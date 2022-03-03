2022 NCAA DII women's basketball championship: Selection show info, how to watch

Last Updated 10:50 PM, March 03, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DII women's basketball championship: Selection show info, how to watchShare Lubbock Christian wins 2021 DII women's basketball championship 1:46 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:32 am, March 4, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII women's basketball selection show The 2022 DII women's basketball championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com on Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET. After the show, the bracket will be live here. The championship game will be March 25 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:31 am, March 4, 2022DII women's basketball championship history Lubbock Christian took down Drury in the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament. LCU became the first team since 2001-2002 to win back-to-back DII titles. 2021 was also the Lady Chaps third title in program history. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Lubbock Christian (23-0) Steve Gomez 69-59 Drury Columbus, Ohio 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Lubbock Christian (32-5) Steve Gomez 95-85 (2OT) Southwestern Oklahoma Columbus, Ohio 2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D. 2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio 2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis 2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D. 2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa. 2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio 2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio 2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo. 2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo. 2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio 2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb. 2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb. 2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark. 2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark. 2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo. 2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo. 2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn. 2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn. 2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark. 1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark. 1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark. 1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D. 1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D. 1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D. 1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D. 1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass. 1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D. 1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Giradeau, Mo. 1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif. 1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss. 1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D. 1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass. 1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass. 1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass. 1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass. 1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass. 1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link