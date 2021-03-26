Lubbock Christian wins the 2021 DII women's basketball championship

Jay LaPrete | NCAA Photos

No. 1 Lubbock Christian defeated No. 3 Drury, 69-59, to win the 2021 DII women's basketball national championship on Friday night. It's the Chaparrals' second-consecutive title, and their third since joining DII in 2016. They also finish the season undefeated at 23-0.

Allie Schulte led the way with 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting. She was one of four Lady Chaps who scored in double figures. Drury's Paige Robinson finished with a game-high 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Lubbock Christian used its outside shooting to build an early lead. The Chaparrals went 6-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, and had a 32-24 edge at halftime. They led 60-39 with 6:26 remaining before Drury made one final push.

The Panthers closed the game on a 20-9 run. Allie Clevenger's 3-pointer with 57.8 to play brought them within four, 63-59. But the comeback came up short.

Below are the final stats for each team.

Lubbock Christian

Drury

