Last Updated 7:40 PM, February 27, 2021
NCAA.com

2021 NCAA DII women's basketball tournament: Selection time, date

Share
Jay LaPrete | NCAA PhotosDII women's basketball
12:07 am, February 28, 2021

Everything you need to know for the selection show

When: The 2021 DII women's basketball selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET.
Where: The show will stream in full right here on NCAA.com.

Shortly before the selection show on March 7, the No. 1 seeds for all eight regions will be revealed on Twitter at 9 p.m. ET. 

The 2021 DII women's basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals on Friday, March 12. It will continue with the semifinals on Saturday, March 13, and the regional championships on Monday, March 15.

Winners from those eight regions will qualify for the 2021 DII women's basketball Elite Eight, which will take place from March 23-26 at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.  The quarterfinals of the Elite Eight will stream live on this page on Tuesday, March 23. The time for that live stream is TBD.

12:08 am, February 28, 2021

Regional hosts

The following sites and hosts were chosen for the women’s championship:

REGION LOCATION/FACILITY HOST(S)
Atlantic Columbus, Ohio/Greater Columbus Convention Center Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission
Central Warrensburg, Missouri/Multipurpose Building University of Central Missouri
East Buffalo, New York/Daemen College Athletics Complex Daemen College
Midwest Springfield, Missouri/O’Reilly Family Event Center Drury University
South  Dahlonega, Georgia/UNG Convocation Center University of North Georgia
South Central Canyon, Texas/First United Bank Center West Texas A&M University
Southeast Jefferson City, Tennessee/Holt Fieldhouse Carson-Newman Univeristy
West Grand Junction, Colorado/Brownson Arena Colorado Mesa University
12:11 am, February 28, 2021

DII women's basketball championship history

Lubbock Christian won the most recent national championship in DII women's basketball. Watch the Chaparrals capture the 2019 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for DII women's basketball.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Lubbock Christian (32-5) Steve Gomez 95-85
(2OT)		 Southwestern Oklahoma Columbus, Ohio
2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio
2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis
2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D.
2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa.
2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio
2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio
2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo.
2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo.
2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio
2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb.
2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb.
2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark.
2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark.
2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo.
2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo.
2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn.
2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn.
2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark.
1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D.
1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D.
1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D.
1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D.
1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass.
1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.
1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Giradeau, Mo.
1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif.
1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss.
1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D.
1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass.