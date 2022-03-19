Hope wins the 2022 DIII women's basketball national championship

Division III women's basketball has a new champion for the first time since 2019.

Hope knocked off Wisconsin-Whitewater, 71-58, on Saturday to earn this year's crown. It's the third national title in the history of the program, the first coming in 1990 under head coach Sue Wise and the second 2006 under head coach Brian Morehouse.

The Flying Dutch played in the 2010 title game but came up short against Washington-St. Louis.

In Saturday's game, neither team could find separation in the first half. They went into the locker room tied at 34. The second half was a different story.

Hope's defense held the Warhawks to just 24 second-half points while the Flying Dutch erupted for 37.

Ella McKinney led the way with 21 points. Sydney muller finished right behind her with 18. Olivia Voskuil narrowly missed a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Warhawks put four players in double figures. Rebekah Schumacher had 14 points and Johanna Taylor scored 12. Aleah Grundahl and Kacie Carollo finished tied with 11.