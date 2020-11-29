Women's college basketball: Scores, highlights, top news from Sunday

No. 21 Gonzaga put up a close fight in its first game against the No. 1 team in the country — South Carolina — but the Gamecocks pulled away in the last few minutes to win 79-72.

Even though this was Gonzaga's first game since March, there didn't seem to be much rust. The Zags were unstoppable from the 3-point line, shooting 9-of-19 beyond the arch. However, this team was plagued by 15 turnovers that the Gamecocks capitalized on in fast break opportunities.

Four starters from the Gamecocks finished in double-digit scoring, with Destanni Henderson leading the way with 23 points. Zia Cooke also chipped in 16 points.

South Carolina remains undefeated at 3-0, but it doesn't get easier from here. The Gamecocks will face No. 8 NC State at home in their next matchup on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.