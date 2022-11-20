No. 5 UConn handles No. 10 NC State winning 91-69

NC State went on a 9-2 run to close the 12-point gap, but UConn still hold control leading by seven.

The Wolfpack continued to turn it over. UConn scored 55% of its offense off forced turnovers (22 points). That also translated into fast break opportunities: 15 UConn points on the break compared to three for the Pack.

Diamond Johnson kept the Wolfpack in the game with 13 points, 3/7 from the perimeter.

Back-to-back threes by @_diamond3_!



🐺 22

🔵 27

7:26, 2Q pic.twitter.com/VJO3v8uOwH — #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 20, 2022

After a career-high night last game, Azzi Fudd picks up right where she left off with 22 first half points — more than half of the Huskies’ total points.