Tennessee shocks South Carolina, Indiana beats Michigan on busy women’s basketball night

No. 21 Tennessee got its first top-5 win since 2017 after upsetting No. 2 South Carolina, 75-67, on Thursday night. The win over the Gamecocks snapped South Carolina's 31-game SEC regular-season win streak. The Gamecocks last lost in regular-season SEC play almost two years ago (lost back-to-back to Mississippi State on March 3, 2019 and then to Arkansas in the SEC tournament five days later).

Tennessee trailed by 15 points in the third quarter, but it was a Rennia Davis takeover that gave South Carolina its first SEC loss of the season. Davis couldn't get a shot to fall in the first half, but she began to find an offensive rhythm, shooting 6-for-12 from the floor. She also knocked down two big 3s and was flawless from the charity stripe with 10 free throws. Davis recorded a double-double, scoring 24 points and posting 12 rebounds. Tennessee's Rae Burrell and Jordan Horston combined for 31 points.

As for South Carolina, Aliyah Boston led with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson also chipped in 15 points a piece for the Gamecocks, but it wasn't enough — South Carolina shot 38.2 percent from the field for the game. South Carolina, a team who is known for its fast-pace game, was limited to only three fast break points compared to Tennessee's 10.

Tennessee also remained resilient on the boards, tying 40-40 on the glass.