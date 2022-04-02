Live updates from UConn vs. South Carolina in the championship game

Last Updated 4:36 PM, April 02, 2022Gary Putnik, Amna SubhanLive updates from UConn vs. South Carolina in the championship gameShareSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:16 pm, April 2, 2022Relive plays that helped South Carolina, UConn reach the national championshipNo. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UConn secured their spots in the national championship on Friday. Both the Gamecocks and Huskies have reached the multiple Final Four in recent years; neither team has won the title since 2017 and 2016, respectively. Before the two clash Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, take a look at their best moments from the semifinals. Aliyah Boston dominates with 23 points, 18 rebounds in Final Four win Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston lit up the box score against No. 1 Louisville with 23 points, 18 points, four assists and one sensational block. 🌀 Spin and the finish 🌀 #WFinalFour x @UConnWBB pic.twitter.com/NBLyDlnKjt When the Cardinals tried to cut into the Gamecocks lead, Boston helped the Gamecocks regain control. — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 2, 2022 “We have to play through her,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “When we started going into her, playing inside out, more shots from the outside started falling.” UConn’s Final Four matchup against No. 1 Stanford was far less straightforward with the game decided in the final seconds. UConn vs. Stanford - Women’s NCAA tournament Final Four highlights Huskies senior Olivia Nelson-Adoda helped turn the tide in UConn’s favor early in the fourth of the very back-and-forth game. 🌀 Spin and the finish 🌀 #WFinalFour x @UConnWBB pic.twitter.com/NBLyDlnKjt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 2, 2022 “When Liv made that three-point play, you could just see her whole body language, everything changed about her,” UConn coach Geno Aueriema said. “There was definitely — I don't want to say hand of God, but there was definite intervention there for those two to go in.” share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:32 pm, April 2, 2022South Carolina and UConn took vastly different paths to the championship No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UConn will square off on Sunday night to crown a new champion. This won’t be the first time these two have met this season. The Gamecocks and Huskies duked it out in the first couple of weeks of the 2021-22 season. In the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship, it was already being touted as a possible championship preview as South Carolina entered the season at No. 1 in the AP Poll and UConn at No. 2. Dawn Staley and her squad remained undefeated by taking down UConn 73-57 in the win. Some notable stats from that game included Aliyah Boston dropping 22 points and 15 rebounds, Paige Bueckers finishing with 19 points along with Zia Cooke putting up 15. This loss was only the beginning of UConn’s toughest stretch of the season. In a win against Notre Dame on Dec. 5, Bueckers suffered a knee injury and had to have surgery to repair a fracture and meniscus tear that sidelined her for nearly three months. The Huskies went on to drop two of their next three against Georgia Tech and Louisville. There were no guarantees that the perennial powerhouse from Storrs would be here in Minneapolis with a chance to play for a national title. “I think coaches go through periods in their careers or during seasons when they feel like it's out of your control. You know that you don't have the ability to affect the changes that you want to affect.” After defeating UConn, South Carolina continued to run like a well-oiled machine. The Gamecocks lost just one game the entire regular season and fell short in the SEC title game to Kentucky on a last-second shot from Dre’Una Edwards. They went the entire season as the No. 1 team from preseason all the way through the start of the NCAA tournament. Their success was marked by Staley’s leadership and Boston’s ability to be the most consistent player in that nation. From Nov. 29 to March 27, Boston recorded an SEC-record of 27 consecutive double-doubles. As a whole, the team was one of the best defensively, they enter Sunday night as the highest-ranked defense left in the tournament. But, with both teams taking vastly different paths to this point, Staley said on Saturday that her team will look back at the tape from November’s matchup, but it won’t be the only way they prepare. “The Bahamas game was eons ago…We're going to watch it a little bit because I liked how we were defending, and we can compare what it looks like from back in November to what it looks like now. I think we've gotten better, but we did a pretty good job in the Bahamas.” The 2022 DI women's basketball championship game will start at 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game can be watched on ESPN and streamed here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:26 pm, April 2, 2022South Carolina vs. UConn all-time record South Carolina and UConn have faced off 11 times prior to Sunday night's championship game. The Huskies own the series record at 9-2, but the Gamecocks have battled back as of late winning two of the last three. Here is the history between UConn South Carolina: DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE 11/21/2021 Paradise Island, Bahamas South Carolina 73-57 2/8/2021 Storrs, CT UConn 63-59 2/10/2020 Columbia, SC South Carolina 70-52 2/11/2019 Hartford, CT UConn 97-79 3/26/2018 Alabany, NY UConn 94-64 2/1/2018 Columbia, SC UConn 83-58 2/13/2017 Storrs, CT UConn 66-55 2/8/2016 Columbia, SC UConn 66-54 2/9/2015 Storrs, CT UConn 87-62 12/28/2008 Columbia, SC UConn 77-48 12/17/2007 Storrs, CT UConn 97-39 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:34 pm, March 31, 2022How to watch South Carolina and UConn play in the title game Andy Lyons | Getty Images Victaria Saxton (left) and Aliyah Boston celebrate South Carolina's Final Four win. You can watch No. 2 UConn and No. 1 South Carolina play in the 2022 women's NCAA championship game at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN. The game will stream live on ESPN. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link