Last Updated 6:13 PM, November 11, 2021

Preview, how to watch No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Purdue volleyball

NCAA women's volleyball bracket predictions ahead of the selection show

9:43 pm, November 11, 2021

How to watch Purdue at Wisconsin

The Badgers and Boilermakers meet for the second time this season when the two battle Friday night. Here's how you can watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Date: Friday, Nov. 12
Watch: Big Ten+
Live stats: Click or tap here

9:40 pm, November 11, 2021

Previewing the top-10 Wisconsin-Purdue showdown

For another look at this weekend's top matches to watch, click or tap here.

Who doesn't love a good old-fashioned rematch? Wisconsin and Purdue will face off for the second time this season after the Boilermakers upset the Badgers in four sets on Oct. 31. It was Wisconsin's second loss of the season.

This game has more implications though than just the Badgers getting redemption. Wisconsin currently sits on top of the Big Ten standings at 12-2 with just one less loss than Nebraska and Minnesota. So, another loss would give up their solo first place spot here. Purdue is fourth, but they are also sitting right on the verge of the top 10 and are fighting for a favorable position in the eyes of the NCAA volleyball committee. Selections for the tournament are just a few weeks away on Nov. 28, so this will be an important battle for them. Two wins over Wisconsin, a team that the committee ranked in the top three, would be really impressive for Purdue.

In their four-set win over the Badgers in October, the Boilermakers outblocked Wisconsin 16 to 7 and put up four aces in the win. Those two stat lines were most likely extremely vital. Caitlyn Newton and Grace Cleveland led offensively with 17 and 15 kills respectively, but Raven Colvin secured a career-setting performance, with 11 total stuffs. Among them were 10 block assists, which not only are a career-best, but the third-most by a Boilermaker in a four-set match in Purdue history.

Wisconsin has long been known as a powerful blocking team, especially with Dana Rettke at the net for the past few years. But they were outblocked in the loss and Purdue currently ranks second in the nation with 2.89 blocks per set. So one of the best blocking teams in the NCAA, despite their four losses in the Big Ten.

You can expect Wisconsin to come out strong. The loss to Purdue was an off-day for the Badgers. They struggled offensively and their typical aggressive service pressure was pretty much non-existent. If they play even remotely close to their normal performances, this will be a tough team for Purdue to handle. They are the No. 4 team in the nation for a reason, and when all of their components are on, it is a pretty scary sight for their opponents.

Either way, a great matchup with some big-time implications.

9:33 pm, November 11, 2021

What the stats say

Wisconsin comes in sitting alone in first place in the Big Ten at 12-2 in conference play. Purdue is tied for fourth at 10-4, one game behind Nebraska and Minnesota and even with Penn State.

Wisconsin STAT Purdue
20-2 (12-2) Record (Big Ten) 18-5 (10-4)
No. 4 AVCA ranking No. 9
Def. Iowa, 3-0 Last time out Def. Rutgers, 3-1
.297 Hitting percentage .256
14.7 Kills per set 13.2
.155 Opponent hitting .178
2.5 Blocks per set 2.9
14.7 Digs per set 15.5
112/166 Aces/Service errors 96/150
Dana Rettke, 267 (3.61 k/s) Kills leader Caitlyn Newton, 317 (3.82 k/s)
Sydney Hilley, 913 (12.01 a/s) Assist leader Hayley Bush, 858 (10.21 a/s)
Lauren Barnes, 322 (4.24 d/s) Digs leader Jena Otec, 386 (4.54 d/s)

9:23 pm, November 11, 2021

Latest AVCA rankings

Both Wisconsin and Purdue are ranked in the top 10, two of six Big Ten teams ranked in the top 15 of the AVCA. Here's the complete poll:

Through Games Nov. 8, 2021
RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Louisville (59) 1,595 23-0 2
2 Texas (5) 1,520 18-1 1
3 Pittsburgh 1,443 22-2 3
4 Wisconsin 1,405 20-2 4
5 BYU 1,311 23-1 6
6 Baylor 1,177 14-5 10
7 Kentucky 1,157 17-4 5
8 Minnesota 1,111 16-6 11
9 Purdue 1,098 18-5 8
10 Ohio State 1,077 19-5 7
11 Nebraska 959 17-6 9
12 UCLA 914 19-3 13
13 Washington 908 18-4 12
14 Georgia Tech 830 21-3 14
15 Penn State 689 17-7 15
16 Utah 576 16-7 16
17 Oregon 529 18-6 18
18 Western Kentucky 519 24-1 17
19 San Diego 387 18-4 20
20 Stanford 348 13-9 19
21 Washington State 319 15-8 21
22 Florida 286 15-6 23
23 Creighton 214 24-3 24
24 Tennessee 175 17-6 22
25 Illinois 92 16-9 25