Last Updated 4:18 PM, December 08, 2021
Autumn Johnson | NCAA.com

UConn vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, how to watch Thursday's women's basketball game

Women's basketball rankings: Maryland, Louisville rise in latest Power 10
4:23
8:55 pm, December 8, 2021

How to watch UConn at Georgia Tech

UConn Athletics UConn women's basketball

No. 3 UConn women's basketball (5-1) travels to Atlanta Thursday night, Dec. 9 to face a Georgia Tech (6-2) team coming off a big rivalry win over Georgia. The Huskies will be shorthanded, missing sophomore Paige Bueckers (knee) and freshman Azzi Fudd (foot) due to injury.

WHEN: You can watch No. 3 UConn at Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 9. 

HOW TO WATCH ON TV: The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. You can also stream on WatchESPN.

LOCATION: McCamish Pavilion | Atlanta, Georgia

8:47 pm, December 8, 2021

Paige Bueckers won't play Thursday, expected to miss 6-8 weeks

UConn sophomore star Paige Bueckers is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after suffering a knee injury in the Huskies' last game against Notre Dame on Sunday, according to UConn Athletics.

The reigning Naismith Player of the Year was averaging 21.2 points and 6.1 assists per game through UConn's first six games this season. According to the school statement, Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture.

8:43 pm, December 8, 2021

See this week's Power 10 rankings

UConn remains No. 2 in Autumn Johnson's women's basketball Power 10 rankings this week, after going 2-0 last week with a ranked win over then-No. 24 Notre Dame. Read her full Power 10 breakdown here, and see the teams below.

  1. South Carolina
  2. UConn
  3. NC State
  4. Stanford
  5. Maryland
  6. Indiana
  7. Louisville
  8. Baylor
  9. Iowa
  10. Arizona
8:39 pm, December 8, 2021

Latest AP Top 25 rankings

The latest AP women's basketball poll was released, Monday, Dec. 6. UConn dropped from a tie for second place to No. 3, eight points behind No. 2 NC State.

Georgia Tech received 29 votes in the poll, fifth most among schools outside the top 25. See the full poll below:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 South Carolina (30) 9-0 750 1
2 NC State 8-1 708 2
3 UConn 5-1 700 2
4 Stanford 5-2 624 4
5 Baylor 8-1 600 5
6 Arizona 7-0 587 7
7 Louisville 7-1 551 10
8 Maryland 8-2 541 8
9 Tennessee 8-0 529 11
10 Indiana 5-2 526 6
11 Texas 6-1 450 15
12 Iowa 5-1 380 9
13 Michigan 8-1 377 12
14 Kentucky 6-1 350 16
15 Iowa State 8-1 309 14
16 BYU 8-0 275 21
17 South Florida 5-3 230 13
18 Texas A&M 8-1 229 17
19 Duke 8-0 203 NR
20 Ohio State 6-1 150 18
21 Georgia 7-1 112 20
22 Notre Dame 7-2 90 24
23 Oregon State 4-2 76 23
24 LSU 6-1 64 NR
25 Colorado 8-0 52 NR