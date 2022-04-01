Live updates from South Carolina vs. Louisville in the Final 4

Last Updated 1:18 PM, April 01, 2022Amna SubhanLive updates from South Carolina vs. Louisville in the Final 4ShareSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:28 pm, April 1, 2022What you should be reading ahead of tonight's Final Four Final Four tips off with No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville Friday night Tonight's the night and we're just 7 hours from Louisville-South Carolina. Two No. 1 seeds get the show started in Minneapolis with the first of two Final Four games today. Here's some stories to get you started on tonight's top-tier matchup: 4 facts to know before the Final Four — NCAA.com Here's how many brackets correctly picked the Final Four — NCAA.com Looking back at South Carolina’s last three trips to the NCAA Final Four — The State 'We all clicked on the court': Engstler's fresh start helps lead Louisville to Final Four — ESPN share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:04 am, April 1, 2022South Carolina-Louisville kicks off Final Four Friday No. 1 Cardinals' Hailey Van Lith shoots over No. 3 Michigan defender We’re less than 24 hours out from a heavyweight matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 1 Louisville at 7 ET on ESPN. Here’s what you need to know: The two teams have only met once after leaving the Metro Conference almost 30 years ago. The Gamecocks and Cardinals last played in 2016, when South Carolina dominated 83-59. This will be the first time both programs meet in the NCAA tournament. South Carolina has made four Final Fours in seven seasons while Louisville returns to its first in four years. The Gamecocks have mostly cruised to the national semifinals, handling teams by double digits in all but one game. They started off the tournament with their largest victory, 58, over No. 16 Howard, then another painless victory over No. 8 Miami (FL). In the Sweet 16, they met their toughest opponent yet in No. 5 North Carolina, but outlasted the Tar Heels, eventually steamrolling No. 10 Creighton’s Cinderella story in the Elite Eight. 👀 how @GamecockWBB got here !#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/9FeQibZNnw — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 31, 2022 The Cardinals had a similar path routing No. 16 UAlbany to outdueling No. 9 Gonzaga in the first two rounds. In the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, the Cardinals staved off comebacks from an injured No. 4 Tennessee and No. 3 Michigan after building up double-digit leads — though Jeff Walz’s squad pulled it together by hitting the gas pedal in the final quarter of both games. 👀 how @UofLWBB got here !#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/SSRMS75BAf — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 1, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:32 am, April 1, 2022South Carolina racks up 7 awards Aaliyah Boston accepts WBCA Player of the Year Top-seeds South Carolina and Louisville square up tomorrow, but leading up to the Final Four, the Gamecocks cleaned up in the end of season awards. Dawn Staley won the Naismith, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and U.S. Basketball Writers Association Coach of the Year awards. The Naismith Coach of the Year, @dawnstaley , chats with @autumnjohnsontv about winning the award!#WFinalFour x @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/phx2o1Lk3l — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 31, 2022 Meanwhile, Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston took home the Naismith, Associated Press and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year honors as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Player of the Year Aliyah Boston seeks redemption in the Final Four share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:34 pm, March 31, 2022How to watch the women's Final 4 Andy Lyons | Getty Images (From left) Chelsie Hall, Merissah Russell and Mykasa Robinson celebrate a Louisville victory. You can watch No. 1 South Carolina and No. 1 Louisville play at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN. No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Stanford play the second game at approximately 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Both games will stream live on ESPN. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link