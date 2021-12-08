UConn vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, how to watch Thursday's women's basketball game

UConn Athletics

No. 3 UConn women's basketball (5-1) travels to Atlanta Thursday night, Dec. 9 to face a Georgia Tech (6-2) team coming off a big rivalry win over Georgia. The Huskies will be shorthanded, missing sophomore Paige Bueckers (knee) and freshman Azzi Fudd (foot) due to injury.

WHEN: You can watch No. 3 UConn at Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 9.

HOW TO WATCH ON TV: The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. You can also stream on WatchESPN.

LOCATION: McCamish Pavilion | Atlanta, Georgia

