No. 7 Stanford cruises past No. 2 Maryland in the final day of the Baha Mar Hoops tournament

Last Updated 5:41 PM, November 27, 2021Autumn JohnsonNo. 7 Stanford cruises past No. 2 Maryland in the final day of the Baha Mar Hoops tournament Maryland coach Brenda Frese says team plans to 'complete the mission' this season 9:52 pm, November 27, 2021Final: No. 7 Stanford 86, No. 2 Maryland 68The top-10 matchup started with No. 7 Stanford's superiority...and ended with the defending champs controlling the entire game to take down No. 2 Maryland, 86-68. Four Cardinal recorded double-figure scoring, paced by an incredible performance from Hannah Jump with 21 points - all coming from beyond the arc. Haley Jones, Fran Belibi and Lexi Hull all chipped in 15 points each. Inconsistent shooting and early foul trouble with a limited bench due to key players sitting out plagued the Terps, who lost sight of a deep Stanford in the second quarter. From there, Maryland couldn't recover only scoring nine points in the second frame. The No. 1 scoring offense struggled to score, shooting an uncharacteristic 31 percent from the floor. Before this battle, the Terps have been averaging nearly 46 percent from the floor. Despite struggling with four fouls, Ashley Owusu led the Terps with 22 points, shooting a flawless 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, while Chloe Bibby chipped in 15 points. Bibby and Owusu were the only Terps in double-figure scoring. Maryland will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Miami on Dec. 2. Stanford will have a two-week break before they take on Pacific on Dec. 12. Win » 🌲 Tied for the largest win 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 against a top-2️⃣ opponent!#GoStanford x @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/lZu3PCBhlM — Stanford Women's Basketball (@StanfordWBB) November 27, 2021 9:24 pm, November 27, 2021End of 3Q: No. 7 Stanford 75, No. 2 Maryland 48I sound like a broken record, but WOW...Hannah Jump. She now has seven three's, shooting 7-for-13 beyond the arc to help close out the third quarter, 75-48. Jump has shot with confidence and ease throughout the entire game, leading the Cardinal with 21 points. Are you 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 @hannah_jump ⁉️ 7️⃣ from deep for the junior!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/6O5PnlrQKk — Stanford Women's Basketball (@StanfordWBB) November 27, 2021 Haley Jones chips into Stanford's dominant performance over Maryland with a double-double scoring 15 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. It's worthy to note that Jones has been recovering from an injury since the Gonzaga game and has been limited in minutes. However, the 2021 Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament looks incredible against the Terps. The Terps had a better third quarter attack paced by Chloe Bibby and Ashley Owusu, combining 31 points together. Not much of Angel Reese in the third quarter as she sits out with four fouls. 8:46 pm, November 27, 2021Halftime: No. 7 Stanford 46, No. 2 Maryland 24 Stanford was able to fluster Maryland early to run away with a 22-point lead at the half, 46-24. Maryland enters this matchup playing with a limited bench due to illnesses and injuries, and now both of Maryland's top scorers Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese are out with early foul trouble. Owusu has four fouls, including a technical with eight points and Reese has three fouls, shooting 0-for-8 from the floor. Chloe Bibby is trying to keep the Terps alive with 12 points, including all two of its three's. As for the defending champs, it's been the green light for Hannah Jump beyond the arc. Jump has came into the starting line-up and provided an immediate spark, shooting 5-for-9 from the three as she leads the way with 15 points for the Cardinal. 2021 MOP Haley Jones puts a stamp on Stanford's first half dominance with a massive block as Shyanne Sellers attempts to fire up a much-needed three for Maryland. So far, Stanford has been unstoppable in transition with 22 fast break points, including seven off of turnovers. The Cardinal has held the previous No. 1 offense in the nation to only nine points in the second quarter. Things we just did: 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/CZQ8orWOiZ — Stanford Women's Basketball (@StanfordWBB) November 27, 2021 8:36 pm, November 27, 2021End of 1Q: No. 7 Stanford 22, No. 2 Maryland 15Stanford takes the lead over Maryland in the first quarter, 22-15, by heating up beyond the arc. That's credit to back-to-back treys from Lacie Hull and Hannah Jump. So far, Jump has three three's in the first quarter alone, leading the Cardinal with nine points. Maryland's Chloe Bibby leads the Terps with seven points; however, a slow offensive start for the Terps, shooting 7-for-21 from the floor and 1-for-3 from the three. The Terps are playing with a limited bench again in Nassau. So far, Maryland hasn't found an answer for Stanford's fast break opportunities, getting outscored, 15-2. 3️⃣ 3️⃣-pointers for 3️⃣3️⃣!@hannah_jump has the Card ahead 🔥#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/Ruchrn5Quk— Stanford Women's Basketball (@StanfordWBB) November 27, 2021 8:27 pm, November 27, 2021No.2 Maryland and No. 7 Stanford are tied at the first media timeout Hannah Jump comes into the starting line up in a late switch for Cameron Brink and provides an immediate spark with a massive steal and three to go along with it. Stanford and Maryland are tied at nine, heading into the first media timeout. Points are points!@hannah_jump saves the day!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/pl51UfcIX7 — Stanford Women's Basketball (@StanfordWBB) November 27, 2021 7:53 pm, November 27, 202115-minute delay The top-10 matchup will tip-off at 3:15 p.m. ET. Maryland-Stanford will tip off at approx. 3:15 p.m. due to the game before going to OT. https://t.co/MQIhg8rGkn — Maryland Women's Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 27, 2021 4:41 pm, November 27, 2021It's almost time for tip-off! At 3 p.m. ET, No. 2 Maryland will face No. 7 Stanford in the final day of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. Both teams are coming off Day 2 loses in the Bahamas. The last time these two teams met, Stanford defeated Maryland to advance to the Final Four in the 2007-08 season. The Cardinal and Terps have only met twice in its series history. 3:31 pm, January 7, 2021How to watch No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 7 Stanfod WHEN: You can watch No. 7 Stanford and Haley Jones (above) take on No. 2 Maryland at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27. HOW TO WATCH ON TV: The game will be televised on FloHoops.com. LOCATION: Nassau, Bahamas Click here to see Saturday's full women's basketball opening day schedule and scoreboard. 8:17 pm, January 7, 2021Maryland vs. Stanford previews from both schools Thanksgiving weekend has been stuffed with tons of top-10 matchups. We get another great one on Saturday when No. 2 Maryland faces No. 7 Stanford in the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. Not an ideal way for both teams to enter into this one, as the Terps fell to NC State, 78-60, and the Cardinal fell to USF by a 3-pointer with under four seconds left, 57-54. The last time these two top-10 teams faced off was in the 2007-08 season when the Cardinal defeated the Terps to advance to the Final Four. Here's a look at the Terps preview, courtesy of umterps.com. NASSAU, Bahamas — The second-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (6-1) is in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship this week in Nassau. The Terps will take on No. 7 Stanford (4-1) Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Saturday's game will be played at the Baha Mar Convention Center and will be streamed on FloHoops.com. Fans can watch with their subscriptions. STORYLINES The Terrapins fell to No. 5 NC State, 78-60, Thursday in their Bahamas opener. Without five players, Angel Reese led the shorthanded Terrapins with a career-high 24 points and nine rebounds. After falling behind early, the Terps won the second half, 33-29. Owusu was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week Monday for her 10th career weekly honor. She averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 assists in three wins last week. Sellers was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after making her first career start against a top 10 team. She averaged 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds 4.7 assists and had just one turnover in three games. Owusu became the 35th Terrapin to reach the 1,000-career points mark Sunday. Juniors Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu were named to the Wooden Top 50, Watch Watch and Naismith Trophy watch lists earlier this month. The 2021-22 Terrapins return all five starters from last year's Big Ten championship squad. The Terps also return 10 of 11 letterwinners and 93 percent of their scoring from last year's team that led the nation in scoring (90.8). Maryland is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Poll. The Terps were ranked No. 4 in the AP Preseason Poll, as well as in the Sports Illustrated and NCAA.com Preseason Polls. The Terrapins are No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Division I Preseason poll. The Terps were picked to win the Big Ten by the league's head coaches and media panel. Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller were both named to the 10-player Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Four Terps were named to watch lists for national player of the year for their respective positions. Owusu was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List (point guard), Miller and Katie Benzan were named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List (shooting guard) and Chloe Bibby was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List (small forward). Maryland led the nation in scoring with 90.8 points per game and in assist/turnover ratio (1.69). The Terrapins were No. 2 in the NCAA in three-point percentage (40.0%) and were third in the country in field goal percentage (49.5%). In 2020-21, the Terrapins set program records in free throw percentage (79.0%) and in assists (20.0). The Terps won the Big Ten regular season title and won their fifth Big Ten championship in seven years last year. Owusu and Miller were Big Ten Tournament Co-MOPs. Owusu and Miller earned All-Big Ten First Team honors and Benzan was named to the Second Team. Bibby and Mimi Collins earned Honorable Mention honors, Angel Reese was named to the All-Freshman Team and Channise Lewis earned a Sportsmanship Award. SERIES HISTORY Maryland and Stanford are tied at 1-1. In their last meeting, the Cardinal won 98-87 in the Elite Eight on March 31, 2008. FRESE FILES Head coach Brenda Frese is in her 20th season in College Park. She's led the Terrapins to a record of 518-132 (.797), 14 conference titles, 17 NCAA Tournament bids in 19 postseasons, three Final Fours, six Elite Eights, six Sweet Sixteens and the 2006 NCAA Championship. Frese was named National Coach of the Year by the AP, The Athletic and ESPN at the end of the 2020-21 season. In October, Frese was the first woman inducted into the Washington DC Metro Basketball Hall of Fame. With the Terrapins' win at Nebraska on Feb. 14, 2021, Frese picked up win No. 500 at Maryland, which makes her the winningest coach in Maryland basketball history. Hall of Fame women's basketball head coach Chris Weller won 499 games in her 27 seasons (1975-02). TERPS IN THE POLLS Maryland is one of the most consistent winning programs in the country. The Terrapins have been ranked in 214 straight Associated Press polls, dating back to the preseason poll of the 2010-11 season. That mark is behind just Baylor (339 weeks) and Connecticut (529 weeks). Maryland has been ranked for 265 weeks in the last 18 seasons, with 206 of those weeks in the AP top 10 and 92 in the AP top 5. Maryland has started the season ranked in the last 12 seasons straight and 17 of head coach Brenda Frese's 20 seasons in College Park. The Terps have been in the AP Preseason Top 10 11 times under Frese and in the top five six times. Stanford Preview Here's a look at the Cardinal's preview, courtesy of gostanford.com. No. 7 Stanford will spend its Thanksgiving holiday in the Bahamas, set to face three straight ranked foes in three days. Sam Hyman and Donnie Chiarel have the call on FloHoops and Kevin Danna will handle the radio broadcast on GoStanford.com and Varsity Network. The preseason pick to win the Pac-12 Conference by both the coaches and media, Stanford was ranked No. 3 to start the year by the Associated Press. Following its loss to Texas, Stanford is now No. 7. Stanford returns 12 of its 13 players from last year's championship squad, as Kiana Williams was the only departure after being drafted in the second round by the WNBA. 82 percent of scoring, 95 percent of rebounding and 81 percent of Stanford's assists return to the floor for the Cardinal this season. Tara VanDerveer is the winningest coach Several Cardinal earned spots on national preseason watch lists, including Haley Jones (Cheryl Miller Award), Lexie Hull (Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award), Francesca Belibi (Lisa Leslie Award) and Cameron Brink (Katrina McClain Award). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:59 pm, January 7, 2021Maryland vs Stanford: stat breakdown and team comparisonThese Final Four contenders host two of the most experienced and versatile groups in the nation. Let's take a look at how these two teams compare: Maryland stat Stanford 6-1 (0-0 Big Ten) Record (conference games) 4-2 (0-0 Pac-12) Sweet Sixteen 2021 NCAA tournament finish Champions 87.3 Points Per Game 71.8 45.8 Field Goal % 46.6 35.3 3-point % 30.1 77.6 Free-throw % 57.7 43.0 Rebounds Per Game 40.8 16.4 Assists Per Game 14.8 10.1 Turnovers Per Game 17.0 10.0 Steals Per Game 9.8 2.1 Blocks 6.0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link