Women's Final Four set: It'll be South Carolina vs. Louisville, Stanford vs. UConn

No. 2 UConn will play No. 1 Stanford in Final Four

Four tickets have been punched for a trip to Minneapolis. South Carolina-Louisville and Stanford-UConn make up the Final Four.



All but Louisville competed in last year’s semifinals.

No. 1 South Carolina squashed No. 10 Creighton's Cinderella run in a 80-50 Sunday rout to reach the Final Four. South Carolina last won the national title in 2017.

No. 1 Stanford beat No. 2 Texas Sunday, 59-50. The Cardinal is trying to win two in a row.

No. 2 UConn marked its 14th straight Final Four bid by outlasting No. 1 NC State 91-87 in a wild 2OT game.

No. 1 Louisville became the final team to win in the Elite Eight. The Cardinals bested No. 3 Michigan 62-50 to return the semifinals for the fourth time.

The last four standing will meet Friday, April 1, with the champion crowned April 3.