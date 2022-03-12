Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA DII women's basketball championship

Last Updated 12:44 AM, March 12, 2022NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2022 NCAA DII women's basketball championshipShare DII women's basketball: 2022 selection show 31:54 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest5:05 am, March 12, 2022Results from the first round The first round of the 2022 DII women's basketball tournament is in the books and what a night. Friday brought tons of action, close games and terrific performances. Click here to view the full bracket. Here's the scoreboard from Round 1: No. 6 Charleston (WV) 78, No. 3 Kutztown 68 No. 3 Ga. Southwestern 59, No. 6 Barton 55 No. 3 Drury 65, No. 6 Mo.-St. Louis 49 No. 3 USciences 64, No. 6 Le Moyne 38 No. 6 Neb.-Kearney 77, No. 3 Minn. Here are the matchups: No. 2 Cal U (PA) vs. No. 6 Charleston (WV), 5 p.m. ET No. 3 Drury vs. No. 2 Grand Valley State, 5 p.m. ET No. 2 Lander vs. No. 3 Ga. Southwestern, 5 p.m. ET No. 3 USciences vs. No. 7 Pace, 5 p.m. ET No. 6 Neb.-Kearny vs. No. 7 Missouri Western, 6 p.m. ET No. 2 Tex. A&M-Commerce vs. No. 3 Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m. ET No. 3 Lee vs. No. 7 Valdosta State, 6 p.m. ET No. 1 Ashland vs. No. 4 Walsh, 7:30 p.m. ET No. 4 Jefferson vs. No. 8 Daemen, 7:30 p.m. ET No. 1 Glenville St. vs. Shepherd, 7:30 p.m. ET No. 1 North Georgia vs. No. 5 Carson-Newman, 7:30 p.m. ET No. 2 Central Wash. vs. No. 3 Western Wash., 8 p.m. ET No. 1 Fort Hays St. vs. No. 5 St. Cloud St., 8:30 p.m. ET No. 1 Union (TN) vs. No. 5 Eckerd, 8:30 p.m. ET No. 1 West Tex. A&M vs. No. 4 Texas Woman's, 8:30 p.m. ET No. 1 Cal St. East Bay vs. No. 5 Azusa Pacific, 10:30 p.m. ET Friday's first round schedule, scores

The 2022 NCAA DII women's basketball tournament is underway Friday with 32 first round games. Click or tap here for an interactive bracket and live score links. The winners advance to Saturday's second round.

Committee announces 2022 DII women's basketball championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship. Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee. Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 11, 12 and 14. The eight regional champions advancing to the Women's Elite Eight will be seeded by the Women's Basketball Committee after completion of the regionals. The 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Elite Eight will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, March 21, 23 and 25. Miles College and the City of Birmingham will serve as hosts Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows: CONFERENCE SCHOOL California Collegiate Athletic Association Cal State East Bay Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference University of the Sciences Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Lincoln (Pennsylvania) Conference Carolinas Barton East Coast Conference Daemen Great American Conference Southwestern Oklahoma State Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ferris State Great Lakes Valley Conference Drury Great Midwest Athletic Conference Ashland Great Northwest Athletic Conference Central Washington Gulf South Conference Union (Tennessee) Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Fort Hays State Mountain East Conference Charleston (West Virginia) Northeast-10 Conference Bentley Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota Duluth Pacific West Conference Azusa Pacific Peach Belt Conference North Georgia Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Gannon Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Metropolitan State University of Denver South Atlantic Conference Carson-Newman Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Benedict Sunshine State Conference Tampa Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows: SCHOOL Academy of Art Alaska Anchorage Cal State San Marcos California University of Pennsylvania Catawba Chestnut Hill Colorado Mesa Colorado School of Mines Colorado State University Pueblo Columbus State Eckerd Florida Southern Georgia Southwestern Glenville State Grand Valley State Indiana (Pennsylvania) Kutztown Lander Le Moyne Lee Lubbock Christian Minnesota State Mankato Missouri Southern State Missouri Western Missouri-St. Louis Nebraska-Kearney Northwest Nazarene Pace Savannah State Shepherd Southern Indiana Southern New Hampshire St. Cloud State Texas A&M-Commerce Texas Woman's University Thomas Jefferson University Valdosta State Walsh Wayne State (Michigan) Western Washington Wingate

How to watch the 2022 DII women's basketball selection show The 2022 DII women's basketball championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com on Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET. After the show, the bracket will be live here. The championship game will be March 25 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

DII women's basketball championship history Lubbock Christian took down Drury in the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament. LCU became the first team since 2001-2002 to win back-to-back DII titles. 2021 was also the Lady Chaps third title in program history. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Lubbock Christian (23-0) Steve Gomez 69-59 Drury Columbus, Ohio 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Lubbock Christian (32-5) Steve Gomez 95-85 (2OT) Southwestern Oklahoma Columbus, Ohio 2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D. 2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio 2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis 2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D. 2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa. 2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio 2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio 2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo. 2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo. 2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio 2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb. 2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb. 2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark. 2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark. 2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo. 2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo. 2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn. 2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn. 2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark. 1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark. 1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark. 1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D. 1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D. 1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D. 1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D. 1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass. 1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D. 1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Giradeau, Mo. 1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif. 1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss. 1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D. 1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass. 1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass. 1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass. 1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass. 1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass. 1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass.