Glenville State wins the 2022 DII women's basketball national championship

Last Updated 10:49 PM, March 25, 2022NCAA.comGlenville State wins the 2022 DII women's basketball national championshipShare Glenville State wins DII Women's Basketball Championship 3:25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:01 am, March 26, 2022Glenville State wins first national championship, 85-72 What started out as a back-and-forth battle through three quarters, turned into the Glenville State show in the fourth quarter. The Pioneers are the 2022 DII women’s basketball national champions, defeating Western Washington 85-72. It was a victory of historic proportions for Glenville State. It was the program’s first national championship in the DII era, as well as the first DII women’s basketball champion to come out of the Mountain East Conference. The Pioneers and their top-scoring offense also shattered the single-tournament record by scoring 525 total points. That bested Cal (Pa)’s mark of 504 set in 2004. This one wasn’t all Glenville State, however. Western Washington put up a gritty performance, dictating the tempo early on and leading at the half. Brooke Walling had a sensational game, recording a double-double with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds. The Vikings shot an astonishing 62.5% from the field in the first half and looked very much alive through three quarters. After starring for the @LadyPioneers_ as a player, Kim Stephens has led Glenville State to the @NCAADII title as the head coach. pic.twitter.com/XJeqw8d8Q0 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 26, 2022 The story of the game was turnovers. Glenville State was disrupting Western Washington all game… but the Pioneers couldn’t get the shots to fall. That all changed in the second half, when MEC player of the year Re’Shawna Stone came alive. Every shot she took was challenged, yet time and time again, she prevailed, finishing with 25 points and fueling the 10-0 run that put the Pioneers ahead for good. Stone was named the MVP of the DII Women's Elite Eight. "This was the hardest preseason we ever had," said Stone while accepting her MVP honors, reflecting on what had this team ready for the big game. "We just trusted in each other. Everyone had something to bring to the table." Zakiyah Winfield was one of those that brought something to the table, playing a pivotal role and scoring 23 points for the Pioneers. It was ultimately their depth that won this game. Making hockey-like line change substitutions kept Glenville State fresh, wearing down the Vikings and forcing 25 turnovers. It was all Glenville State needed to run away with it in an 18-10 fourth quarter. You can see the complete box score here. Click or tap here for the complete interactive bracket from Glenville State's 2022 championship run. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:28 am, March 26, 2022Glenville State leads after three, sets Elite Eight scoring recordWinfield hits a runner as time expired to give Glenville State a six-point lead at the end of the third quarter. More importantly, it gave the Pioneers 506 points in the tournament, breaking Cal (Pa)'s record of 504 for most points scored in a tournament. Re'Shawna Stone leads to way with 21 points for Glenville State, with seemingly every shot she hits a tough one. Brooke Walling leads Western Washington with 25 points — her first career 20-point game. Ten minutes left to crown a champion. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:16 am, March 26, 2022Halfway through the third, Pioneers up two Glenville State was starting to get some momentum. Re'Shawna Stone is so tough to guard, she had two really strong takes to the hole to start a 10-0 run that put the Vikings back in the lead. Western Washington won't go away, despite the fact that Emma Duff picked up her third foul and has been on the bench since roughly the seven-minute mark. We're at a media timeout and the Vikings cut the lead to two with an and-1 coming up. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:50 am, March 26, 2022Western Washington leads at the half, 46-44 What a first half of play. Both teams brought a lot of energy to the floor and the game went back and forth with the lead. Western Washington was able to run the floor and execute very well, playing at the tempo we are normally accustomed to see Glenville State playing. The Vikings' Brooke Walling was dominating, scoring 17 points while pulling down five rebounds to lead the way. Her partner in crime, Emma Duff, was equally impressive, chipping in 11 points of her own. Per usual, Re'Shawna Stone was a scoring machine for Glenville State, dropping in 13 points. Zakiyah Winfield, who scored those nine-consecutive points to spark Glenville State earlier in the game, led the Pioneers with 15 points. The key to the second half? The Pioneers have to somehow get the Vikings out of their rhythm. Western Washington is shooting an incredible 62.5% from the field. Glenville State, however, is still winning the turnover battle. If the Pioneers can get some of these shots to fall, this will be quite the finish. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:46 am, March 26, 2022Vikings regain the lead halfway through the second quarterVikings lead 32-29 with 5 minutes left in second Zakiyah Winfield scored nine points in a row to fuel the Pioneers charge, closing the first quarter with a bucket to give them the lead and hitting a long 3 to put them up seven early in the second. But basketball is a game of runs and the Vikings came storming back. Emma Duff is so impressive inside. She was the spark on an 11-0 run that put the Vikings ahead 32-27 and forced Glenville State to call a time out halfway through the period. She and Brooke Walling are a handful underneath — both are extremely athletic around the rim. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:24 am, March 26, 2022End of the first: Glenville State up 20-19 Glenville State takes early lead It took a while for the Pioneers to get going, but by the end of the first quarter we saw glimpses of that explosiveness on both sides of the ball. A quick two in thee waning seconds from Zakiyah Winfield put the Pioneers up by one to end the quarter. Perhaps it was the bright lights of the big stage, but Glenville State shot just 8-for-24 from the field, with most of the misses coming early on. For Western Washington, Brooke Walling is just so impressive inside. She's shooting 3-for-4 from the field and leads all scorers with seven points. As always, Western Washington is in this game because of its balance, with seven players already in the scoring column. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:10 am, March 26, 2022The ball is tipped...The starting 5 We're off from Birmingham. Your starters: Western Washington: Avery Dykstra Riley Dykstra Emma Duff Brooke Walling Gracie Castaneda Glenville State Zakiyah Winfield Dazha Congleton Re'Shawna Stone Vendela Danielsson Abby Stoller share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:56 am, March 25, 2022The Division II women's basketball championship is at 8 p.m. The DII women's basketball championship: What to know Glenville State will take on Western Washington in the 2022 DII women's basketball championship at 8 p.m. ET today at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. Let's take a quick look at a few things to keep an eye on in the championship game. Offense vs. defense: Glenville State is the top-scoring offense in DII women's basketball, averaging more than 95.8 points nightly. Western Washington is one of the better scoring defenses in DII, leading its conference — the GNAC — by allowing just 57.3 points per game. However, we have seen this before: The Pioneers defeated Grand Valley State by 24 points to get here. The Lakers had the top scoring defense in DII. Western Washington should be able to slow down the Pioneers offense enough to give the Vikings a chance — it will be up to the offense to keep up with Glenville State's high-pressure defense. First-time champion: Who wants it more? Tonight, someone will take home the first title in their respective program's history. But it's larger than that — the winner will walk away with their respective conference's first-ever title. There is a lot at stake. Head coaches in the spotlight: Western Washington's Carmen Dolfo is in her 31st year and is the winningest coach in Vikings history of any sport. Glenville State's Kim Stephens is a former Pioneer player herself. In fact, she was the team captain and has both played and coached in the NCAA DII women's basketball tournament. Here is the statistical breakdown and DII women's basketball ranking (courtesy of Western Washington's game notes). STaTISTICS WWU GSC Record 25-5 34-1 Scoring Offense 69.3 (73rd) 95.8 (1st) Scoring Defense 57.3 (28th) 62.5 (108th) Scoring Margin 12.0 (29th) 33.3 (1st) Field Goal Percentage 44.1 (33rd) 47.1 (5th) 3-Point Field Goal Percentage 30.9 (135th) 33.2 (61st) Rebound Margin 8.2 (12th) 9.4 (6th) Turnover Margin -1.63 (214th) 12.4 (1st) Field Goal Percentage Defense 34.5 (12th) 40.7 (202nd) 3-Point Field Goal Defense 24.0 (4th) 30.0 (133rd) Steals Per Game 7.3 (183rd) 14.4 (4th) Assists Per Game 14.6 (61st) 17.4 (6th) Stay here for live updates during the game. Click or tap here for live stats. Click or tap here for an interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:30 pm, March 23, 2022DII women's basketball finals are set Glenville State will take on Western Washington in the 2022 DII women's basketball championship on Friday, March 25. In the semifinals, Glenville State defeated Grand Valley State and Western Washington pulled out the upset over North Georgia. (3) Glenville State 77, (2) Grand Valley State 53 (5) Western Washington 74, North Georgia 68 The title game will take place on Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET (3) Glenville State vs. (5) Western Washington 74 | 8 p.m. ET, March 25 Click or tap here for an interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:30 am, March 22, 2022Quarterfinals results | Semifinals begin Wednesday The quarterfinal round of this year's NCAA DII women's basketball tournament is in the books. Monday brought great performances and tons of action. The semifinals games will begin on Wednesday with the final four teams remaining. Grand Valley State vs. Glenville State| 7:00 p.m. ET North Georgia vs. Western Washington | 9:30 p.m. ET The winners will advance to the championship game on Friday at 8 p.m. eastern. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:37 am, March 19, 20221 thing to know about each team in the Elite Eight The DII women's basketball Elite Eight will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, March 21. Here's 1 thing to know about each team left. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:39 pm, March 16, 2022How to watch the women's Elite 8 The quarterfinals of the 2022 DII women's basketball championship begin at 1 p.m. Monday when No. 6 West Texas A&M and No. 3 Glenville St. play the first of four Elite 8 games. You can watch each of the quarterfinal live streams here on NCAA.com. Click or tap each of the links below to be taken directly to that game's live scoring: No. 3 Glenville St. vs. No. 6 West Texas A&M No. 2 Grand Valley St. vs. No. 7 Missouri Western No. 1 North Georgia vs. No. 8 Pace No. 4 Valdosta St. vs. No. 5 Western Washington The semifinals and championship game will be broadcast by and stream on the CBS Sports Network. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:05 pm, March 14, 2022Third round schedule: DII women's basketball The 2022 DII women's basketball tournament has found its final eight teams. Western Washington, Glenville State, North Georgia, Pace, Grand Valley State, West Texas A&M, Missouri Western and Valdosta State will all advance to and be reseeded in the quarterfinals in Birmingham. AL. Click or tap here for an interactive bracket. Here are the scores from the third round: Monday, March 14 No. 1 Glenville State 89, No. 6 Charleston (WV) 58 No. 1 North Georgia 59, No. 2 Lander 57 No. 7 Pace 67, No. 8 Daemen 65 No. 2 Grand Valley State 64, No. 4 Walsh 61 No. 1 West Texas A&M 59, No. 3 Lubbock Christian 54 No. 7 Missouri Western 70, No. 1 Fort Hays State 69 No. 7 Valdosta State 66, No. 1 Union (TN) 58 No. 3 Western Washington 73, No. 1 Cal State East Bay 59 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:01 pm, March 12, 2022Saturday's second schedule, scoresThe second round of the DII women's basketball tournament concluded on Saturday. Here was the full list of games: No. 6 Charleston (WV) 52, No. 2 Cal U (PA) 34 No. 2 Grand Valley State 74, No. 3 Drury 69 No. 2 Lander 65, No. 3 Ga. Southwestern 62 No. 7 Pace 65, No. 3 USciences 60 No. 7 Missouri Western 72, No. 6 Neb.-Kearny 59 No. 3 Lubbock Christian 69, No. 2 Tex. A&M-Commerce 67 No. 7 Valdosta State 70, No. 3 Lee 44 No. 4 Walsh 72, No. 1 Ashland 62 No. 8 Daemen 70, No. 1 Jefferson 52 No. 1 Glenville St. 82, Shepherd 70 No. 1 North Georgia 78, No. 5 Carson-Newman 64 No. 3 Western Wash. 64, No. 2 Central Washington 58 No. 1 Fort Hays St. 59, No. 5 St. Cloud St. 55 No. 1 Union (TN) 73, No. 5 Eckerd 48 No. 1 West Tex. A&M 78, No. 4 Texas Woman's 73 No. 1 Cal St. East Bay 82, No. 5 Azusa Pacific 74 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:05 am, March 12, 2022Results from the first round The first round of the 2022 DII women's basketball tournament is in the books and what a night. Friday brought tons of action, close games and terrific performances. Click here to view the full bracket. Here's the scoreboard from Round 1: No. 6 Charleston (WV) 78, No. 3 Kutztown 68 No. 3 Ga. Southwestern 59, No. 6 Barton 55 No. 3 Drury 65, No. 6 Mo.-St. Louis 49 No. 3 USciences 64, No. 6 Le Moyne 38 No. 6 Neb.-Kearney 77, No. 3 Minn. Duluth 70 No. 3 Lubbock Christian 65, No. 6 CSU Pueblo 57 No. 3 Lee 87, No. 6 Benedict 77 No. 2 Cal U (PA) 52, No. 7 Indiana (PA) 51 No. 7 Pace 59, No. 2 Chestnut Hill 53 No. 2 Lander 80, No. 7 Catawba 68 No. 2 Grand Valley St. 72, No. 7 Wayne St. 46 No. 3 Western Washington 76, No. 6 Alaska Anchorage 64 No. 7 Missouri Western 111, No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma 77 No. 2 Tex. A&M-Commerce 80, No. 7 Colo. School of Mines 74 No. 7 Valdosta St. 59, No. 2 Tampa 50 No. 1 Glenville State 88, No. 8 Lincoln (PA) 60 No. 8 Daemen 70, No. 1 Southern N.H 59 No. 1 Ashland 76, No. 8 Ferris State 73 No. 1 North Georgia 63, No. 8 Columbus St. 42 No. 4 Jefferson 50, No. 5 Bentley 47 No. 2 Central Washington 79, No. 7 Northwest Nazarene 74 No. 1 Fort Hays State 66, No. 8 Minnesota State 61 No. 1 Union (TN) 87, No. 8 Savannah St. 56 No. 1 West Tex.-A&M 70, No. 8 Colorado Mesa 64 No. 5 Shepherd 93, No. 4 Gannon 89 No. 4 Walsh 75, No. 5 Southern Ind. 63 No. 5 Carson-Newman 81, No. 4 Wingate 65 No. 1 Cal St. East Bay 67, No. 8 Academy of Art 49 No. 5 St. Cloud State 69, No. 4 Mo. Southern State 67 No. 5 Eckerd 69, No. 4 Fla. Southern 64 No. 4 Texas Woman’s 90, No. 5 MSU Denver 83 No. 5 Azusa Pacific 89, No. 4 Cal St. San Marcos 86 The second round gets going Saturday share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +