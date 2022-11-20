South Carolina outlasts Stanford women's basketball in OT of top-2 showdown

Last Updated 6:05 PM, November 20, 2022Amna Subhan | NCAA.comSouth Carolina outlasts Stanford women's basketball in OT of top-2 showdownShareSort By:Oldest FirstLatest10:28 pm, November 20, 2022No. 1 South Carolina pulls out the comeback defeating No. 2 Stanford 76-71 The last time South Carolina and Stanford met, the Gamecocks came back 18 down to record the largest comeback in program history. This time, South Carolina played from behind again, coming back to win erasing a 12-point deficit in No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle defeating Stanford 75-71. For most of the game, Stanford held control. Backed behind a sold out Maples Pavillion, for the first time in eight years, the Cardinal stifled the Gamecocks defensively allowing 34% shooting in the first half. Cameron Brink got hot early, Aliyah Boston was render ineffective with foul trouble, and everything was firing on all cylinders for the Cardinal. Gamecocks kept it close not letting it get too out of reach, and in the fourth quarter they struck. To force overtime, South Carolina held Stanford scoreless until the 4:00 minute mark in the fourth. In the fourth and overtime the Gamecocks outscored the Cardinal 32-17. Aliyah Boston despite having foul trouble helped turned the tides in the fourth. Boston hit the game-tying basket to force five more minutes, eerily similar to the missed shot in the Final Four loss against Stanford. ALIYAH BOSTON SENDS STANFORD AND SOUTH CAROLINA INTO OVERTIME 🚨🫣 pic.twitter.com/BOSonTzT9o — WSLAM (@wslam) November 20, 2022 Going into halftime Boston had just two points, South Carolina's second leading scorer Zia Cooke was scoreless. To finish the game they finished with 14, 13 points respectively. Usually reliant on its stars, the Gamecocks got great production of the bench (34) which was integral in the second and third quarters. Brink finished with a game-high 25 points, but it could've been more had the junior forward not had foul trouble. Haley Jones had a productive outing with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but the Cardinal struggled with execution down the line. Turnovers plagued Stanford (22) which turned into 18 Gamecock points. As a No. 2 ranked team Stanford has never knocked off the No. 1 team. South Carolina continues its 16-game win streak against ranked teams dating back to the when the Gamecocks lost to — none other than — Stanford. Aliyah Boston fouled out 

Aliyah Boston commited her fifth foul after getting going offensively in overtime. She'll finish the day with 14 points and 13 rebounds. South Carolina took its first lead in overtime since early in the first half. They lead 73-61 with 26 second left. OVERTIME: Stanford 61, South Carolina 61 

South Carolina overcame a 12-point deficit to force overtime on the road. Aliyah Boston hit the game-tying two with 2 seconds left on the clock. We got five more minutes to decide this top-2 matchup.

Stanford continues to carry momentum, leads 54-44 

Out of the half, Stanford kept on the gas holding down the No. 1 team in the nation. Aliyah Boston played the most of the third after sitting with foul trouble but failed to really get going with just six points. Zia Cooke the teams second leading scorer on the season scored her first points in the third. Cameron Brink continues to lead the game with 15 points despite sitting in third with three fouls. HALFTIME: Stanford 35, South Carolina 31

Stanford looked poised to run away with this one after the first ten. But at the half, we've got a GAME, folks. With 21 points, the Gamecocks' bench helped wake South Carolina up against the Cardinal. Stanford has been successful in two regards: Winning the battles in the paint (22-16) and defenders holding South Carolina to 34% shooting, well below the Gamecocks seasonal average of 51.6%. Meanwhile, the balanced scoring off the bench led by Laeti Amihere (5 points) with Aliyah Boston on the bench for most of the second quarter.

Stanford leads South Carolina early, 21-11

Stanford is rolling early against South Carolina, the defending champs and the nation's top-ranked team. Cameron Brink scored 12 first-quarter points to put the Cardinals ahead, the only one in double-figures on both squads. Aliyah Boston was held to just two points and committed two fouls, heading to the bench early. 𝗛𝗜𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗖𝗔𝗠 💥 📺 » https://t.co/nQiKhVvQHn #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/t2XYVKvd28 — Stanford Women's Basketball (@StanfordWBB) November 20, 2022 How to watch No. 1 South Carolina take on No. 2 Stanford

The top two teams in the nation go at it on national TV, and you do not want to miss it. Here's everything you need to know to watch it: When: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calif. Watch live: ABC

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford, previewed 

The two top-ranked teams in the country meet on national TV heavyweight matchup. There's plenty to get excited about, including the front-court fight between Aliyah Boston vs. Cameron Brink. There's also the backcourt battle between Haley Jones and Zia Cooke. ' Stanford beat South Carolina by a point (66-65) in the 2021 Final Four on the way to a national title. After the Final Four heartbreak, the Gamecocks scored 65 again in the rematch last season. But this time they got the win as they beat Stanford on the road 65-61, overcoming a whopping 18-point deficit. That loss at home may well be on the minds of Tara VanDerveer's squad as they host the No. 1 team. It'll be a battle on both ends. The Cardinal rank fifth in scoring offense notching 91 points per contest while the Gamecocks' defense ranks No. 2 in the country, holding opponents to 39 points a game.