South Carolina vs. Kentucky women's basketball: Preview, score, live updates

The Gamecocks have won four games in a row since a Dec. 3 upset against NC State dropped them from the top spot on the AP poll. Their most recent win was 77-60 over Alabama on Monday.

South Carolina will have to find a way to stop Rhyne Howard. She led the Wildcats’ charge with a double-double in victories against then-No. 10 Arkansas and No. 12 Mississippi State. These efforts earned Howard the National Player of the Week and SEC Player of the Week honors.

Howard is coming off of a 22-point performance against No. 8 Texas A&M in her team's 77-60 loss. Kentucky struggled on 3-pointers, making only four of its 17 attempts.

The Gamecocks defeated Kentucky both times these two teams met in the 2019-20 season.

The focus will be on the paint in this matchup. South Carolina grabs 52.2 rebounds per game compared to Kentucky's 39.4 rebounds. We should see a battle in inside with Aliyah Boston matching up against sophomore forward Dre'una Edwards, who leads the Wildcats in rebounding at eight rebounds per game.

Four Gamecocks averaged double-digits in points. Sophomore Zia Cooke leads South Carolina in scoring with 18.8 points per game. She's coming off of an 18 point performance against Alabama.

Overall, the Gamecocks have picked up wins against Top 25 opponents Gonzaga and Iowa State. Can South Carolina pull out a win this time around facing another top-10 foe?