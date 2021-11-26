No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 7 Stanford women's basketball: Preview, how to watch Baha Mar tournament game

Thanksgiving weekend has been stuffed with tons of top-10 matchups. We get another great one on Saturday when No. 2 Maryland faces No. 7 Stanford in the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

Not an ideal way for both teams to enter into this one, as the Terps fell to NC State, 78-60, and the Cardinal fell to USF by a 3-pointer with under four seconds left, 57-54.

The last time these two top-10 teams faced off was in the 2007-08 season when the Cardinal defeated the Terps to advance to the Final Four.

Here's a look at the Terps preview, courtesy of umterps.com.

NASSAU, Bahamas — The second-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (6-1) is in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship this week in Nassau. The Terps will take on No. 7 Stanford (4-1) Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday's game will be played at the Baha Mar Convention Center and will be streamed on FloHoops.com. Fans can watch with their subscriptions.

STORYLINES

The Terrapins fell to No. 5 NC State, 78-60, Thursday in their Bahamas opener. Without five players, Angel Reese led the shorthanded Terrapins with a career-high 24 points and nine rebounds. After falling behind early, the Terps won the second half, 33-29.

Owusu was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week Monday for her 10th career weekly honor. She averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 assists in three wins last week. Sellers was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after making her first career start against a top 10 team. She averaged 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds 4.7 assists and had just one turnover in three games.

Owusu became the 35th Terrapin to reach the 1,000-career points mark Sunday.

Juniors Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu were named to the Wooden Top 50, Watch Watch and Naismith Trophy watch lists earlier this month.

The 2021-22 Terrapins return all five starters from last year's Big Ten championship squad. The Terps also return 10 of 11 letterwinners and 93 percent of their scoring from last year's team that led the nation in scoring (90.8).

Maryland is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Poll.

The Terps were ranked No. 4 in the AP Preseason Poll, as well as in the Sports Illustrated and NCAA.com Preseason Polls. The Terrapins are No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Division I Preseason poll. The Terps were picked to win the Big Ten by the league's head coaches and media panel. Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller were both named to the 10-player Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

Four Terps were named to watch lists for national player of the year for their respective positions. Owusu was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List (point guard), Miller and Katie Benzan were named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List (shooting guard) and Chloe Bibby was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List (small forward).

Maryland led the nation in scoring with 90.8 points per game and in assist/turnover ratio (1.69). The Terrapins were No. 2 in the NCAA in three-point percentage (40.0%) and were third in the country in field goal percentage (49.5%).

In 2020-21, the Terrapins set program records in free throw percentage (79.0%) and in assists (20.0).

The Terps won the Big Ten regular season title and won their fifth Big Ten championship in seven years last year. Owusu and Miller were Big Ten Tournament Co-MOPs. Owusu and Miller earned All-Big Ten First Team honors and Benzan was named to the Second Team. Bibby and Mimi Collins earned Honorable Mention honors, Angel Reese was named to the All-Freshman Team and Channise Lewis earned a Sportsmanship Award.

SERIES HISTORY

Maryland and Stanford are tied at 1-1.

In their last meeting, the Cardinal won 98-87 in the Elite Eight on March 31, 2008.

FRESE FILES

Head coach Brenda Frese is in her 20th season in College Park. She's led the Terrapins to a record of 518-132 (.797), 14 conference titles, 17 NCAA Tournament bids in 19 postseasons, three Final Fours, six Elite Eights, six Sweet Sixteens and the 2006 NCAA Championship. Frese was named National Coach of the Year by the AP, The Athletic and ESPN at the end of the 2020-21 season. In October, Frese was the first woman inducted into the Washington DC Metro Basketball Hall of Fame. With the Terrapins' win at Nebraska on Feb. 14, 2021, Frese picked up win No. 500 at Maryland, which makes her the winningest coach in Maryland basketball history. Hall of Fame women's basketball head coach Chris Weller won 499 games in her 27 seasons (1975-02).

TERPS IN THE POLLS

Maryland is one of the most consistent winning programs in the country. The Terrapins have been ranked in 214 straight Associated Press polls, dating back to the preseason poll of the 2010-11 season. That mark is behind just Baylor (339 weeks) and Connecticut (529 weeks). Maryland has been ranked for 265 weeks in the last 18 seasons, with 206 of those weeks in the AP top 10 and 92 in the AP top 5. Maryland has started the season ranked in the last 12 seasons straight and 17 of head coach Brenda Frese's 20 seasons in College Park. The Terps have been in the AP Preseason Top 10 11 times under Frese and in the top five six times.

Stanford Preview

Here's a look at the Cardinal's preview, courtesy of gostanford.com.