in August. On top of that, the Huskies will also be without Caroline Ducharme and Dorka Juhasz. Last season’s Wolfpack was a veteran team with three graduate starters and one senior. Only Brown-Turner remains from that lineup, but still NC State retains a fairly experienced group. The Wolfpack are 4-0. The Huskies are 2-0, most recently defeating No. 3 Texas in an early statement win. Azzi Fudd, as a freshman, was good but not great last season. Now she’s a revelation. Fudd had a career-high 36 points in the victory over Texas. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:35 pm, November 20, 2022How UConn vs. NC State match up UConn (2-0) and NC State (4-0) are both undefeated in this early part of the season. Here's how they stack up this year statistically and in all-time wins against each other. UCONN NC STATE POINTS 90.5 88.3 REBOUNDS 40.5 50.5 ASSISTS 19 16.3 TURNOVERS 15.6 9.8 ALL-TIME WINS 7 2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link