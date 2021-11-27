No. 7 Stanford cruises past No. 2 Maryland in the final day of the Baha Mar Hoops tournament

The top-10 matchup started with No. 7 Stanford's superiority...and ended with the defending champs controlling the entire game to take down No. 2 Maryland, 86-68.

Four Cardinal recorded double-figure scoring, paced by an incredible performance from Hannah Jump with 21 points - all coming from beyond the arc. Haley Jones, Fran Belibi and Lexi Hull all chipped in 15 points each.

Inconsistent shooting and early foul trouble with a limited bench due to key players sitting out plagued the Terps, who lost sight of a deep Stanford in the second quarter. From there, Maryland couldn't recover only scoring nine points in the second frame. The No. 1 scoring offense struggled to score, shooting an uncharacteristic 31 percent from the floor. Before this battle, the Terps have been averaging nearly 46 percent from the floor.

Despite struggling with four fouls, Ashley Owusu led the Terps with 22 points, shooting a flawless 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, while Chloe Bibby chipped in 15 points. Bibby and Owusu were the only Terps in double-figure scoring.

Maryland will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Miami on Dec. 2. Stanford will have a two-week break before they take on Pacific on Dec. 12.