South Carolina outlasts Stanford women's basketball in OT of top-2 showdown

The last time South Carolina and Stanford met, the Gamecocks came back 18 down to record the largest comeback in program history.

This time, South Carolina played from behind again, coming back to win erasing a 12-point deficit in No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle defeating Stanford 75-71.

For most of the game, Stanford held control. Backed behind a sold out Maples Pavillion, for the first time in eight years, the Cardinal stifled the Gamecocks defensively allowing 34% shooting in the first half.

Cameron Brink got hot early, Aliyah Boston was render ineffective with foul trouble, and everything was firing on all cylinders for the Cardinal.

Gamecocks kept it close not letting it get too out of reach, and in the fourth quarter they struck. To force overtime, South Carolina held Stanford scoreless until the 4:00 minute mark in the fourth. In the fourth and overtime the Gamecocks outscored the Cardinal 32-17.

Aliyah Boston despite having foul trouble helped turned the tides in the fourth. Boston hit the game-tying basket to force five more minutes, eerily similar to the missed shot in the Final Four loss against Stanford.

ALIYAH BOSTON SENDS STANFORD AND SOUTH CAROLINA INTO OVERTIME 🚨🫣 pic.twitter.com/BOSonTzT9o — WSLAM (@wslam) November 20, 2022

Going into halftime Boston had just two points, South Carolina’s second leading scorer Zia Cooke was scoreless. To finish the game they finished with 14, 13 points respectively. Usually reliant on its stars, the Gamecocks got great production of the bench (34) which was integral in the second and third quarters.

Brink finished with a game-high 25 points, but it could’ve been more had the junior forward not had foul trouble. Haley Jones had a productive outing with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but the Cardinal struggled with execution down the line.

Turnovers plagued Stanford (22) which turned into 18 Gamecock points.

As a No. 2 ranked team Stanford has never knocked off the No. 1 team. South Carolina continues its 16-game win streak against ranked teams dating back to the when the Gamecocks lost to — none other than — Stanford.