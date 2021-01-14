Texas A&M vs Mississippi State: Preview, history, live updates

There's a key SEC showdown on Sunday when No. 7 Texas A&M takes on No. 14 Mississippi State.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back after falling in Thursday night's matchups. LSU upset Texas A&M and gave the Aggies their first loss of the season in overtime, 65-61. Alabama also pulled out the upset against Mississippi State, 86-76.

Texas A&M is currently outscoring its opponents by almost 20 points per game with a balanced attack. In fact, five Aggies have led in scoring this season. They're currently led by Aaliyah Wilson at 14.5 points per game. Wilson also leads the team in steals (27) and blocks (12). She earned SEC Co-Player of the Week after having a career-high 27-point performance against her former team, Arkansas.

In the Aggies' 13 games so far this season, four of those have been against ranked opponents: DePaul, Texas, Kentucky and Arkansas.

As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs have faced only one ranked opponent this season. That was Kentucky, which gave Mississippi State its second loss of the season in overtime.

Jessika Carter leads the offense down low with 16.8 points per game. Rickea Jackson follows, chipping in 16.3 points per game.

Texas A&M has a seven-game losing streak against Mississippi State. Can the Bulldogs keep their streak going against the Aggies?