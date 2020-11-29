Last Updated 7:58 PM, November 29, 2020
Autumn Johnson

Women's college basketball: Scores, highlights, top news from Sunday

Share
The 2021 women's NCAA bracket, predicted opening week
2:01
12:11 am, November 30, 2020

Highlights from the first Sunday of women's college basketball season

Sunday, Nov. 29 was filled with non-stop action from numerous top 25 women's teams. Here are some notable results from today's games, headlined by a close victory by top-ranked South Carolina and Wake Forest's top-25 upset over No. 24 Missouri State: 

*POSTPONED - No. 9 UCLA vs Pepperdine 

11:48 pm, November 29, 2020

POSTPONED 🚨: No. 9 UCLA will not play against Pepperdine

No. 9 UCLA will not suit up tonight against Pepperdine after a positive COVID-19 test has been detected within the Waves' program. A rescheduled date for this game has not been set yet. 

The Bruins' next matchup will be against No. 7 Arizona on Dec. 4. The time is TBD.

10:02 pm, November 29, 2020

No. 1 South Carolina toughs out a close win against No. 21 Gonzaga

No. 21 Gonzaga put up a close fight in its first game against the No. 1 team in the country — South Carolina — but the Gamecocks pulled away in the last few minutes to win 79-72. 

Even though this was Gonzaga's first game since March, there didn't seem to be much rust. The Zags were unstoppable from the 3-point line, shooting 9-of-19 beyond the arch. However, this team was plagued by 15 turnovers that the Gamecocks capitalized on in fast break opportunities.

Four starters from the Gamecocks finished in double-digit scoring, with Destanni Henderson leading the way with 23 points. Zia Cooke also chipped in 16 points. 

South Carolina remains undefeated at 3-0, but it doesn't get easier from here. The Gamecocks will face No. 8 NC State at home in their next matchup on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. 

South Carolina Gamecocks Destanni Henderson
9:43 pm, November 29, 2020

UPSET 🚨: Wake Forest defeats No. 24 Missouri State

Wake Forest upsets No. 24 Missouri State, 68-59. This marks the first ranked win for an ACC women's basketball team in the 2020-21 season. Senior forward Ivana Raca led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Alexandria Scruggs added 15 points to help the Deacs advance to a 2-1 record. 

As for the Bears, Abby Hipp and Brice Calip combined 31 points, but couldn't get it done against Wake Forest. Missouri State now holds a 2-1 record. The Bears will next play Tulsa on Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. ET. 

8:30 pm, November 29, 2020

No. 5 Louisville wins in home opener

Louisville starts off the season 2-0 after defeating Eastern Kentucky, 101-58. The Cardinals had four of its starters score double-digit points. Reigning ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans and Hailey Van Lith both led the charge by scoring 20 points apiece. Van Lith — who has been impressive as a freshman starter — also finished with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds. 

Olivia Cochran and Elizabeth Balogun also chipped in by combining for 27 points. No. 5 Louisville will next take on UT Martin Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. 

8:13 pm, November 29, 2020

Tiana Mangakahia returns to the court after battling breast cancer

After sitting out her entire senior year, Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia is back on the court after battling stage 2 breast cancer in June of 2019. Mangakahia starts off strong in her return by leading the Orange with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.

2:23 pm, November 29, 2020

No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Louisville highlight this afternoon's action

Two top 5 teams take to the court this afternoon, as No. 5 Louisville gets things started at 1 p.m. ET. The Cardinals will face Eastern Kentucky, followed by No. 1 South Carolina facing No. 21 Gonzaga in the first ranked matchup of the day at 3 p.m. ET. No. 12 Maryland is also in a ranked matchup, as they'll battle No. 14 Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. ET. Keep up with all the action here

12:00 am, November 29, 2020

Here are the Top 25 women's teams playing Sunday, Nov. 29

Sunday is a busy day early in the 2020-21 women's college basketball season. Here are the top 25 women's teams schedule to play today. Click or tap each game to head to the live scores.

No. 5 Louisville is the first ranked team to play on Sunday, with the Cardinals set to start at 1 p.m. Later, No. 1 South Carolina meets No. 21 Gonzaga.

South Carolina