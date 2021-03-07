Live updates of the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament
2021 DII women's basketball championship field announced
Everything you need to know for the selection show
Shortly before the selection show on March 7, the No. 1 seeds for all eight regions will be revealed on Twitter at 9 p.m. ET.
The 2021 DII women's basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals on Friday, March 12. It will continue with the semifinals on Saturday, March 13, and the regional championships on Monday, March 15.
Winners from those eight regions will qualify for the 2021 DII women's basketball Elite Eight, which will take place from March 23-26 at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The quarterfinals of the Elite Eight will stream live on this page on Tuesday, March 23. The time for that live stream is TBD.
Regional hosts
The following sites and hosts were chosen for the women’s championship:
|REGION
|LOCATION/FACILITY
|HOST(S)
|Atlantic
|Columbus, Ohio/Greater Columbus Convention Center
|Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission
|Central
|Warrensburg, Missouri/Multipurpose Building
|University of Central Missouri
|East
|Buffalo, New York/Daemen College Athletics Complex
|Daemen College
|Midwest
|Springfield, Missouri/O’Reilly Family Event Center
|Drury University
|South
|Dahlonega, Georgia/UNG Convocation Center
|University of North Georgia
|South Central
|Canyon, Texas/First United Bank Center
|West Texas A&M University
|Southeast
|Jefferson City, Tennessee/Holt Fieldhouse
|Carson-Newman Univeristy
|West
|Grand Junction, Colorado/Brownson Arena
|Colorado Mesa University
DII women's basketball championship history
Lubbock Christian won the most recent national championship in DII women's basketball. Watch the Chaparrals capture the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII women's basketball.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Lubbock Christian (32-5)
|Steve Gomez
|95-85
(2OT)
|Southwestern Oklahoma
|Columbus, Ohio
|2018
|Central Missouri (30-3)
|Dave Slifer
|66-52
|Ashland
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2017
|Ashland (37-0)
|Robyn Fralick
|93-77
|Virginia Union
|Columbus, Ohio
|2016
|Lubbock Christian (35-0)
|Steve Gomez
|78-73
|Alaska-Anch.
|Indianapolis
|2015
|California (Pa.) (32-4)
|Jess Strom
|86-69
|Cal Baptist
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2014
|Bentley (35-0)
|Barbara Stevens
|73-65
|West Texas A&M
|Erie, Pa.
|2013
|Ashland (38-1)
|Sue Ramsey
|71-56
|Dowling
|San Antonio
|2012
|Shaw (29-6)
|Jacques Curtis
|88-82
|Ashland
|San Antonio
|2011
|Clayton State (35-1)
|Dennis Cox
|69-50
|Michigan Tech
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2010
|Emporia State (30-5)
|Brandon Schneider
|65-53
|Fort Lewis
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2009
|Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2)
|Pam Gohl
|103-94
|Franklin Pierce
|San Antonio
|2008
|Northern Kentucky (28-8)
|Nancy Winstel
|63-58
|South Dakota
|Kearney, Neb.
|2007
|Southern Connecticut State (34-2)
|Joe Frager
|61-45
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Kearney, Neb.
|2006
|Grand Valley State (33-3)
|Dawn Plitzuweit
|58-52
|American International
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2005
|Washburn (35-2)
|Ron McHenry
|70-53
|Seattle Pacific
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2004
|California (PA) (35-1)
|Darcie Vincent
|75-72
|Drury
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2003
|South Dakota State (32-3)
|Aaron Johnston
|65-50
|Northern Kentucky
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2002
|Cal Poly Pomona (28-4)
|Paul Thomas
|74-62
|Southeastern Oklahoma
|Rochester, Minn.
|2001
|Cal Poly Pomona (27-3)
|Paul Thomas
|87-80 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Rochester, Minn.
|2000
|Northern Kentucky (32-2)
|Nancy Winstel
|71-62 (ot)
|North Dakota State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1999
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|80-63
|Arkansas Tech
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1998
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|92-76
|Emporia State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1997
|North Dakota (28-4)
|Gene Roebuck
|94-78
|Southern Indiana
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1996
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|104-78
|Shippensburg
|Fargo, N.D.
|1995
|North Dakota State (32-0)
|Amy Ruley
|98-85
|Portland State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1994
|North Dakota State (27-5)
|Amy Ruley
|89-56
|Cal State San B'dino
|Fargo, N.D.
|1993
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|95-63
|Delta State
|Waltham, Mass.
|1992
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|65-63
|North Dakota State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1991
|North Dakota State (31-2)
|Amy Ruley
|81-74
|Southeast Missouri State
|Cape Giradeau, Mo.
|1990
|Delta State (32-1)
|Lloyd Clark
|77-43
|Bentley
|Pomona, Calif.
|1989
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|88-58
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Cleveland, Miss.
|1988
|Hampton (33-1)
|James Sweat
|65-48
|West Texas A&M
|Fargo, N.D.
|1987
|New Haven (29-2)
|Jan Rossman
|77-75
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1986
|Cal Poly Pomona (30-3)
|Darlene May
|70-63
|North Dakota State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1985
|Cal Poly Pomona (26-7)
|Darlene May
|80-69
|Central Missouri
|Springfield, Mass.
|1984
|Central Missouri (27-5)
|Jorja Hoehn
|80-73
|Virginia Union
|Springfield, Mass.
|1983
|Virginia Union (27-2)
|Louis Hearn
|73-60
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1982
|Cal Poly Pomona (29-7)
|Darlene May
|93-74
|Tuskegee
|Springfield, Mass.