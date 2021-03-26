Lubbock Christian wins the 2021 DII women's basketball championship

Last Updated 11:30 PM, March 26, 2021NCAA.comLubbock Christian wins the 2021 DII women's basketball championshipShare Lubbock Christian wins 2021 DII women's basketball championship 1:46 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:07 am, March 27, 2021FINAL — LCU 69, Drury 59 Jay LaPrete | NCAA Photos No. 1 Lubbock Christian defeated No. 3 Drury, 69-59, to win the 2021 DII women's basketball national championship on Friday night. It's the Chaparrals' second-consecutive title, and their third since joining DII in 2016. They also finish the season undefeated at 23-0. Allie Schulte led the way with 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting. She was one of four Lady Chaps who scored in double figures. Drury's Paige Robinson finished with a game-high 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal. Lubbock Christian used its outside shooting to build an early lead. The Chaparrals went 6-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, and had a 32-24 edge at halftime. They led 60-39 with 6:26 remaining before Drury made one final push. The Panthers closed the game on a 20-9 run. Allie Clevenger's 3-pointer with 57.8 to play brought them within four, 63-59. But the comeback came up short.
LET THE CELEBRATION BEGIN!!@LCUCHAPS wins the @NCAADII Women's Basketball National Championship! pic.twitter.com/zyrHkBXCfl — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 27, 2021
Below are the final stats for each team.
Lubbock Christian
Drury
Click or tap here for the complete box score. Five different players have made at least one 3-pointer for Lubbock Christian. Madelyn Turner leads all scorers with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. The guard also has five assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Click or tap here for the complete box score. The Panthers were about to close the first quarter on a 4-0 run. But then Laynee Burr buried a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Lubbock Christian a 22-12 lead after one period of play. The Chaparrals are shooting 60 percent (6-of-10) from deep so far.
Click or tap here for the complete box score.
1ST 3:40 — LCU 19, Drury 8
Both teams made their first two field-goal attempts to begin the game. Drury started 4-of-4 from the floor, but have missed its next three shots. Lubbock Christian took advantage by shooting 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Lady Chaps' guards Ashton Duncan and Allie Schulte lead all scorers with six points apiece. From four zipcodes over Madelyn Turner NAILS it! @LCUWomensBball | @NCAADII pic.twitter.com/S0pI5RToFY — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 27, 2021
Click or tap here for the complete box score.
2021 DII women's basketball championship is tonight
The 2021 DII women's basketball tournament concludes tonight with the championship game at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. No. 1 Lubbock Christian will face No. 3 Drury at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
Click the link below for live stats during the game.
No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian vs. No. 3 seed Drury | 8 p.m. ET | CBSSN
Not only are the Chaparrals undefeated at 22-0, but they're also the defending champions. Lubbock Christian won the last DII women's basketball title in 2019. Drury is trying to win its first championship. This is Panthers' second appearance in the title game. They lost to California (PA) back in 2004. Live updates will be published here throughout tonight's game.
Click here to view the full bracket.
2021 DII women's basketball championship is set
The semifinals of the 2021 DII women's basketball championship took place on Wednesday. Below are the results from the two games.
No. 3 Drury 74, No. 2 Lander 65
No. 1 Lubbock Christian 63, No. 5 Central Missouri 61
The Panthers and Lady Chaps will meet in the championship game on Friday, March 26. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
Click here to view the full bracket.
FINAL: No. 1 Lubbock Christian 63, No. 5 Central Missouri 61
No. 1 Lubbock Christian was pushed to the brink by No. 5 Central Missouri, but held on for a 63-61 victory on Tuesday. Lady Chaps guard Allie Schulte scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting while adding four assists and four rebounds. The Jennies were led by Brooke Littrell's 16 points and 11 rebounds. Lubbock Christian will now face Drury in the championship on Friday, March 26. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
Below are the final stats from the game.
Lubbock Christian, 63
No. 5 Central Missouri, 61
Click or tap here for the complete box score. It's fitting that a battle between the last two national championships would come down to the final period. No. 1 Lubbock Christian holds a narrow lead over No. 5 Central Missouri after three quarters of play. Allie Schulte leads all scorers with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting. There were five lead changes in the third quarter alone.
Below are each team's stats through 30 minutes.
Lubbock Christian, 50
Central Missouri, 48
Click or tap here for the complete box score.
HALF: No. 5 Central Missouri 33, No. 1 Lubbock Christian 28
Offense was hard to come by in the first half, as not a single player currently has double digits in scoring. Jennies forward Brooke Litterell and Lady Chaps guard Allie Schulte each have seven points. Lubbock Christian is shooting just 37.9 percent from the floor, while Central Missouri is making 43.3 of its field-goal attempts.
Below are each team's stats after two quarters of play.
Central Missouri, 33
Lubbock Christian, 28
Click or tap here for the complete box score. Central Missouri forward Brooke Littrell led all scorers with six points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Below are the stats for each team at the end of the first quarter.
Central Missouri, 19
Lubbock Christian, 15
Click or tap here for the complete box score.
FINAL: No. 3 Drury 74, No. 2 Lander 65
The Panthers survived a late rally from the Bearcats to hang on, 74-65, in the first championship semifinal on Wednesday. Lander went on an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to make it a 67-65 deficit with 1:40 to play, but would draw no closer. Zamaya Passmore led all scorers with 27 points on 9-of-23 shooting in a losing effort. Paige Robinson, who scored 13 in the third quarter, finished with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting for Drury. She also added six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. The Panthers advance to the national championship game, where they'll face the winner of tonight's championship semifinal between No. 1 Lubbock Christian and No. 5 Central Missouri.
Below are the final stats for each team.
Drury, 74
Lander, 65
Click or tap here for the complete box score.
END 3RD: No. 3 Drury 54, No. 2 Lander 47
After three lead changes in the third quarter, Drury holds a 54-47 advantage heading into the fourth. Paige Robinson scored 13 of her 19 points in that third period.
Click or tap here for the complete box score. While Drury has cut off Passmore's path to the basket, she utilized her passing skills to rack up seven assists in that first half. Five Panthers have scored at least four points. Azia Lynch has a team-high 10 points and eight rebounds. Drury also has an 8-0 advantage in second-chance points.
Below are each team's stats at halftime
Lander, 32
Drury, 31
Click or tap here for the complete box score.
END 1ST: No. 2 Lander 21, No. 3 Drury 16
Lander's Zamiya Passmore turned the first quarter into a track meet. She was aggressive out of the gate, taking the ball coast-to-coast for several contested layups. The guard had seven points and five assists in the first quarter. The Panthers missed eight of their first 10 shots, but remain within striking distance thanks to four points and three rebounds from Alana Findley.
Below are each team's stats after one quarter of play. Lander, 21
Drury, 16
Click or tap here for the complete box score.
2021 DII women's basketball championship semifinals happening tonight
The semifinals of the 2021 DII women's basketball championship kick off tonight with a 6 p.m. matchup between Lander and Drury. The winner earns a spot in the title game and will face the winner of an 8:45 p.m. matchup between Lubbock Christian and Central Missouri. Watch the games live on CBS Sports Network and keep up with live updates on this page.
No. 3 Drury 74, No. 2 Lander 65
No. 1 Lubbock Christian 63, No. 5 Central Missouri 61
Click here to view the full bracket.
2021 DII women's NCAA tournament: Elite Eight results
(2) Lander celebrates after beating (7) Azusa Pacific 88-76 to advance to the DII women's NCAA tournament semifinals. The semifinals are set after a busy day of Elite Eight games. No. 2 seed Lander defeated No. 7 seed Azusa Pacific, 88-76, to begin the day. Top overall seed Lubbock Christian, No. 3 seed Drury and No. 5 seed Central Missouri also earned spots in the semifinals. Lubbock Christian, the defending champions, remain undefeated. The semifinals begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET when Lander and Drury face off for a spot in the title game. Lubbock Christian-Central Missouri begins at 8:45 p.m. ET. Watch both games live here on NCAA.com
Here's the complete list of Tuesday's results:
(2) Lander def. (7) Azusa Pacific, 88-76
(3) Drury def. (6) Charleston (WV), 74-66
(1) Lubbock Christian def. (8) Daemen, 66-49
(5) Central Missouri def. (4) Belmont Abbey, 65-42
Click here to view the full bracket.
(5) Central Missouri rounds out the semifinals with its rout over (4) Belmont Abbey
No. 5 seed Central Missouri defeated No. 4 seed Belmont Abbey 65-42 in dominant fashion. Entering its first Elite Eight appearance, the Crusaders sported the second-best 3-point mark as a team (43.5%) and possessed the country's best 3-point shooter in Maria Kuhlman (58.7%). That came to a halt when Central Missouri forced the Crusaders to shoot a season-low from behind the arc (9%) and held Kuhlman 0-for-6 from three-point range. The first half set the game's tone. Central Missouri rained threes, shooting 53% from beyond the arc, while Belmont Abbey mustered just 1-for-10 from three-point range. Paired with shooting 45.5% from the field, the Jennies forced the Crusaders' hand early. Belmont Abbey turned the ball over 18 times, with 11 coming in the second half. Center Brittany Autry led the Crusaders in scoring with 12 points and seven rebounds. Central Missouri's forward Brooke Littrell scored 17 points and 10 rebounds, while guard Olivia Nelson scored 17 points and six assists. The Jennies averaged 43.9% from the field and 39% from behind the arc.
Click here for the full results.
Central Missouri will meet top-seed Lubbock Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday at 8:45 ET. Watch the live stream here on NCAA.com.
Click here to view the bracket.
(1) Lubbock Christian advances to the semifinals, defeats (8) Daemen
No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian advances to the semifinals for the second consecutive season after beating No. 8 seed Daemen 66-49 in the Elite Eight. Led by forward Emma Middleton's 17 points, the undefeated Chaparral never trailed in a game that saw just one tie (2-2 in the first quarter). Guard Ashton Duncan led the team in minutes (36:00), rebounds (8) and shared second place with guard Allie Schulte in points (12). Lubbock Christian outshot Daemen 38.8%-31.1% from the field. Daemen forward Carolina White led the Wildcats with 20 points.
Click here for the full results.
The Chaparral will face tonight's (4) Belmont Abbey vs. (5) Central Missouri winner. The game starts at 8:45 ET and will be streamed here on NCAA.com.
(2) Lander defeats (7) Azusa Pacific, 88-76
(2) Lander overpowered (7) Azusa Pacific, 88-76, Tuesday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament. The Bearcats won for two main reasons: forward Makaila Cange and guard Zamiya Passmore. Cange posted 18 total rebounds with 10 coming on the offensive side of the ball. She added 26 points. Passmore led Lander in points with 38 and went 15-for-22 from the field. Lander's Amiaya Melvins also had a great day, posting 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Bearcats out-rebounded Azusa Pacific 56-25. Lander now moves on to play (3) Drury in the semifinals.
Click here for the full results.
(3) Drury beats (6) Charlestown (WV), 74-66
(3) Drury took down (6) Charlestown (WV), 74-66, in the first game of today's DII women's basketball Elite Eight. The win was powered by Drury's 21-7 run in the second quarter after ending the first down by 17 Drury posted five players with double-digit points, led by guard Paige Robinson with 18 and guard Katie Kirkhart with 15. Guard Brooklyn Pannell led Charlestown (WV) with 14 points. Drury will play the winner of (2) Lander vs. (7) Azusa Pacific in the semifinals. Click here for the full stats from Tuesday afternoon's game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:39 pm, March 23, 2021Elite Eight begins Tuesday, March 23The 2021 DII women's basketball championship picks up again on Tuesday, March 23 as the Elite Eight round begins. Games will take place from March 23-26 at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The semifinals are set for Wednesday and the national championship game will be on Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live coverage throughout the championship, plus check out our story on 1 thing to know about every team in the Elite Eight. Below is the complete schedule for today's games: No. 3 seed Drury vs. No. 6 seed Charleston (WV) | 12 p.m. ET No. 2 seed Lander vs. No. 7 Azusa Pacific | 2:45 p.m. ET No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian vs. No. 8 seed Daemen | 6 p.m. ET No. 4 seed Belmont Abbey vs. No. 5 seed Central Missouri | 8:45 p.m. To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:12 pm, March 16, 2021Here is the seeding for the Elite Eight Seeding for the 2021 DII women's basketball Elite Eight was revealed today. Undefeated Lubbock Christian received the top seed, and will face No. 8 seed Daemen at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 23. Listed below are the seeds and matchups for the Elite Eight. Elite Eight seeds Lubbock Christian (20-0) Lander (19-1) Drury (22-1) Belmont Abbey (24-2) Central Missouri (22-4) Charleston (WV) (19-2) Azusa Pacific (12-4) Daemen (14-2) Elite Eight schedule No. 3 seed Drury vs. No. 6 seed Charleston (WV) | 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 23 No. 2 seed Lander vs. No. 7 Azusa Pacific | 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 23 No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian vs. No. 8 seed Daemen | 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, on March 23 No. 4 seed Belmont Abbey vs. No. 5 seed Central Missouri | 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:00 am, March 16, 2021An early look at the 2021 Elite Eight Drury Athletics The 2021 DII women's basketball Elite Eight is set. It will take place from March 23-26 at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. Below is a list of the eight participants. Azusa Pacific Belmont Abbey Charleston (WV) Central Missouri Daemen Drury Lander Lubbock Christian Seeding for the Elite Eight will be announced on Tuesday, March 16. To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:14 am, March 15, 2021Monday's DII women's basketball tournament schedule, scores Charleston (W. Va.) Athletics The third round of the 2021 NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament concluded on Monday. Eight games were played, with the winners moving on to the Elite Eight. Below are the results from the regional finals: No. 1 seed Belmont Abbey 62, No. 2 seed Barton 52 No. 2 seed Lander 67, No. 1 seed North Georgia 48 No. 2 seed Daemen 58, No. 5 seed Roberts Wesleyan 40 No. 1 seed Charleston (WV) 82, vs. No. 6 seed Tiffin 52 Tiffin No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian 78, No. 2 seed Southwestern Oklahoma 65 No. 4 seed Central Missouri 67, No. 2 seed Nebraska-Kearney 57 No. 2 seed Drury 88, No. 5 seed Ashland 69 No. 4 seed Azusa Pacific 53, No. 3 seed Westminster (UT) 48 To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:47 am, March 13, 2021Saturday's DII women's basketball scores, schedule Central Missouri Athletics No. 4 seed Central Missouri knocked off No. 1 seed Fort Hays State in the second round. The 2021 DII women's basketball tournament continued Saturday with the second round. Fifteen games were played, with the winners moving on to the third round. Below is the complete schedule for the second round: No. 1 seed North Georgia 66, No. 4 seed Union (TN) 58 No. 1 seed Charleston (WV) 79, No. 5 seed Walsh 73 No. 4 seed Central Missouri 72, No. 1 seed Fort Hays State 68 No. 5 seed Ashland 74, No. 1 seed Michigan Tech 65 No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian 96, No. 5 seed Cameron 66 No. 2 seed Daemen 73, No. 3 seed Georgian Court 54 No. 2 seed Barton 80, No. 6 seed Catawba 64 No. 2 seed Lander 63, No. 3 seed Valdosta State 60 No. 5 seed Roberts Wesleyan 77, No. 1 seed Dominican (NY) 73 (2OT) No. 1 seed Belmont Abbey 74, No. 4 seed Tusculum 59 No. 6 seed Tiffin 85, No. 2 seed Glenville State 83 No. 6 Tiffin downs No. 2 Glenville State at the buzzer in DII women's basketball tournament No. 2 seed Nebraska-Kearney 65, No. 3 seed Minnesota-Duluth 57 No. 2 seed Drury 66, No. 3 seed Truman 51 No. 2 seed Southwestern Oklahoma 97, No. 3 seed Texas A&M-Commerce 79 No. 3 seed Westminster (UT) 68, No. 2 seed Western Colorado 52 To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:15 pm, March 12, 2021Friday's DII women's basketball tournament scores, schedule Union (TN) Athletics Union (TN) will face Montevallo to open the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament on Friday. The 2021 DII women's basketball tournament begins today with the first round. Fifteen games will be played, with the winners moving on to the second round tomorrow. The first round game between Cameron and Arkansas Tech was declared a no contest. This will be updated as games go final. Below is the complete schedule for the first round: No. 4 seed Union (TN) 70, No. 5 seed Montevallo 65 No. 6 seed Catawba 67, No. 3 seed Carson-Newman No. 5 seed Walsh 88, No. 4 seed Cedarville 71 No. 3 seed Georgian Court 61, No. 6 seed Concordia (NY) 54 No. 3 seed Texas A&M-Commerce 70, No. 6 seed Southern Nazarene 64 No. 4 seed Azusa Pacific 72, No. 5 seed Hawaii Pacific 59 No. 4 seed Central Missouri 66, No. 5 seed St. Cloud State 52 No. 5 seed Ashland 68, No. 4 seed Grand Valley State 60 No. 3 seed Valdosta State 74, No. 6 seed Lee (TN) 64 No. 5 seed Roberts Wesleyan 75, No. 4 seed American International 61 No. 6 seed Tiffin 70, No. 3 seed Kentucky Wesleyan 56 No. 4 seed Tusculum 77, No. 5 seed Tuskegee 64 No. 3 seed Minnesota Duluth 76, No. 6 seed Emporia State 70 (OT) No. 3 seed Truman 55, No. 6 seed Northwood 42 No. 3 seed Westminster (UT) 74, No. 6 seed Black Hills State 65 Cameron vs. Arkansas Tech — No contest To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:19 pm, March 11, 2021Colorado School of Mines withdraws from 2021 tournamentOn Thursday, Colorado School of Mines announced that it had withdrawn from the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament because of "COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols." share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:35 pm, March 9, 2021Arkansas Tech will not be able to compete in the tournamentOn Tuesday, Arkansas Tech announced that it would not be able to compete in the tournament because of "COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing" within its program. The Golden Suns' first round game against Cameron has been declared a no contest. The Aggies will advance to the second round to face Lubbock Christian. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:31 am, March 8, 20212021 DII women's basketball championship field announcedThe field for the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament was announced on Sunday, March 7. Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket. You can also watch the selection show below. DII Women's Basketball: 2021 Selection Show share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:07 am, February 28, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection showWhen: The 2021 DII women's basketball selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET. Where: The show will stream in full right here on NCAA.com. Shortly before the selection show on March 7, the No. 1 seeds for all eight regions will be revealed on Twitter at 9 p.m. ET. The 2021 DII women's basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals on Friday, March 12. It will continue with the semifinals on Saturday, March 13, and the regional championships on Monday, March 15. Winners from those eight regions will qualify for the 2021 DII women's basketball Elite Eight, which will take place from March 23-26 at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The quarterfinals of the Elite Eight will stream live on this page on Tuesday, March 23. The time for that live stream is TBD. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:08 am, February 28, 2021Regional hostsThe following sites and hosts were chosen for the women’s championship: REGION LOCATION/FACILITY HOST(S) Atlantic Columbus, Ohio/Greater Columbus Convention Center Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Central Warrensburg, Missouri/Multipurpose Building University of Central Missouri East Buffalo, New York/Daemen College Athletics Complex Daemen College Midwest Springfield, Missouri/O’Reilly Family Event Center Drury University South Dahlonega, Georgia/UNG Convocation Center University of North Georgia South Central Canyon, Texas/First United Bank Center West Texas A&M University Southeast Jefferson City, Tennessee/Holt Fieldhouse Carson-Newman Univeristy West Grand Junction, Colorado/Brownson Arena Colorado Mesa University share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:11 am, February 28, 2021DII women's basketball championship historyLubbock Christian won the most recent national championship in DII women's basketball. Watch the Chaparrals capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for DII women's basketball. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Lubbock Christian (32-5) Steve Gomez 95-85 (2OT) Southwestern Oklahoma Columbus, Ohio 2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D. 2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio 2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis 2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D. 2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa. 2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio 2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio 2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo. 2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo. 2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio 2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb. 2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb. 2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark. 2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark. 2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo. 2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo. 2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn. 2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn. 2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark. 1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark. 1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark. 1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D. 1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D. 1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D. 1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D. 1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass. 1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D. 1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Giradeau, Mo. 1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif. 1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss. 1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D. 1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass. 1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass. 1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass. 1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass. 1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass. 1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link