Women's college basketball: Scores, highlights, top news from Sunday
Highlights from the first Sunday of women's college basketball season
Sunday, Nov. 29 was filled with non-stop action from numerous top 25 women's teams. Here are some notable results from today's games, headlined by a close victory by top-ranked South Carolina and Wake Forest's top-25 upset over No. 24 Missouri State:
- No. 1 South Carolina pulls out a close win in the final minutes against No. 21 Gonzaga, 79-72, to move to 3-0.
- No. 5 Louisville defeats Eastern Kentucky, 101-58. Last year's ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans and freshman starter Hailey Van Lith both scored 20 points to pace the Cardinals.
- No. 6 Mississippi State starts their new era under new head coach Nikki McCray-Penson by defeating Jackson State, 88-58. Rickea Jackson finished with 19 points.
- No. 7 Arizona starts off strong in its first game against Northern Arizona, winning 76-63. All-American guard Aari McDonald finished with 18 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals.
- No. 8 NC State beats North Carolina Central in a blowout, 108-70. The Wolfpack shot 68 percent from the floor, which was its second-highest shooting percentage in program history.
- No. 11 Kentucky beats Belmont, 70-50. Redshirt sophomore Dre'una Edwards set a new career-high with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
- After falling to Missouri State Saturday, No. 12 Maryland makes a huge statement by defeating No. 14 Arkansas, 115-96. Katie Benzan finished with a career-high 28 points.
- No. 20 Ohio State beats Duquesne, 82-47. Jacy Sheldon led in scoring with 20 points.
- No. 22 Notre Dame wins against Miami (OH), 88-68. This marks Niele Ivey's first win as the new head coach, following Muffet McGraw's retirement.
- No. 23 Syracuse wins against Stony Brook, 50-39. Tiana Mangakahia is back after sitting out last year due to her battle with breast cancer. In her return, Mangakahia led the charge with 16 points and seven rebounds.
- No. 24 Missouri State was the only ranked team to fall Sunday, 68-59 to Wake Forest. Ivana Raca led the Demon Deacons with 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting.
- Click or tap here for all scores from Sunday, Nov. 29.
*POSTPONED - No. 9 UCLA vs Pepperdine
POSTPONED 🚨: No. 9 UCLA will not play against Pepperdine
No. 9 UCLA will not suit up tonight against Pepperdine after a positive COVID-19 test has been detected within the Waves' program. A rescheduled date for this game has not been set yet.
The Bruins' next matchup will be against No. 7 Arizona on Dec. 4. The time is TBD.
Our game against Pepperdine has been postponed due to a positive test within the Pepperdine program.— UCLA W. Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 29, 2020
There is no update on a potential date for this game to be played at this time.
No. 1 South Carolina toughs out a close win against No. 21 Gonzaga
No. 21 Gonzaga put up a close fight in its first game against the No. 1 team in the country — South Carolina — but the Gamecocks pulled away in the last few minutes to win 79-72.
Even though this was Gonzaga's first game since March, there didn't seem to be much rust. The Zags were unstoppable from the 3-point line, shooting 9-of-19 beyond the arch. However, this team was plagued by 15 turnovers that the Gamecocks capitalized on in fast break opportunities.
Four starters from the Gamecocks finished in double-digit scoring, with Destanni Henderson leading the way with 23 points. Zia Cooke also chipped in 16 points.
South Carolina remains undefeated at 3-0, but it doesn't get easier from here. The Gamecocks will face No. 8 NC State at home in their next matchup on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
UPSET 🚨: Wake Forest defeats No. 24 Missouri State
Wake Forest upsets No. 24 Missouri State, 68-59. This marks the first ranked win for an ACC women's basketball team in the 2020-21 season. Senior forward Ivana Raca led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Alexandria Scruggs added 15 points to help the Deacs advance to a 2-1 record.
As for the Bears, Abby Hipp and Brice Calip combined 31 points, but couldn't get it done against Wake Forest. Missouri State now holds a 2-1 record. The Bears will next play Tulsa on Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.
No. 5 Louisville wins in home opener
Louisville starts off the season 2-0 after defeating Eastern Kentucky, 101-58. The Cardinals had four of its starters score double-digit points. Reigning ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans and Hailey Van Lith both led the charge by scoring 20 points apiece. Van Lith — who has been impressive as a freshman starter — also finished with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds.
Olivia Cochran and Elizabeth Balogun also chipped in by combining for 27 points. No. 5 Louisville will next take on UT Martin Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. ET.
2⃣-0⃣!!!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/8tvStPTWSJ— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) November 29, 2020
Tiana Mangakahia returns to the court after battling breast cancer
After sitting out her entire senior year, Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia is back on the court after battling stage 2 breast cancer in June of 2019. Mangakahia starts off strong in her return by leading the Orange with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.
🎥: The most anticipated assist in @ncaawbb. TIANA. IS. BACK.— 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) November 29, 2020
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/c9EspAG3Os pic.twitter.com/y2HWqP4aXc
No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Louisville highlight this afternoon's action
Two top 5 teams take to the court this afternoon, as No. 5 Louisville gets things started at 1 p.m. ET. The Cardinals will face Eastern Kentucky, followed by No. 1 South Carolina facing No. 21 Gonzaga in the first ranked matchup of the day at 3 p.m. ET. No. 12 Maryland is also in a ranked matchup, as they'll battle No. 14 Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. ET. Keep up with all the action here.
Ranked matchup today, FAMS!— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) November 29, 2020
#1/1 Gamecocks vs. #21/20 Zags
⏰: 3 p.m. ET
📍: Sioux Falls, S.D.
📝: https://t.co/e1kDEfikHf
🖥: https://t.co/FR7Rdgrnpd
📻: 1320 AM / SiriusXM SEC Radio Ch. 374
📊: https://t.co/FC0u7tarGC pic.twitter.com/4S4OTT81UL
Here are the Top 25 women's teams playing Sunday, Nov. 29
Sunday is a busy day early in the 2020-21 women's college basketball season. Here are the top 25 women's teams schedule to play today. Click or tap each game to head to the live scores.
No. 5 Louisville is the first ranked team to play on Sunday, with the Cardinals set to start at 1 p.m. Later, No. 1 South Carolina meets No. 21 Gonzaga.
- No. 5 Louisville vs Eastern Kentucky - 1 p.m. ET
- No. 7 Arizona vs Northern Arizona - 2 p.m. ET
- No. 8 NC State vs North Carolina Central - 2 p.m. ET
- No. 23 Syracuse vs Stony Brook - 2 p.m. ET
- No. 24 Missouri State vs Wake Forest - 2:30 p.m. ET
- No. 1 South Carolina vs No. 21 Gonzaga - 3 p.m. ET
- No. 6 Mississippi State vs Jackson State - 4 p.m. ET
- No. 11 Kentucky vs Belmont - 4 p.m. ET
- No. 20 Ohio State vs Duquesne - 4 p.m. ET
- No. 22 Notre Dame vs Miami (OH) - 4 p.m. ET
- No. 12 Maryland vs No. 14 Arkansas - 5:30 p.m. ET
- No. 9 UCLA vs Pepperdine - 7 p.m. ET