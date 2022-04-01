South Carolina, Aliyah Boston beat Louisville in Final Four

Aliyah Boston dominates with 23 points, 18 rebounds in Final Four win

After the 72-59 loss to South Carolina, Louisville head coach Jeff Walz choked up relaying his pride in his team.

“There's not one second that I regret about a damn thing that we did,” Walz said. “I've never been prouder of the group, they've absolutely been a joy.”

Senior Emily Engstler doesn’t have regrets either, despite fouling out of her last ever collegiate game — she went out the way she wanted.

“I'm not going to change the way I play,” Engstler said. “I was gonna put everything I had for these girls and for myself and for our fans.”

Very emotional presser for Louisville, which had an excellent season.



Hailey Van Lith is fighting back tears reflecting on how seniors Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith have shown her leadership. — Augusta Stone 🔥 (@augustalstone) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, South Carolina was primed for their next game taking lessons from this matchup.

“I think just with anything, life in general, it's gonna throw tests at you. You have to pass the test or you have to retake it," Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said.

After letting Kentucky take over in the fourth quarter of the SEC title game or falling just short in last year’s Final Four, the Gamecocks learned.

“We knew that we're going to be tested,” Aliyah Boston said. “This is something, that hump that we need to get over and we're able to get over that tonight.”

Over the hump and onto the national championship game as they await the winner of No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 UConn.