Live updates from South Carolina vs. Louisville in the Final 4

No. 1 Cardinals' Hailey Van Lith shoots over No. 3 Michigan defender

We’re less than 24 hours out from a heavyweight matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 1 Louisville at 7 ET on ESPN.



Here’s what you need to know:



The two teams have only met once after leaving the Metro Conference almost 30 years ago. The Gamecocks and Cardinals last played in 2016, when South Carolina dominated 83-59. This will be the first time both programs meet in the NCAA tournament.

South Carolina has made four Final Fours in seven seasons while Louisville returns to its first in four years.

The Gamecocks have mostly cruised to the national semifinals, handling teams by double digits in all but one game. They started off the tournament with their largest victory, 58, over No. 16 Howard, then another painless victory over No. 8 Miami (FL). In the Sweet 16, they met their toughest opponent yet in No. 5 North Carolina, but outlasted the Tar Heels, eventually steamrolling No. 10 Creighton’s Cinderella story in the Elite Eight.

The Cardinals had a similar path routing No. 16 UAlbany to outdueling No. 9 Gonzaga in the first two rounds. In the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, the Cardinals staved off comebacks from an injured No. 4 Tennessee and No. 3 Michigan after building up double-digit leads — though Jeff Walz’s squad pulled it together by hitting the gas pedal in the final quarter of both games.