Ashland wins the 2023 DII women's basketball national championship
Ashland wins the 2023 DII women's basketball national championship
The 2022-23 Ashland Eagles are perfect. After defeating Minnesota Duluth 78-67 on Saturday, Ashland becomes the 2023 DII women's basketball national champion after an undefeated 37-0 season. The Eagles are the first undefeated champion since Lubbock Christian in 2020-21, when the Chaparrals went 23-0 in the shortened season.
Annie Roshak led Ashland with 20 points and 13 rebounds and went 10 for 10 at the free throw line. Three other Eagles scored in double digits, including Zoe Miller (16), Hallie Heidemann (11) and Hayley Smith (10).
Ashland overpowered Minnesota Duluth in the first half 40-22 and the gap was too big to close despite the Bulldogs scoring 27 points in the final quarter. Minnesota Duluth's Brooke Olson led the game with 26 points.
Championship selections announced
The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.
Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.
Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 10, 11 and 13. The eight regional champions advancing to the Women’s Elite Eight will be seeded by the Women's Basketball Committee after completion of the regionals. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 20 and 22. Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
The championship game will be contested April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, in conjunction with the NCAA Women’s Final Four.
For the full list of qualifiers, click here.
How to watch the 2023 DII women's basketball selection show
The 2023 DII women's basketball championship selection show is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday March 5. The selection show, set to air right here on NCAA.com, will reveal the bracket. Here's how to watch the selection show.
WHEN: Sunday, March 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET
WHERE: Live here on NCAA.com
DII women's basketball championship history
|Year
|Champion (Record)
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|Glenville State (35-1)
|Kim Stephens
|85-72
|Western Washington
|Birmingham, AL
|2021
|Lubbock Christian (23-0)
|Steve Gomez
|69-59
|Drury
|Columbus, Ohio
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Lubbock Christian (32-5)
|Steve Gomez
|95-85
(2OT)
|Southwestern Oklahoma
|Columbus, Ohio
|2018
|Central Missouri (30-3)
|Dave Slifer
|66-52
|Ashland
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2017
|Ashland (37-0)
|Robyn Fralick
|93-77
|Virginia Union
|Columbus, Ohio
|2016
|Lubbock Christian (35-0)
|Steve Gomez
|78-73
|Alaska-Anch.
|Indianapolis
|2015
|California (Pa.) (32-4)
|Jess Strom
|86-69
|Cal Baptist
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2014
|Bentley (35-0)
|Barbara Stevens
|73-65
|West Texas A&M
|Erie, Pa.
|2013
|Ashland (38-1)
|Sue Ramsey
|71-56
|Dowling
|San Antonio
|2012
|Shaw (29-6)
|Jacques Curtis
|88-82
|Ashland
|San Antonio
|2011
|Clayton State (35-1)
|Dennis Cox
|69-50
|Michigan Tech
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2010
|Emporia State (30-5)
|Brandon Schneider
|65-53
|Fort Lewis
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2009
|Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2)
|Pam Gohl
|103-94
|Franklin Pierce
|San Antonio
|2008
|Northern Kentucky (28-8)
|Nancy Winstel
|63-58
|South Dakota
|Kearney, Neb.
|2007
|Southern Connecticut State (34-2)
|Joe Frager
|61-45
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Kearney, Neb.
|2006
|Grand Valley State (33-3)
|Dawn Plitzuweit
|58-52
|American International
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2005
|Washburn (35-2)
|Ron McHenry
|70-53
|Seattle Pacific
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2004
|California (PA) (35-1)
|Darcie Vincent
|75-72
|Drury
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2003
|South Dakota State (32-3)
|Aaron Johnston
|65-50
|Northern Kentucky
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2002
|Cal Poly Pomona (28-4)
|Paul Thomas
|74-62
|Southeastern Oklahoma
|Rochester, Minn.
|2001
|Cal Poly Pomona (27-3)
|Paul Thomas
|87-80 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Rochester, Minn.
|2000
|Northern Kentucky (32-2)
|Nancy Winstel
|71-62 (ot)
|North Dakota State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1999
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|80-63
|Arkansas Tech
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1998
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|92-76
|Emporia State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1997
|North Dakota (28-4)
|Gene Roebuck
|94-78
|Southern Indiana
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1996
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|104-78
|Shippensburg
|Fargo, N.D.
|1995
|North Dakota State (32-0)
|Amy Ruley
|98-85
|Portland State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1994
|North Dakota State (27-5)
|Amy Ruley
|89-56
|Cal State San B'dino
|Fargo, N.D.
|1993
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|95-63
|Delta State
|Waltham, Mass.
|1992
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|65-63
|North Dakota State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1991
|North Dakota State (31-2)
|Amy Ruley
|81-74
|Southeast Missouri State
|Cape Giradeau, Mo.
|1990
|Delta State (32-1)
|Lloyd Clark
|77-43
|Bentley
|Pomona, Calif.
|1989
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|88-58
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Cleveland, Miss.
|1988
|Hampton (33-1)
|James Sweat
|65-48
|West Texas A&M
|Fargo, N.D.
|1987
|New Haven (29-2)
|Jan Rossman
|77-75
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1986
|Cal Poly Pomona (30-3)
|Darlene May
|70-63
|North Dakota State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1985
|Cal Poly Pomona (26-7)
|Darlene May
|80-69
|Central Missouri
|Springfield, Mass.
|1984
|Central Missouri (27-5)
|Jorja Hoehn
|80-73
|Virginia Union
|Springfield, Mass.
|1983
|Virginia Union (27-2)
|Louis Hearn
|73-60
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1982
|Cal Poly Pomona (29-7)
|Darlene May
|93-74
|Tuskegee
|Springfield, Mass.