Last Updated 1:18 PM, April 01, 2022
Amna Subhan

Live updates from South Carolina vs. Louisville in the Final 4

Share
3:28 pm, April 1, 2022

What you should be reading ahead of tonight's Final Four

Final Four golden ball Final Four tips off with No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville Friday night

Tonight's the night and we're just 7 hours from Louisville-South Carolina. Two No. 1 seeds get the show started in Minneapolis with the first of two Final Four games today.

Here's some stories to get you started on tonight's top-tier matchup: 


 

2:04 am, April 1, 2022

South Carolina-Louisville kicks off Final Four Friday

Cardinals Hailey Van Lith shoots No. 1 Cardinals' Hailey Van Lith shoots over No. 3 Michigan defender

We’re less than 24 hours out from a heavyweight matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 1 Louisville at 7 ET on ESPN. 

Here’s what you need to know: 

The two teams have only met once after leaving the Metro Conference almost 30 years ago. The Gamecocks and Cardinals last played in 2016, when South Carolina dominated 83-59. This will be the first time both programs meet in the NCAA tournament.

South Carolina has made four Final Fours in seven seasons while Louisville returns to its first in four years. 

The Gamecocks have mostly cruised to the national semifinals, handling teams by double digits in all but one game. They started off the tournament with their largest victory, 58, over No. 16 Howard, then another painless victory over No. 8 Miami (FL). In the Sweet 16, they met their toughest opponent yet in No. 5 North Carolina, but outlasted the Tar Heels, eventually steamrolling No. 10 Creighton’s Cinderella story in the Elite Eight. 

The Cardinals had a similar path routing No. 16 UAlbany to outdueling No. 9 Gonzaga in the first two rounds. In the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, the Cardinals staved off comebacks from an injured No. 4 Tennessee and No. 3 Michigan after building up double-digit leads — though Jeff Walz’s squad pulled it together by hitting the gas pedal in the final quarter of both games.  

12:32 am, April 1, 2022

South Carolina racks up 7 awards

Aaliyah Boston accepts WBCA Player of the Year Aaliyah Boston accepts WBCA Player of the Year

Top-seeds South Carolina and Louisville square up tomorrow, but leading up to the Final Four, the Gamecocks cleaned up in the end of season awards.

Dawn Staley won the Naismith, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and U.S. Basketball Writers Association Coach of the Year awards. 

Meanwhile, Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston took home the Naismith, Associated Press and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year honors as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Player of the Year Aliyah Boston seeks redemption in the Final Four
4:34 pm, March 31, 2022

How to watch the women's Final 4

Andy Lyons | Getty Images Chelsie Hall, Merissah Russell and Mykasa Robinson celebrate a Louisville victory. (From left) Chelsie Hall, Merissah Russell and Mykasa Robinson celebrate a Louisville victory.

You can watch No. 1 South Carolina and No. 1 Louisville play at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.

No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Stanford play the second game at approximately 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Both games will stream live on ESPN.