No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 NC State: Preview, how to watch on opening night

What better way to tip off the 2021-22 women's college basketball season than with a heated non-conference battle, when No. 1 South Carolina faces No. 5 NC State.

The set-up of this anticipated game is almost déjà vu of last year's matchup on Dec. 3, when the No. 8 Wolfpack upset No. 1 South Carolina, 54-46.

South Carolina shot an uncharacteristic, season-low of 27 percent from the floor in that last matchup. The Gamecocks finished the year at 44 percent shooting, while outscoring its opponents by a 17.3 plus margin.

Zia Cooke and Laeticia Amihere were the only players in double-figures for the Gamecocks in last year's loss, recording 11 points each. NC State's Kayla Jones paced the Wolfpack with 16 points as one of the four double-figure scorers.

The upset boosted NC State up four rankings to No. 4 in the next poll, while knocking the Gamecocks off its No. 1 throne to No. 5. Before then, South Carolina owned the No. 1 spot for the past 12 AP polls that dated back to the 2019-20 season. Expect the Gamecocks to come out with a chip on its shoulder to avenge its lost against the Wolfpack with a goal to remain on top of the rankings this season on its road to March Madness.

We will have a much-anticipated battle between South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Elissa Cunane in the post. In last year's matchup, Boston was held to an uncharacteristic nine points and nine rebounds, while Cunane filled the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

However, this season Boston will be equipped with some help in the — 6'7 Syracuse transfer Kamilla Cardoso — in hopes to match Cunane's inside presence.

I believe they will have a great chance to do just that, revamping their squad with tons of weapons, including their entire Final Four squad. But NC State returns its ammunition as well with its entire Sweet 16 lineup returning, plus Rutgers transfer Diamond Johnson.

Here's a look at the Gamecocks' season preview, courtesy of gamecocksonline.com:

South Carolina preview

With a 16-player roster, South Carolina is three-deep at every position. The group features 11 McDonald's All-Americans, including all five newcomers.

The Gamecocks finished last season ranked third in the nation in rebounding margin (+14.4) and second in blocks per game (7.0).

Junior Aliyah Boston has been collecting national accolades throughout her career, and she is starting her third season with the same level of recognition. A unanimous First-Team All-American, she was also named to the Lisa Leslie Center Award Watch List — an award she won in each of her first two seasons.

Junior Zia Cooke's stellar NCAA tournament outings cemented her national presence. She enters this season as a Preseason Third-Team All-American, according to Lindy's. Cooke also made her second appearance in as many seasons on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award Watch List.

USA Today moved senior Destanni Henderson into Preseason All-America status, placing her on its second team. She is also on the watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award.

Sophomore transfer Kamilla Cardoso earned a spot on the Lisa Leslie Center Award Watch List, her second preseason selection to that list.

Freshman Sania Feagin joined in the positional accolades last week, grabbing a spot on the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award Watch List.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 — Two of the Gamecocks' four freshmen earned National Player of the Year honors to cap their high school careers.

3 — Three Gamecocks have earned preseason All-America honors entering the season — Raven Johnson, Saniya Rivers.

North Carolina State preview

Here's more on the host NC State, courtesy of gopack.com:

RALEIGH — After repeating as ACC tournament champion and finishing last season with a 22-3 overall record, NC State women's basketball will begin its 2021-22 season ranked fifth in the first Associated Press (AP) poll of the season.

It marks the highest preseason AP ranking for the program since 1979-80 when it also started that campaign ranked fifth. NC State has now earned a preseason top-five ranking just three times in program history, as it was also tabbed No. 4 in the 1978-79 season.

NC State has been ranked in the AP Top 10 every week since Dec. 9, 2019 and in the AP Top 25 every week since Feb. 5, 2018. The Pack ascended as high as No. 2 in the nation in 2020-21, tying as the best national ranking for the program. The team is coming off a program record-tying No. 3 finish in the AP Poll last season, marking its third-straight top-10 final ranking and its first time putting together such a streak.

For the second year in a row, the Wolfpack enters the season as the reigning ACC Tournament Champion. The team's win in 2021 marked the first back-to-back conference tournament titles in team history. NC State also earned its first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season and reached its third-straight NCAA Sweet 16.

The Pack returns its top eight scorers from last year's team, including four players who averaged double figures, and nearly 94 percent of its total scoring production. All five starters from 2020-21 (Jakia Brown-Turner, Kai Crutchfield, Elissa Cunane, Kayla Jones, Raina Perez) are back with the team, as is ACC Sixth Player of the Year Jada Boyd.

NC State also welcomes a freshman class that was ranked as high as 12th nationally and added transfer sophomores Diamond Johnson (Second Team All-Big Ten) and Madison Hayes (SEC All-Freshman Team), who were both top-30 players coming out of high school.

The Wolfpack opens its 2021-22 season at home on Nov. 9 with a highly-anticipated top-five matchup with top-ranked South Carolina. NC State is also set to take on No. 4 Maryland and No. 8 Indiana during non-conference play. Single-game tickets for all of NC State's non-conference games are on sale now.