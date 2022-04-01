Live updates from UConn vs. Stanford in the Final 4

Last Updated 12:44 PM, April 01, 2022Gary PutnikLive updates from UConn vs. Stanford in the Final 4ShareSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:00 pm, April 1, 2022What you should be reading ahead of tonight's Final Four We’re less than 10 hours away from the start of the Final Four matchup between No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 UConn. This will be the first matchup between these two since 2017. The Huskies got the better of the Cardinal that time around with a 78-53 win. Here are some links to help get you prepared for tonight’s star-studded matchup: Four facts to know before the Final Four — NCAA.com Here's how many brackets correctly picked all of the women's Final Four teams — NCAA.com UConn's unprecedented Final Four run stands the test of time — NCAA.com Behind the scenes at Women's Final Four Media Day — NCAA.com Twin talents: Hull sisters shine on Stanford women’s basketball — The Stanford Daily Some things never change: When it comes to Stanford, UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma knows exactly what he’s in for — Hartford Courant share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:10 am, April 1, 2022Catch up on interviews from the Final FourGames don't tip off until Friday night, so get ready by hearing from some of the stars of this year’s Final Four. UConn's Paige Bueckers talks heading home for Final Four Walk & Talk with Cameron Brink 🏀👟#WFinalFour x @stanfordwbb pic.twitter.com/b31oRjBScg — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 31, 2022 You can see more videos from the Final Four by clicking here. The Final Four begins Friday night at 7 p.m. ET with No. 1 South Carolina taking on No. 1 Louisville. The games will continue at 9:30 p.m. ET with No. 1 Stanford facing No. 2 UConn. Both games will be streamed on ESPN. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:00 am, April 1, 2022Final Four action tips off Friday night The Final Four is less than 24 hours away. No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 UConn will tip off at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET after the completion of No. 1 South Carolina’s matchup against No. 1 Louisville. In 24 hours ... the show begins 🏀#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/0U78D6qiaT — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 31, 2022 The Cardinal and the Huskies took different paths to reach this point. Stanford entered this season as the reigning champions, while UConn came off a tough loss to No. 3 Arizona in the 2021 Final Four. In this year’s tournament, Stanford took care of business at each stop. Defeating No. 16 Montana State, No. 8 Kansas, No. 4 Maryland and No. 2 Texas en route to its second consecutive Final Four. Its closest margin of victory in the last four rounds was six points in the win over Maryland. UConn, on the other hand, had a few more nerve-racking moments. The Huskies beat No. 15 Mercer, No. 7 UCF and No. 3 Indiana before their matchup with No. 1 NC State. About an hour away from home, UConn prevailed in the first double-overtime game in the Elite Eight to reach its 14th straight Final Four. Here's more on UConn's unprecedented Final Four run that stands the test of time. The two will go at it on Friday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will steam live on ESPN. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:34 pm, March 31, 2022How to watch Stanford and UConn play in the Final 4 Abby Drey | Getty Images Stanford dances after earning a spot in the 2022 Final Four. You can watch No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Stanford play in the women's Final Four at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN. That game will stream live on ESPN. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link