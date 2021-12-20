South Carolina vs. Stanford women's basketball preview: Final Four rematch

Last Updated 1:17 PM, December 20, 2021Autumn Johnson South Carolina vs. Stanford women's basketball preview: Final Four rematchShare Stanford women's basketball is loaded again and looking to defend its title 2:40 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 2:55 am, December 18, 2021How to watch No. 1 South Carolina vs No. 2 Stanford WHEN: You can watch No. 2 Stanford and Haley Jones (above) at No. 1 South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 21. HOW TO WATCH ON TV: The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. You can also stream on WatchESPN. LOCATION: Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, South Carolina Click here to see the full women's basketball scoreboard and schedule. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:54 am, December 18, 2021Preview: No. 1 South Carolina vs No. 2 Stanford The moment has finally come! It's time for a Final Four rematch: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford. This is a matchup we all circled on our calendars when teams released their schedules. We all remember the heartbreaking loss South Carolina suffered against Stanford back in March. Only one point stood between South Carolina advancing to the championship round. Instead, a missed layup from Brea Beal and putback from Aliyah Boston allowed the Cardinal to go on and become the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament champs. That game is still fresh on the Gamecocks' mind. South Carolina is bringing back all players from its Final Four squad and Stanford returns all but Kianna Williams from its championship team. Since then, head coach Tara VanDerveer and Dawn Staley have revamped their teams with more depth and scoring weapons. South Carolina will suit up on Tuesday, Dec. 21 to avenge the loss that sent them home early with home court advantage in Columbia, South Carolina. So far, the Gamecocks are undefeated, including 5-0 against unranked opponents — NC State, Oregon, UConn, Maryland and Duke. Can they add Stanford to this list? On the other side, Stanford is 8-2 with both of its loses coming from ranked opponents — Texas and South Florida. However, the Cardinal are on a hot, four-game winning streak, recently taking down then-No. 7 Tennessee in its previous matchup on Dec. 18. Stanford has also picked up massive wins over ranked Big Ten foes, Maryland and Indiana, while they competed in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:49 am, December 18, 2021Stat breakdown and team comparisonBoth teams are well-equipped with versatility and depth, bringing back its entire Final Four squads while adding more key pieces to its arsenal. Here's how South Carolina and Stanford compare, by the numbers: South carolina stat Stanford (11-0 SEC) Record (conference games) (8-2 Pac-12) 1 Current AP poll ranking 2 Final Four 2021 NCAA tournament finish Champions 72.6 Points Per Game 73.2 .461 Field Goal % .447 .339 3-point % .313 .647 Free-throw % .617 46.7 Rebounds Per Game 43.5 14.5 Assists Per Game 15.0 16.2 Turnovers Per Game 15.2 7.1 Steals Per Game 8.9 8.8 Blocks 6.0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:00 am, December 18, 2021Aliyah Boston's numbers so far this season with South CarolinaThere's no doubt that South Carolina's Aliyah Boston is the frontrunner for National Player of the Year. Here's a look at some numbers the double-double machine has put up, so far, in her last four games: Aliyah Boston is putting up wild numbers for @GamecockWBB 🤯 @HighlightHER Last four games: 19 PTS | 14 REB | 4 BLK 16 PTS | 16 REB | 7 BLK 21 PTS | 17 REB | 4 BLK 29 PTS | 14 REB | 3 BLK Don’t sleep. pic.twitter.com/JBlaPmiF7s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:53 am, December 18, 2021Latest AP Top 25 rankingsBelow is the most recent AP Top 25 women's basketball poll, updated on Monday, Dec. 20. South Carolina is No. 1, as it has been all season, while Stanford is up one spot to No. 2. RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 South Carolina (29) 11-0 725 1 2 Stanford 8-2 678 3 3 Louisville 10-1 643 6 4 Arizona 10-0 642 4 5 NC State 11-2 616 2 6 Maryland 9-3 517 9 7 Tennessee 9-1 504 7 8 Indiana 9-2 500 10 9 Michigan 11-1 498 13 10 Baylor 9-2 487 5 11 UConn 6-3 457 7 12 Texas 8-1 435 11 T-13 Georgia 10-1 381 17 T-13 Iowa State 11-1 381 12 15 Iowa 6-2 273 14 16 Duke 9-1 270 15 17 Georgia Tech 9-2 225 18 18 South Florida 8-3 219 16 19 BYU 9-1 152 20 20 Notre Dame 10-2 137 21 21 LSU 9-1 130 22 22 Kentucky 7-3 127 19 23 Texas A&M 9-2 82 23 24 Ohio State 8-2 68 24 25 North Carolina 10-0 66 25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link