Live updates of the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament

When: The 2021 DII women's basketball selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

Where: The show will stream in full right here on NCAA.com.

Shortly before the selection show on March 7, the No. 1 seeds for all eight regions will be revealed on Twitter at 9 p.m. ET.

The 2021 DII women's basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals on Friday, March 12. It will continue with the semifinals on Saturday, March 13, and the regional championships on Monday, March 15.

Winners from those eight regions will qualify for the 2021 DII women's basketball Elite Eight, which will take place from March 23-26 at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The quarterfinals of the Elite Eight will stream live on this page on Tuesday, March 23. The time for that live stream is TBD.