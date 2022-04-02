Live updates from UConn vs. South Carolina in the championship game

No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UConn will square off on Sunday night to crown a new champion. This won’t be the first time these two have met this season. The Gamecocks and Huskies duked it out in the first couple of weeks of the 2021-22 season.

In the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship, it was already being touted as a possible championship preview as South Carolina entered the season at No. 1 in the AP Poll and UConn at No. 2.

Dawn Staley and her squad remained undefeated by taking down UConn 73-57 in the win. Some notable stats from that game included Aliyah Boston dropping 22 points and 15 rebounds, Paige Bueckers finishing with 19 points along with Zia Cooke putting up 15.

This loss was only the beginning of UConn’s toughest stretch of the season. In a win against Notre Dame on Dec. 5, Bueckers suffered a knee injury and had to have surgery to repair a fracture and meniscus tear that sidelined her for nearly three months. The Huskies went on to drop two of their next three against Georgia Tech and Louisville.

There were no guarantees that the perennial powerhouse from Storrs would be here in Minneapolis with a chance to play for a national title.

“I think coaches go through periods in their careers or during seasons when they feel like it's out of your control. You know that you don't have the ability to affect the changes that you want to affect.”

After defeating UConn, South Carolina continued to run like a well-oiled machine. The Gamecocks lost just one game the entire regular season and fell short in the SEC title game to Kentucky on a last-second shot from Dre’Una Edwards. They went the entire season as the No. 1 team from preseason all the way through the start of the NCAA tournament.

Their success was marked by Staley’s leadership and Boston’s ability to be the most consistent player in that nation. From Nov. 29 to March 27, Boston recorded an SEC-record of 27 consecutive double-doubles. As a whole, the team was one of the best defensively, they enter Sunday night as the highest-ranked defense left in the tournament.

But, with both teams taking vastly different paths to this point, Staley said on Saturday that her team will look back at the tape from November’s matchup, but it won’t be the only way they prepare.

“The Bahamas game was eons ago…We're going to watch it a little bit because I liked how we were defending, and we can compare what it looks like from back in November to what it looks like now. I think we've gotten better, but we did a pretty good job in the Bahamas.”

The 2022 DI women's basketball championship game will start at 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game can be watched on ESPN and streamed here.