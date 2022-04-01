Live updates from UConn vs. Stanford in the Final 4

The Final Four is less than 24 hours away. No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 UConn will tip off at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET after the completion of No. 1 South Carolina’s matchup against No. 1 Louisville.

In 24 hours ... the show begins 🏀#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/0U78D6qiaT — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 31, 2022

The Cardinal and the Huskies took different paths to reach this point. Stanford entered this season as the reigning champions, while UConn came off a tough loss to No. 3 Arizona in the 2021 Final Four.

In this year’s tournament, Stanford took care of business at each stop. Defeating No. 16 Montana State, No. 8 Kansas, No. 4 Maryland and No. 2 Texas en route to its second consecutive Final Four. Its closest margin of victory in the last four rounds was six points in the win over Maryland.

UConn, on the other hand, had a few more nerve-racking moments. The Huskies beat No. 15 Mercer, No. 7 UCF and No. 3 Indiana before their matchup with No. 1 NC State. About an hour away from home, UConn prevailed in the first double-overtime game in the Elite Eight to reach its 14th straight Final Four.

Here's more on UConn's unprecedented Final Four run that stands the test of time.

The two will go at it on Friday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will steam live on ESPN.