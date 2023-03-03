Live updates: 2023 DII women's basketball championship
9:48 pm, March 3, 2023
How to watch the 2023 DII women's basketball selection show
The 2023 DII women's basketball championship selection show is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday March 5. The selection show, set to air right here on NCAA.com, will reveal the bracket. Here's how to watch the selection show.
WHEN: Sunday, March 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET
WHERE: Live here on NCAA.com
9:41 pm, March 3, 2023
DII women's basketball championship history
|Year
|Champion (Record)
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|Glenville State (35-1)
|Kim Stephens
|85-72
|Western Washington
|Birmingham, AL
|2021
|Lubbock Christian (23-0)
|Steve Gomez
|69-59
|Drury
|Columbus, Ohio
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Lubbock Christian (32-5)
|Steve Gomez
|95-85
(2OT)
|Southwestern Oklahoma
|Columbus, Ohio
|2018
|Central Missouri (30-3)
|Dave Slifer
|66-52
|Ashland
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2017
|Ashland (37-0)
|Robyn Fralick
|93-77
|Virginia Union
|Columbus, Ohio
|2016
|Lubbock Christian (35-0)
|Steve Gomez
|78-73
|Alaska-Anch.
|Indianapolis
|2015
|California (Pa.) (32-4)
|Jess Strom
|86-69
|Cal Baptist
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2014
|Bentley (35-0)
|Barbara Stevens
|73-65
|West Texas A&M
|Erie, Pa.
|2013
|Ashland (38-1)
|Sue Ramsey
|71-56
|Dowling
|San Antonio
|2012
|Shaw (29-6)
|Jacques Curtis
|88-82
|Ashland
|San Antonio
|2011
|Clayton State (35-1)
|Dennis Cox
|69-50
|Michigan Tech
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2010
|Emporia State (30-5)
|Brandon Schneider
|65-53
|Fort Lewis
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2009
|Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2)
|Pam Gohl
|103-94
|Franklin Pierce
|San Antonio
|2008
|Northern Kentucky (28-8)
|Nancy Winstel
|63-58
|South Dakota
|Kearney, Neb.
|2007
|Southern Connecticut State (34-2)
|Joe Frager
|61-45
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Kearney, Neb.
|2006
|Grand Valley State (33-3)
|Dawn Plitzuweit
|58-52
|American International
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2005
|Washburn (35-2)
|Ron McHenry
|70-53
|Seattle Pacific
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2004
|California (PA) (35-1)
|Darcie Vincent
|75-72
|Drury
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2003
|South Dakota State (32-3)
|Aaron Johnston
|65-50
|Northern Kentucky
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2002
|Cal Poly Pomona (28-4)
|Paul Thomas
|74-62
|Southeastern Oklahoma
|Rochester, Minn.
|2001
|Cal Poly Pomona (27-3)
|Paul Thomas
|87-80 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Rochester, Minn.
|2000
|Northern Kentucky (32-2)
|Nancy Winstel
|71-62 (ot)
|North Dakota State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1999
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|80-63
|Arkansas Tech
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1998
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|92-76
|Emporia State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1997
|North Dakota (28-4)
|Gene Roebuck
|94-78
|Southern Indiana
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1996
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|104-78
|Shippensburg
|Fargo, N.D.
|1995
|North Dakota State (32-0)
|Amy Ruley
|98-85
|Portland State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1994
|North Dakota State (27-5)
|Amy Ruley
|89-56
|Cal State San B'dino
|Fargo, N.D.
|1993
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|95-63
|Delta State
|Waltham, Mass.
|1992
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|65-63
|North Dakota State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1991
|North Dakota State (31-2)
|Amy Ruley
|81-74
|Southeast Missouri State
|Cape Giradeau, Mo.
|1990
|Delta State (32-1)
|Lloyd Clark
|77-43
|Bentley
|Pomona, Calif.
|1989
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|88-58
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Cleveland, Miss.
|1988
|Hampton (33-1)
|James Sweat
|65-48
|West Texas A&M
|Fargo, N.D.
|1987
|New Haven (29-2)
|Jan Rossman
|77-75
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1986
|Cal Poly Pomona (30-3)
|Darlene May
|70-63
|North Dakota State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1985
|Cal Poly Pomona (26-7)
|Darlene May
|80-69
|Central Missouri
|Springfield, Mass.
|1984
|Central Missouri (27-5)
|Jorja Hoehn
|80-73
|Virginia Union
|Springfield, Mass.
|1983
|Virginia Union (27-2)
|Louis Hearn
|73-60
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1982
|Cal Poly Pomona (29-7)
|Darlene May
|93-74
|Tuskegee
|Springfield, Mass.