Glenville State wins the 2022 DII women's basketball national championship

What started out as a back-and-forth battle through three quarters, turned into the Glenville State show in the fourth quarter. The Pioneers are the 2022 DII women’s basketball national champions, defeating Western Washington 85-72.

It was a victory of historic proportions for Glenville State. It was the program’s first national championship in the DII era, as well as the first DII women’s basketball champion to come out of the Mountain East Conference. The Pioneers and their top-scoring offense also shattered the single-tournament record by scoring 525 total points. That bested Cal (Pa)’s mark of 504 set in 2004.

This one wasn’t all Glenville State, however. Western Washington put up a gritty performance, dictating the tempo early on and leading at the half. Brooke Walling had a sensational game, recording a double-double with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds. The Vikings shot an astonishing 62.5% from the field in the first half and looked very much alive through three quarters.

After starring for the @LadyPioneers_ as a player, Kim Stephens has led Glenville State to the @NCAADII title as the head coach. pic.twitter.com/XJeqw8d8Q0 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 26, 2022

The story of the game was turnovers. Glenville State was disrupting Western Washington all game… but the Pioneers couldn’t get the shots to fall. That all changed in the second half, when MEC player of the year Re’Shawna Stone came alive. Every shot she took was challenged, yet time and time again, she prevailed, finishing with 25 points and fueling the 10-0 run that put the Pioneers ahead for good. Stone was named the MVP of the DII Women's Elite Eight.

"This was the hardest preseason we ever had," said Stone while accepting her MVP honors, reflecting on what had this team ready for the big game. "We just trusted in each other. Everyone had something to bring to the table."

Zakiyah Winfield was one of those that brought something to the table, playing a pivotal role and scoring 23 points for the Pioneers. It was ultimately their depth that won this game. Making hockey-like line change substitutions kept Glenville State fresh, wearing down the Vikings and forcing 25 turnovers. It was all Glenville State needed to run away with it in an 18-10 fourth quarter.

You can see the complete box score here. Click or tap here for the complete interactive bracket from Glenville State's 2022 championship run.