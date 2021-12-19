Recapping Sunday's busy top 25 slate of women's college basketball

Last Updated 8:00 PM, December 19, 2021Recapping Sunday's busy top 25 slate of women's college basketballShare Michigan's Naz Hillmon and Leigha Brown recap OT upset over Baylor 7:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:49 am, December 20, 2021Crazy Sunday of women's basketball filled with nail-biters and stellar performances A jam-packed Sunday in women's college basketball is all said and done. We saw No. 13 Michigan hold off No. 5 Baylor in overtime to earn its first top-5 win in program history. No. 6 Louisville came back to take down No. 7 UConn, thanks to great shooting from deep. There was also eight ranked teams to win by double digits. Check out all the top-25 final scores from Sunday: No. 2 NC State 82, Virginia 55| Final No. 13 Michigan 74, No. 5 Baylor 68 | Final (OT) No. 6 Louisville 68, No. 7 UConn 64 | Final No. 10 Indiana 67, Western Michigan 57 | Final No. 11 Texas 74, San Diego 58| Final No. 12 Iowa State 108, Prairie View 39 | Final No. 17 Georgia 82, Saint Francis (PA) 45 | Final No. 18 Georgia Tech 62, Wake Forest 45| Final No. 19 Kentucky 67, USC Upstate 44 | Final No. 21 Notre Dame 85, Pittsburgh 59 | Final No. 25 North Carolina 76, Boston College 73 | Final11:00 pm, December 19, 2021No. 6 Louisville comes back to beat No. 7 UConnAfter constantly playing from behind, No. 6 Louisville took the lead with about seven minutes left to play. The Cardinals held on to win 68-64 over No. 7 Uconn. Lousiville's three-point shooting helped earn the win. The Cards were 8-15 from beyond the arc. Hailey Van Lith and Ahlana Smith combined for five of the team's eight three pointers. Van Lith entered the second half with just two points, but was able to go on a tear to finish with 15. UConn's Caroline Ducharme also had an impressive performance with a total of 24 points and eight rebounds in the loss for the Huskies. HVL IS CLUTCH 🙌 Watch @espn: https://t.co/2WBqXIPUp1#GoCards pic.twitter.com/xnG2UsI7zq — Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) December 19, 2021 Dorka Juhász AND-1 pic.twitter.com/TzaZb4rBZj — UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 19, 20218:25 pm, December 19, 2021No. 13 Michigan pulls off upset over No. 5 Baylor in OTAfter tying the game with 39 seconds left and forcing overtime shortly after, No. 13 Michigan gets the upset over No. 5 Baylor by the score of 72-68. Prior to this game, Michigan was 0-33 all-time against top-5 teams. The Wolverines were led by Leigha Brown who recorded 23 points. Naz Hillmon also had a solid performance with a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds. Rebounds proved to be a big difference maker as Michigan had 50 to Baylor's 35. Top. Five. Win.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/l8Hcm5PCMd — Michigan Women's Basketball (@umichwbball) December 19, 20218:00 pm, December 19, 2021Baylor, Michigan go to OT in top-15 matchupThe first of two top-15 matchups will be going to overtime as No. 13 Michigan tied the game at 59 with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter. No. 5 Baylor couldn't win the game on their final possession after a couple missed chances. The last time these two teams met, it went to overtime in the 2021 Sweet 16 when Baylor won 78-75. What a find from LB to EK to tie the game. Headed to OT...catch us on ESPN!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VqihsgldnE — Michigan Women's Basketball (@umichwbball) December 19, 20217:30 pm, December 19, 2021North Carolina wins nail-biter at Boston CollegeNo. 25 North Carolina's Deja Kelly came up clutch to keep the Tar Heels undefeated (10-0) as they win 76-73 at Boston College. Kelly put up 19 in the win, she was one of three UNC players to finish with 15 or more points Carlie Littlefield (22), Eva Hodgson (15). Deja Kelly CLUTCH 🔥 @dejakelly25 @uncwbb wins it in a thriller and remains undefeated! pic.twitter.com/2iPs5pV0jE — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 19, 20216:11 pm, December 19, 2021Indiana-Western Michigan delayed due to shot clock issueThe game between No. 10 Indiana and Western Michigan, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET tip-off, has been delayed due to a shot clock issue inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The new start time is now expected to be 1:24 ET. Today's game against Western Michigan has been delayed as we work out a shot clock issue inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Stay tuned for updates. — Indiana Women's Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 19, 20213:02 pm, December 19, 2021Tale of the tape: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 7 UConn Louisville and UConn are two of DI women's college basketball's best teams this season, and their matchup Sunday afternoon will have big implications on the next AP poll. Click here for the latest AP poll. The Cardinals enter Sunday 9-1 with their most recent game coming on Thursday when they took down Eastern Kentucky, 82-38. The Huskies come into today's game with a record of 6-2. Their most recent game was a 71-61 win over UCLA on Dec. 11. Here's how these two teams stack up: Louisville STAT UConn 70.3 Points Per Game 70.3 .459 Field Goal % .470 .354 3-point % .331 .721 Free-throw % .684 41.1 Rebounds Per Game 38.5 15.1 Assists Per Game 17.6 15.3 Turnovers Per Game 15.0 10.3 Steals Per Game 7.3 4.5 Blocks Per Game 4.62:42 pm, December 19, 2021Tale of the tape: No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 13 Michigan Sunday marks the first time Baylor and Michigan will tip off head-to-head since their incredible matchup in last year's Sweet 16. The Bears edged out the Wolverines, 78-75, after a memorable overtime to move onto the Elite Eight. Watch the full overtime finish here. Baylor enters Sunday's matchup 9-1 and fresh off a 94-40 win over Alcorn State. Michigan comes in with a record of 10-1. Its most recent win came exactly one week ago against Minnesota. Here's how the squads stack up so far in 2021. Baylor STAT Michigan 75.3 Points Per Game 72.0 .448 Field Goal % .452 .327 3-point % .310 .705 Free-throw % .743 42.2 Rebounds Per Game 38.7 16.9 Assists Per Game 12.9 12.9 Turnovers Per Game 15.5 6.4 Steals Per Game 7.1 4.0 Blocks Per Game 2.61:59 pm, December 19, 2021Sunday's schedule: Top 25 women's basketball games When the DI women's college basketball season ends, we could look back on Sunday as one of the most exciting and action-packed of the season. Here's the full slate of games today featuring teams in the latest AP Top 25 poll (all times ET): No. 2 NC State 82, Virginia 55| Final No. 13 Michigan 74, No. 5 Baylor 68 | Final (OT) No. 6 Louisville 68, No. 7 UConn 64 | Final No. 10 Indiana 67, Western Michigan 57 | Final No. 11 Texas 74, San Diego 58| Final No. 12 Iowa State 108, Prairie View 39 | Final No. 17 Georgia 82, Saint Francis (PA) 45 | Final No. 18 Georgia Tech 62, Wake Forest 45| Final No. 19 Kentucky 67, USC Upstate 44 | Final No. 21 Notre Dame 85, Pittsburgh 59 | Final No. 25 North Carolina 76, Boston College 73 | Final Here are the Top 25 games canceled due to COVID-19: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 11 Texas No. 15 Duke at Miami (Fla.) No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Rice Click or tap here to see the full DI women's basketball scoreboard for Sunday, Dec. 19.12:59 pm, December 19, 2021Latest women's college basketball rankingsBelow is the most recent AP Top 25 women's basketball poll, from Monday, Dec. 13. The next set of rankings will be released Monday, Dec. 20. RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 South Carolina (30) 10-0 750 1 2 NC State 8-1 720 2 3 Stanford 6-2 651 4 4 Arizona 9-0 634 6 5 Baylor 9-1 620 5 6 Louisville 8-1 594 7 T7 UConn 6-2 556 3 T7 Tennessee 9-0 556 9 9 Maryland 9-3 518 8 10 Indiana 8-2 515 10 11 Texas 7-1 464 11 12 Iowa State 10-1 402 15 13 Michigan 10-1 400 13 14 Iowa 5-2 316 12 15 Duke 8-0 294 19 16 South Florida 6-3 254 17 17 Georgia 8-1 195 21 18 Georgia Tech 8-2 184 NR 19 Kentucky 6-3 170 14 20 BYU 8-1 158 16 21 Notre Dame 9-2 146 22 22 LSU 7-1 123 24 23 Texas A&M 9-2 115 18 24 Ohio State 7-2 89 20 25 North Carolina 9-0 64 NR