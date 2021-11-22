South Carolina beats UConn in No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown behind defense, Aliyah Boston

Top-ranked South Carolina turned its fortune around by returning to its identity — pressure defense and its fast-pace offense — to defeat No. 2 UConn, 73-57. The win makes South Carolina the Battle 4 Atlantis champs and allows them to hold their No. 1 ranking in the upcoming AP Top 25 poll.

The momentum started to shift for the Gamecocks in the third quarter by getting stops, but what was most impressive was holding UConn to only three points in the final quarter while South Carolina went on to outscore them by 16 points. In fact, the Gamecocks closed out the final quarter in dominating fashion with a 10-0 run. The Huskies also couldn't find an answer for South Carolina on the glass as the Gamecocks out-rebounded the Huskies, 41-26.

Aliyah Boston showed why she's one of the best centers in the nation recording her 31st double-double, scoring 22 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. The Gamecocks' backcourt was incredible with Zia Cooke scoring 17 points and its floor general Destanni Henderson added 15 points.

UConn's Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with 19 points and Evina Westbrook finished with 14 points, but the Huskies' offense slowed down due to the Gamecocks' stifling defense.