Ashland wins the 2023 DII women's basketball national championship

The 2022-23 Ashland Eagles are perfect. After defeating Minnesota Duluth 78-67 on Saturday, Ashland becomes the 2023 DII women's basketball national champion after an undefeated 37-0 season. The Eagles are the first undefeated champion since Lubbock Christian in 2020-21, when the Chaparrals went 23-0 in the shortened season.

Annie Roshak led Ashland with 20 points and 13 rebounds and went 10 for 10 at the free throw line. Three other Eagles scored in double digits, including Zoe Miller (16), Hallie Heidemann (11) and Hayley Smith (10).

Ashland overpowered Minnesota Duluth in the first half 40-22 and the gap was too big to close despite the Bulldogs scoring 27 points in the final quarter. Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson led the game with 26 points.