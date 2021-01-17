No. 7 Texas A&M defeats No. 14 Mississippi State, 69-41

No. 7 Texas A&M ended a seven-game losing streak to No. 14 Mississippi State, 69-41.

The Aggies led the entire way and threw multiple defensive tactics at Mississippi State to take the Bulldogs' paint away. Mississippi State struggled to score the entire game, shooting 15-for-56 from the floor. The Bulldogs, a team that averages 42.2 points in the paint per game, only scored 18 points down low compared to Texas A&M's 35. Mississippi State's lead scorer Jessika Carter was limited to two points.

We saw a lot of versatile scoring from the Aggies. Kayla Wells led the way with 19 points and five rebounds. Cierra Johnson and Aaliyah Wilson combined for 34 points together.

Texas A&M is now 4-1 in SEC play and 13-1 overall. This marks Texas A&M's fifth win against a ranked opponent this season.