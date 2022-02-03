UConn-Tennessee women's basketball: Preview, how to watch, rivalry game history

The 25th meeting in the Tennessee-UConn women’s basketball rivalry will come in the regular season for the third straight year on Sunday, Feb. 6. While the game may not hold the stakes of one of the four national championship matchups between the two programs, the latest edition of the rivalry still features two top-10 teams coming into form in the season’s second half. Here’s what you need to know entering Sunday’s game.

Tennessee is off to a great start this season, good enough for the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee’s initial top 16 rankings. While Tennessee may have lost to Auburn that same night, the Lady Vols remain one of the nation’s top teams, led by guard Jordan Horston.

Horston leads the team in points, rebounds and assists as one of the best players in the country; she was one of 20 players to make the Wooden Award late season watch list. Against UConn, Horston is one to watch as she averages a double-double — 19.2 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game — against ranked opponents.

With Horston leading the show plus head coach Kellie Harper’s defense that holds opponents to 31.5 percent shooting from the field, Tennessee has what it takes to win on Sunday.

UConn has faced injuries all season and heading into its sixth ranked game of the season, are expected to be without star playmaker Paige Bueckers once again. However, the injury bug has lessened its hold on the Huskies as Azzi Fudd and Nika Muhl have returned from injury in recent weeks.

Nonetheless, UConn enters Sunday’s matchup in unfamiliar territory, earning only a three seed (11th overall) in the Committee’s first of three top 16 rankings; it’s a spot that’s below preseason expectations for the Huskies.

On the court, freshman phenom Fudd looks like the next UConn star. In Fudd’s return to action, her 15 points on 60 percent shooting were vital to holding off DePaul and keeping the longest conference win streak in Division I history alive. With more than a week of on-court action since returning, Fudd could be a game-changer down the stretch for the Huskies against the Vols.

The latest chapter of the Tennessee-UConn rivalry should not disappoint and again could be a game that comes down to the wire.