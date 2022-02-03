UConn-Tennessee women's basketball: Preview, how to watch, rivalry game history

Last Updated 5:13 PM, February 03, 2022Stan BectonUConn-Tennessee women's basketball: Preview, how to watch, rivalry game historyShare Women's basketball rankings: Baylor reenters, Louisville moves up a spot in latest Power 10 2:50 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:20 pm, February 3, 2022How to watch No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 10 UConn Get ready for a top-10 women's basketball matchup. It's No. 7 Tennessee against No. 10 UConn, with both the Lady Vols and the Huskies looking to win another game in the storied rivalry. Time: 12 p.m. ET Date: Sunday, Feb. 6 TV channel: FOX Streaming: Foxsports.com/live Location: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut Click or tap here to see a full women's basketball scoreboard. UConn fans will be in full attendance Sunday with a "white-out" theme
Previewing No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 10 UConn The 25th meeting in the Tennessee-UConn women's basketball rivalry will come in the regular season for the third straight year on Sunday, Feb. 6. While the game may not hold the stakes of one of the four national championship matchups between the two programs, the latest edition of the rivalry still features two top-10 teams coming into form in the season's second half. Here's what you need to know entering Sunday's game. RANKINGS: Power 10 | AP Poll Tennessee is off to a great start this season, good enough for the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee's initial top 16 rankings. While Tennessee may have lost to Auburn that same night, the Lady Vols remain one of the nation's top teams, led by guard Jordan Horston. Horston leads the team in points, rebounds and assists as one of the best players in the country; she was one of 20 players to make the Wooden Award late season watch list. Against UConn, Horston is one to watch as she averages a double-double — 19.2 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game — against ranked opponents. With Horston leading the show plus head coach Kellie Harper’s defense that holds opponents to 31.5 percent shooting from the field, Tennessee has what it takes to win on Sunday. TOP 16: 1 thing about every team in the first women's basketball top 16 UConn has faced injuries all season and heading into its sixth ranked game of the season, are expected to be without star playmaker Paige Bueckers once again. However, the injury bug has lessened its hold on the Huskies as Azzi Fudd and Nika Muhl have returned from injury in recent weeks. Nonetheless, UConn enters Sunday’s matchup in unfamiliar territory, earning only a three seed (11th overall) in the Committee’s first of three top 16 rankings; it’s a spot that’s below preseason expectations for the Huskies. On the court, freshman phenom Fudd looks like the next UConn star. In Fudd’s return to action, her 15 points on 60 percent shooting were vital to holding off DePaul and keeping the longest conference win streak in Division I history alive. With more than a week of on-court action since returning, Fudd could be a game-changer down the stretch for the Huskies against the Vols. 🏆: What a championship would mean for each of the top 12 teams in women's basketball The latest chapter of the Tennessee-UConn rivalry should not disappoint and again could be a game that comes down to the wire. Tennessee vs. UConn: How they stack up Tennessee and UConn were ranked No. 7 and No. 10 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results. 

Tennessee vs. UConn Tennessee STAT UConn 19-2 (8-1) Record (conference games) 14-4 (9-0) 7 Current AP poll ranking 10 Second Round 2021 NCAA tournament finish Final Four 71.7 Points Per Game 71.6 56.6 Points Allowed Per Game 58.8 42.2 Field Goal % 47.2 31.5 Field Goal % Allowed 37.1 30.4 3-point % 30.6 63.8 Free-throw % 67.9 50.5 Rebounds Per Game 38.9 14.9 Assists Per Game 18.1 17.6 Turnovers Per Game 15.0 6.9 Steals Per Game 8.7 6.3 Blocks Per Game 4.6 Jordan Horston 16.2 ppg (37.5 FG%) Scoring leader Christyn Williams 15.2 ppg (56.3 FG%) Jordan Horston 3.9 apg Assists leader Olivia Nelson-Ododa 4.2 apg Jordan Horston 9.7 rpg Rebounding leader Olivia Nelson-Ododa 8.5 rpg Tennessee vs. UConn: Series history
For the third straight year, Tennessee and UConn women's basketball will meet in the regular season. 2022 will mark the 25th meeting in series history, seven of which have come in the Elite Eight or later in the NCAA tournament. 

The schools first played in 1995 and UConn leads the series 15-9, including 5-2 in NCAA tournament games and 4-0 in national title games. Click or tap here for all-time history and results between the two powerhouse programs. 