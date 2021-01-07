Oregon vs. Stanford women's basketball: Preview, live updates

University of Oregon athletics

No. 11 Oregon is looking to bounce back from the upset loss last week against UCLA, 73-71, but it doesn't get easier for the rookie Ducks going up against the No. 1 team in the country — Stanford, who has nine veterans.

Stanford is ranked the top team in the country for the fifth week in a row. The Cardinal is 9-0, which includes double-digit wins over Pac-12 foes Arizona and UCLA.

Oregon walked away with a victory in the Pac-12 Tournament, 89-56, the last time these two teams met. In fact, Oregon has won five of the last six games against Stanford. But we are looking at a different Oregon team in the 2020-21 season. This team features nine new Ducks, which includes five All-American freshmen led by freshman point guard TeHina Pao-Pao.

Oregon will have to focus on the paint that Stanford's Haley Jones, Fran Belibi and Cameron Brink control down low. All three are in the Pac-12's top-five shooting percentages. Lexie Hull and Kiana Williams adds to Stanford's scoring depth giving the Cardinal five players who average in double-digit scoring. Stanford outscores its opponents by more than 33 points per game.

Off the glass, Jones and Oregon's Nyara Sabally are both in the Pac-12's top five in rebounds per game. Jones leads the conference overall, grabbing 9.8 rebounds.

As for Stanford, the Cardinal have to slow down Oregon's three-point shooting. The Ducks shoot 38 percent from beyond the arc — which is credit to Taylor Mikesell shooting 47 percent from three. Mikesell currently leads the Pac-12 with 25 three-pointers made — including 2.78 three-pointers per game. Oregon also does a great job forcing turnovers and capitalizing on the offensive end. The Ducks have scored 186 points off turnovers this season compared to 69 by their opponents.

Stanford has yet to play a game on their home court due to COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County. Instead, the Pac-12 matchup will take place in Santa Cruz, California, at the Kaiser Permanente Arena, where Golden State Warriors' G-League affiliate plays.