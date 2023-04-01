Last Updated 7:04 PM, April 01, 2023
Ashland wins the 2023 DII women's basketball national championship

Minnesota Duluth beats Catawba in the 2023 DII women's basketball semifinals
3:36 pm, March 10, 2023

Grace Bradley | NCAA Photos Ashland wins the 2023 DII women's basketball championship

The 2022-23 Ashland Eagles are perfect. After defeating Minnesota Duluth 78-67 on Saturday, Ashland becomes the 2023 DII women's basketball national champion after an undefeated 37-0 season. The Eagles are the first undefeated champion since Lubbock Christian in 2020-21, when the Chaparrals went 23-0 in the shortened season.

Annie Roshak led Ashland with 20 points and 13 rebounds and went 10 for 10 at the free throw line. Three other Eagles scored in double digits, including Zoe Miller (16), Hallie Heidemann (11) and Hayley Smith (10).

Ashland overpowered Minnesota Duluth in the first half 40-22 and the gap was too big to close despite the Bulldogs scoring 27 points in the final quarter. Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson led the game with 26 points.

4:02 am, March 6, 2023

Championship selections announced

The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 10, 11 and 13. The eight regional champions advancing to the Women’s Elite Eight will be seeded by the Women's Basketball Committee after completion of the regionals. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 20 and 22. Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

The championship game will be contested April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, in conjunction with the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

For the full list of qualifiers, click here.

9:48 pm, March 3, 2023

How to watch the 2023 DII women's basketball selection show

The 2023 DII women's basketball championship selection show is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday March 5. The selection show, set to air right here on NCAA.com, will reveal the bracket. Here's how to watch the selection show.

WHEN: Sunday, March 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Live here on NCAA.com

9:41 pm, March 3, 2023

DII women's basketball championship history

Glenville State celebrating their 2022 title
Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2022 Glenville State (35-1)  Kim Stephens 85-72 Western Washington Birmingham, AL
2021 Lubbock Christian (23-0) Steve Gomez 69-59 Drury Columbus, Ohio
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Lubbock Christian (32-5) Steve Gomez 95-85
(2OT)		 Southwestern Oklahoma Columbus, Ohio
2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio
2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis
2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D.
2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa.
2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio
2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio
2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo.
2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo.
2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio
2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb.
2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb.
2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark.
2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark.
2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo.
2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo.
2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn.
2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn.
2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark.
1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D.
1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D.
1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D.
1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D.
1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass.
1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.
1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Giradeau, Mo.
1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif.
1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss.
1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D.
1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass.