Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA DII women's basketball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 11, 12 and 14. The eight regional champions advancing to the Women’s Elite Eight will be seeded by the Women's Basketball Committee after completion of the regionals. The 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, March 21, 23 and 25. Miles College and the City of Birmingham will serve as hosts

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL California Collegiate Athletic Association Cal State East Bay Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference University of the Sciences Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Lincoln (Pennsylvania) Conference Carolinas Barton East Coast Conference Daemen Great American Conference Southwestern Oklahoma State Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ferris State Great Lakes Valley Conference Drury Great Midwest Athletic Conference Ashland Great Northwest Athletic Conference Central Washington Gulf South Conference Union (Tennessee) Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Fort Hays State Mountain East Conference Charleston (West Virginia) Northeast-10 Conference Bentley Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota Duluth Pacific West Conference Azusa Pacific Peach Belt Conference North Georgia Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Gannon Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Metropolitan State University of Denver South Atlantic Conference Carson-Newman Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Benedict Sunshine State Conference Tampa

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows: