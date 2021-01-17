No. 7 Texas A&M defeats No. 14 Mississippi State, 69-41
Final: No. 7 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Mississippi State 41
No. 7 Texas A&M ended a seven-game losing streak to No. 14 Mississippi State, 69-41.
The Aggies led the entire way and threw multiple defensive tactics at Mississippi State to take the Bulldogs' paint away. Mississippi State struggled to score the entire game, shooting 15-for-56 from the floor. The Bulldogs, a team that averages 42.2 points in the paint per game, only scored 18 points down low compared to Texas A&M's 35. Mississippi State's lead scorer Jessika Carter was limited to two points.
We saw a lot of versatile scoring from the Aggies. Kayla Wells led the way with 19 points and five rebounds. Cierra Johnson and Aaliyah Wilson combined for 34 points together.
Texas A&M is now 4-1 in SEC play and 13-1 overall. This marks Texas A&M's fifth win against a ranked opponent this season.
The bounce back is always greater than the set back 🤞#GigEm | #BTHOstate
Kayla Wells is on fire beyond the arch!
End of 3Q: Texas A&M 50 , Mississippi State 31
Texas A&M takes off on a 19 point lead to finish the third quarter, 50-31. Cierra Johnson, Aaliyah Wilson and Kayla Wells all have 11 points a piece.
Mississippi State has been plagued by seven turnovers alone in the third quarter and 14 overall created by the Aggies' tough defense. The Aggies have created 20 points off of the Bulldogs' turnovers.
TUFF 😤
ESPN2
Texas A&M leads 36-23 at third quarter timeout
Texas A&m doesn't let off of the gas coming out of the locker room. The Aggies put up six-straight points to force the Bulldogs to call a timeout. Cierra Johnson and and Jordan Nixon both have nine points a piece for the Aggies.
Halftime: Texas A&M 26, Mississippi State 19
Texas A&M finishes the first half strong against Mississippi State, 26-19.
Mississippi State has struggled offensively, shooting 6-for-28 from the floor. It's been Myah Taylor picking up the scoring load beyond the arch for the Bulldogs with 11 of its 19 points. The Aggies' box-and-one has limited the Bulldogs' lead scorer Jessika Carter with only two points so far.
Texas A&M on the other hand has won the first half battle in the paint. The Aggies are out-rebounding Mississippi State, 24-18, while scoring 10 points inside compared to the Bulldogs' two paint points.
HALFTIME | Myah Taylor scored eleven of the Bulldogs' second-quarter points! #HailState🐶
Jordan Nixon for three... again!
Texas A&M's Jordan Nixon knocks down back-to-back three's to push the Aggies lead, 21-9. Nixon currently leads the Aggies with nine points and two assists.
Q2 | 5:42 | @ShakeJordan with the pull-up J!
👍 - 21
🐶 - 9
#GigEm | #BTHOstate
End of 1Q: Texas A&M 14, Mississippi State 3
Mississippi State faces their lowest scoring quarter of the season putting three points on the board to finish the first quarter, 14-3. In fact, the Bulldogs had seven straight misses in the last four minutes of the quarter. That's credit to Texas A&M lock down defense. Currently, Mississippi State is shooting 1-for-13 from the floor.
E1 | We just gave up three points that quarter....😳
👍 - 14
🐶 - 3
#GigEm | #BTHOstate
The Aggies take off on an early lead
Texas A&M leads 9-3 at the first timeout. The Aggies went on a 7-0 run in the first five minutes of the matchup. Mississippi State's Aaliyah Matharu ended their scoring drought by knocking down a big three for the Bulldogs.
Aliyah Matharu...FOR THREE!!!
@thematharuu grabs the loose ball and sinks the shot in transition! #HailState🐶
Texas A&M-Mississippi State has tipped off
Starters 👍
#GigEm
It's almost time for tipoff
At 1 p.m. ET, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 14 Mississippi State will face off in the Bulldogs' Reed Arena.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from upsets from SEC foes on Thursday. Texas A&M enters the day tied for third in the SEC with a 3-1 conference record - after LSU gave them their first and only loss of the season. Mississippi State is now tied for fifth with a 3-2 mark in SEC play.
How to watch No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Mississippi State
WHEN: You can watch No. 7 Texas A&M take on No. 14 Mississippi State and Rickea Jackson (above) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 17.
TV: The game will be on ESPN2.
LOCATION: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Preview
There's a key SEC showdown on Sunday when No. 7 Texas A&M takes on No. 14 Mississippi State.
Both teams will be looking to bounce back after falling in Thursday night's matchups. LSU upset Texas A&M and gave the Aggies their first loss of the season in overtime, 65-61. Alabama also pulled out the upset against Mississippi State, 86-76.
Texas A&M is currently outscoring its opponents by almost 20 points per game with a balanced attack. In fact, five Aggies have led in scoring this season. They're currently led by Aaliyah Wilson at 14.5 points per game. Wilson also leads the team in steals (27) and blocks (12). She earned SEC Co-Player of the Week after having a career-high 27-point performance against her former team, Arkansas.
In the Aggies' 13 games so far this season, four of those have been against ranked opponents: DePaul, Texas, Kentucky and Arkansas.
As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs have faced only one ranked opponent this season. That was Kentucky, which gave Mississippi State its second loss of the season in overtime.
Jessika Carter leads the offense down low with 16.8 points per game. Rickea Jackson follows, chipping in 16.3 points per game.
Texas A&M has a seven-game losing streak against Mississippi State. Can the Bulldogs keep their streak going against the Aggies?
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Stats breakdown
Here's a look at how these teams compare:
|Texas A&M
|stat
|Mississippi State
|12-1 (3-1 SEC)
|Record (conference games)
|8-3 (3-2 SEC)
|No. 7
|AP Rank
|No. 14
|80.3
|Points Per Game
|79.3
|.495
|Field Goal %
|.469
|.406
|3-point %
|.370
|.720
|Free-throw %
|.658
|40.2
|Rebounds Per Game
|41.2
|14.9
|Assists Per Game
|16.7
|15.9
|Turnovers Per Game
|13.5
|8.2
|Steals Per Game
|6.6
|3.6
|Blocks
|4.5