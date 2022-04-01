Last Updated 12:44 PM, April 01, 2022
Gary Putnik

Live updates from UConn vs. Stanford in the Final 4

4:00 pm, April 1, 2022

What you should be reading ahead of tonight's Final Four

No. 1 Stanford will face off against No. 2 UConn in the second Final Four game on Friday.

We’re less than 10 hours away from the start of the Final Four matchup between No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 UConn. This will be the first matchup between these two since 2017. The Huskies got the better of the Cardinal that time around with a 78-53 win.

Here are some links to help get you prepared for tonight’s star-studded matchup:

12:10 am, April 1, 2022

Catch up on interviews from the Final Four

Games don't tip off until Friday night, so get ready by hearing from some of the stars of this year’s Final Four. 

UConn's Paige Bueckers talks heading home for Final Four

The Final Four begins Friday night at 7 p.m. ET with No. 1 South Carolina taking on No. 1 Louisville. The games will continue at 9:30 p.m. ET with No. 1 Stanford facing No. 2 UConn. Both games will be streamed on ESPN.

12:00 am, April 1, 2022

Final Four action tips off Friday night

No. 2 UConn will face No. 1 Stanford at 9:30 p.m. ET in the 2022 Final Four.

The Final Four is less than 24 hours away. No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 UConn will tip off at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET after the completion of No. 1 South Carolina’s matchup against No. 1 Louisville. 

The Cardinal and the Huskies took different paths to reach this point. Stanford entered this season as the reigning champions, while UConn came off a tough loss to No. 3 Arizona in the 2021 Final Four. 

In this year’s tournament, Stanford took care of business at each stop. Defeating No. 16 Montana State, No. 8 Kansas, No. 4 Maryland and No. 2 Texas en route to its second consecutive Final Four. Its closest margin of victory in the last four rounds was six points in the win over Maryland. 

UConn, on the other hand, had a few more nerve-racking moments. The Huskies beat No. 15 Mercer, No. 7 UCF and No. 3 Indiana before their matchup with No. 1 NC State. About an hour away from home, UConn prevailed in the first double-overtime game in the Elite Eight to reach its 14th straight Final Four. 

Here's more on UConn's unprecedented Final Four run that stands the test of time.

The two will go at it on Friday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will steam live on ESPN

4:34 pm, March 31, 2022

How to watch Stanford and UConn play in the Final 4

Abby Drey | Getty Images Stanford dances after earning a spot in the 2022 Final Four. Stanford dances after earning a spot in the 2022 Final Four.

You can watch No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Stanford play in the women's Final Four at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.

That game will stream live on ESPN.