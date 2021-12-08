UConn vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, how to watch Thursday's women's basketball game

Last Updated 4:18 PM, December 08, 2021Autumn Johnson | NCAA.comUConn vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, how to watch Thursday's women's basketball gameShare Women's basketball rankings: Maryland, Louisville rise in latest Power 10 4:23 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:55 pm, December 8, 2021How to watch UConn at Georgia Tech UConn Athletics No. 3 UConn women's basketball (5-1) travels to Atlanta Thursday night, Dec. 9 to face a Georgia Tech (6-2) team coming off a big rivalry win over Georgia. The Huskies will be shorthanded, missing sophomore Paige Bueckers (knee) and freshman Azzi Fudd (foot) due to injury. WHEN: You can watch No. 3 UConn at Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 9. HOW TO WATCH ON TV: The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. You can also stream on WatchESPN. LOCATION: McCamish Pavilion | Atlanta, Georgia Click here to see the full women's basketball scoreboard and schedule. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:47 pm, December 8, 2021Paige Bueckers won't play Thursday, expected to miss 6-8 weeksUConn sophomore star Paige Bueckers is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after suffering a knee injury in the Huskies' last game against Notre Dame on Sunday, according to UConn Athletics. The reigning Naismith Player of the Year was averaging 21.2 points and 6.1 assists per game through UConn's first six games this season. According to the school statement, Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture. We're all behind you, Paige 💙 pic.twitter.com/ecVLeWwqYZ — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:43 pm, December 8, 2021See this week's Power 10 rankings UConn remains No. 2 in Autumn Johnson's women's basketball Power 10 rankings this week, after going 2-0 last week with a ranked win over then-No. 24 Notre Dame. Read her full Power 10 breakdown here, and see the teams below. South Carolina UConn NC State Stanford Maryland Indiana Louisville Baylor Iowa Arizona share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:39 pm, December 8, 2021Latest AP Top 25 rankingsThe latest AP women's basketball poll was released, Monday, Dec. 6. UConn dropped from a tie for second place to No. 3, eight points behind No. 2 NC State. Georgia Tech received 29 votes in the poll, fifth most among schools outside the top 25. See the full poll below: RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 South Carolina (30) 9-0 750 1 2 NC State 8-1 708 2 3 UConn 5-1 700 2 4 Stanford 5-2 624 4 5 Baylor 8-1 600 5 6 Arizona 7-0 587 7 7 Louisville 7-1 551 10 8 Maryland 8-2 541 8 9 Tennessee 8-0 529 11 10 Indiana 5-2 526 6 11 Texas 6-1 450 15 12 Iowa 5-1 380 9 13 Michigan 8-1 377 12 14 Kentucky 6-1 350 16 15 Iowa State 8-1 309 14 16 BYU 8-0 275 21 17 South Florida 5-3 230 13 18 Texas A&M 8-1 229 17 19 Duke 8-0 203 NR 20 Ohio State 6-1 150 18 21 Georgia 7-1 112 20 22 Notre Dame 7-2 90 24 23 Oregon State 4-2 76 23 24 LSU 6-1 64 NR 25 Colorado 8-0 52 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link