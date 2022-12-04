No. 7 Notre Dame keeps No. 3 UConn women's basketball at bay in upset win

Last Updated 6:18 PM, December 04, 2022NCAA.comNo. 7 Notre Dame keeps No. 3 UConn women's basketball at bay in upset winShareSort By:Oldest FirstLatest10:09 pm, December 4, 2022FINAL: Notre Dame rides big first half to upset of UConn, 74-60No. 7 Notre Dame completed the upset of No. 3 UConn with a 74-60 win in the Jimmy V Women's Classic. The Irish hand the Huskies their first loss of the season. For UConn, it was their fourth ranked game of the season, but first on the road. The Fighting Irish (7-1) took a 17-point lead into halftime, thanks in large part to an explosive 23-point second quarter and 15 first half points from Olivia Miles, who finished with a team-high 21 points on 10-for-18 shooting and eight rebounds. Maddy Westbeld was efficient from beyond the arc for Notre Dame, shooting 3-for-5 from range as she finished with 17 points and nine boards. For UConn (6-1), they were largely with out star Azzi Fudd, who sustained a knee injury in the first quarter. She briefly returned in the first half, but remained on the bench for the entire second half. The Irish also had every answer for Fudd, while she was in the game, throwing different defenders at her and keeping her scoreless. Lou Lopez-Senechal stepped up for the Huskies with 21 points. Although Miles' efforts propelled Notre Dames's offense, the team's defensive game plan for the Huskies was one of the biggest keys to the victory. The Irish held UConn to just 36.8 percent from the field, well below their 54 percent average entering the game. BOUNCE BACK!!No. 3 UConn's 6-game winning streak comes to an end in South Bend!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/m5BQgtGYYZ— Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) December 4, 2022

Notre Dame 59, UConn 46 after 3Q

After the third quarter the No. 7 Fighting Irish lead the No. 3 Huskies 58-46 UConn came out strong, pulling to within 49-44 after a 17-point deficit at halftime, but Notre Dame went on a 9-2 run to close out the quarter. Despite the double-digit deficit, the Huskies found ways to solve the Irish defense that thwarted their attack in the first half, outscoring ND 22-17 in the third. | END 3Q |Lou Lopez Sénéchal's leading with 16 points while Aaliyah Edwards has 12. pic.twitter.com/t6iBdTpsax— UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 4, 2022

🍿 Back for the second half

The second half is underway as No. 7 Notre Dame leads No. 3 UConn 41-24 at the Jimmy V Women's Classic. After being evaluated at the half, UConn star Azzi Fudd is going to test her knee again. She sustained an injury in the first quarter before eventually checking back into the game, but wasn't very effective. MADDY W3STB3LD TO GET THINGS STARTED IN Q3#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/cVWiQYGkGH— Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) December 4, 2022

HALFTIME: Notre Dame 41, UConn 24 

Notre Dame extended its lead to 17 holding UConn to 28% from the field. Meanwhile the Irish is shooting 65%, 4-5 from the arch. Olivia Miles recorded a game-high 15 points through the first two quarters, matching her season average. Miles is the only player in double-figures on either team. Lou Lopez-Senechal leads UConn with eight points. UConn shot five threes to weather the Irish storm, but is still shooting below the season average from the perimeter. The Huskies face a big challenge to get back into this game out of the half.

Azzi Fudd returns 

UConn's superstar Azzi Fudd checked into the game after suffering a leg injury. She went back to they Huskies' lockerroom but returned shortly. Notre Dame took its largest lead in the meantime 26-15, 5:44 left to play.

Notre Dame 18, UConn 13 after 1Q

Notre Dame's defensive intensity held UConn to 27.8% shooting from the field, well below the Huskies' season average. Though UConn made up some points off turnovers. Five Irish turnovers converted to six UConn points. 

Azzi Fudd banged up 

Fudd left the game with about 30 seconds left in the first with an apparent knee injury after Aaliyah Edwards fell onto Fudd's leg. We'll keep you updated on her as the game on continues.

☄️ Nika Mühl and Olivia Miles start hot

Two players have scored majority of the points on both teams. Nika Mühl has six of UConn's 11 points. Olivia Miles has seven of Notre Dame's nine points. UConn leads 11-9, 2:17 left to play in the first. NIKA MÜHL FOR THREE pic.twitter.com/wzkvwMYBHY — UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 4, 2022

UConn vs. Notre Dame, previewed 

Three of No. 3 UConn's six games have been ranked opponents, today against No. 7 Notre Dame will mark the fourth. While the Huskies remain undefeated, the Irish took its first L against No. 20 Maryland on a heartbreak buzzer beater this past week. That was Notre Dame's early test of the season facing its first ranked-opponent. Today's matchup versus UConn could be a statement victory or statement loss. UConn has been a well-oiled machine despite injuries. Some doubts swirled around the Huskies before the season without Paige Bueckers, but Geno Auriemma's squad has silenced any questions and look like one of the best teams in the nation so far. The backcourt on both sides will be a fun matchup to follow. For the Huskies, Azzi Fudd and Nika Mühl have answered all of UConn's guard questions that lingered when Bueckers was injured last season. Fudd has stepped into a superstar role averaging 24 points on 54% from the field. Mühl is leading the nation in assists (11) and facilitating the Huskies' offense seamlessly. For the Irish, Olivia Miles is a triple-double threat every game averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Her backcourt mate Dara Mabrey continues her sisters' legacy at Notre Dame lighting it up from beyond the arc at 35% clip. With two of the top teams in the nations, it'll be one you won't want to miss. Tip off is just minutes away.

📊 Comparing UConn vs. Notre Dame — by the numbers 

UConn and Notre are two of the most efficient offensive teams in the nation. Here's how they match up statistically: STATS PER GAME UCONN NOTRE DAME POINTS 89 87.4 OPP POINTS 61 64.1 REBOUNDS 40.7 46.7 ASSISTS 22.5 18.3 FG % 53.8 48.4 3PT % 42.7 36.5 TURNOVERS 14.7 16

📺 How to watch UConn vs. Notre Dame 

UConn and Notre Dame women's basketball meet for the 53rd time dating back to 1996. Today they'll face off in the Jimmy V Classic. Here's how you can watch this afternoon's national TV matchup: When: Today, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. ET Watch live: ABC Where: South Bend, Ind.