Last Updated 5:32 PM, March 19, 2022
Hope wins the 2022 DIII women's basketball national championship
The Hope Flying Dutch defeat Wisconsin-Whitewater in the DIII Championship
8:12 pm, March 19, 2022
Hope defeats Wisconsin-Whitewater for the title
Division III women's basketball has a new champion for the first time since 2019. Hope knocked off Wisconsin-Whitewater, 71-58, on Saturday to earn this year's crown. It's the third national title in the history of the program, the first coming in 1990 under head coach Sue Wise and the second 2006 under head coach Brian Morehouse. The Flying Dutch played in the 2010 title game but came up short against Washington-St. Louis.
In Saturday's game, neither team could find separation in the first half. They went into the locker room tied at 34. The second half was a different story. Hope's defense held the Warhawks to just 24 second-half points while the Flying Dutch erupted for 37. Ella McKinney led the way with 21 points. Sydney muller finished right behind her with 18. Olivia Voskuil narrowly missed a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds. The Warhawks put four players in double figures. Rebekah Schumacher had 14 points and Johanna Taylor scored 12. Aleah Grundahl and Kacie Carollo finished tied with 11. 2:15 pm, March 19, 2022
Hope, Wisconsin-Whitewater face off for national chamionship
It all comes down to this. Hope will meet Wisconsin-Whitewater Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the Division III women's basketball national championship. The game takes place at 2 p.m. and live stats will be available on NCAA.com. In Friday's semifinals, Hope held off Trine to earn a 57-52 victory, advancing to the title game. Kenedy Schoonveld led the Flying Dutch in points with 15. Sydney Muller provided 13 and Ella McKinney managed 12. Wisconsin-Whitewater punched its ticket to Saturday's championship game with a 55-51 win over Amherst. Aleah Grundahl paced the Warhawks with 18 points and Kacie Carollo's 11-point, nine-rebound performance nearly earned her a double-double. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. 1:25 am, March 18, 2022
National Championship set: Hope to take on Wisconsin-Whitewater
Hope College managed to hold off Trine with a 57-52 win to move on to the DIII women's basketball championship game. Hope led the majority of the game until Trine tied it up late at 52. The Flying Dutch finished with three players in double-digits. Kenedy Schoonveld put up 15 points followed by Sydney Muller with 13 and Ella McKinney at 12. This will be Hope's fourth title-game appearance in program history. Its most recent was in 2010 when Hope was runner-up to Washington-St. Louis. Hope won national titles in 1990 and 2006. Hope will now face off with Wisconsin-Whitewater in the 2022 DIII women's basketball championship game on Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be live on NCAA.com. 11:10 pm, March 17, 2022
Wisconsin-Whitewater beats Amherst to advance to 2022 DIII women's basketball finals
Wisconsin-Whitewater took down Amherst in the first semifinal of Thursday night with a 55-51 win. The Warhawks had three players in double-digits in the victory. Aleah Grundahl put up 18 points and seven rebounds on the night. Kacie Carollo and Maggie Trautsch had 11 and 10 points respectively. Wisconsin-Whitewater will go on to face the winner of the other semifinal between Trine and Hope on Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m. ET in the championship game. 12:58 pm, March 17, 2022
Semifinals begin Thursday
The semifinal round of this year's NCAA DIII women's basketball tournament gets underway Thursday evening. Tonight's games will stream live on NCAA.com. Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Amherst | 5 p.m. ET Trine vs. Hope | 7:30 p.m. ET The winners will advance to Saturday's championship game, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to see the full bracket.
7:53 pm, March 12, 2022
Quarterfinal scores
The quarterfinal round of the 2022 DIII women's basketball championship finished on Saturday, March 12. Here were the slate of games: Trine 54, Transylvania 47 Amherst 79, Trinity (TX) 68 Hope 83, NYU 64 Wis-Whitewater 68, Wis,-Oshkosh 62 Click or tap here to see the full bracket. The semifinals will be played on March 17: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Amherst and Trine vs. Hope. 3:59 am, March 12, 2022
Third round results
Friday night saw third-round action take place in the DIII women's basketball tournament. In all, 16 teams were in action. Click here to view the full bracket. Here's the scoreboard from Friday night: Trine 58, Springfield 49 Trinity (TX) 76, Chris. Newport 71 NYU 73, Scranton 54 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 74, Baldwin Wallace 63 Transylvania 63, Mary Hardin-Baylor 58 Amherst 48, Tufts 45 Hope 91, Millikin 77 Wisconsin-Whitewater 78, Smith 76 8:04 pm, March 11, 2022
Sectional round begins Friday
The DIII Women's Basketball Tournament resumes Friday with 16 teams remaining. Here's a look at Friday's slate of games: Trine 58, Springfield 49 Trinity (TX) 76, Chris. Newport 71 NYU 73, Scranton 54 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 74, Baldwin Wallace 63 Transylvania 63, Mary Hardin-Baylor 58 Amherst 48, Tufts 45 Hope 91, Millikin 77 Wisconsin-Whitewater 78, Smith 76 Click or tap here for the complete bracket. 2:40 am, March 6, 2022
Second-round scores from Saturday
Here are all the final scores from Saturday's second round action: Springfield 73, Ithaca 71 (OT) Trine 63, John Carroll 42 NYU 76, Bates 54 Tufts 58, DeSales 47 Scranton 65, Babson 53 Chris. Newport 107, Mt. St. Mary's (NY) 52 Baldwin Wallace 66, Gettysburg 54 Millikin 59, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 56 Smith 76, Brooklyn 58 Transylvania 77, Southern Virginia 55 Amherst 56, St. John Fisher 48 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 64, Simpson 56 Hope 85, Marietta 66 Wisconsin-Whitewater 72, Illinois Wesleyan 54 Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, East Texas Baptist 57 Trinity (TX) 52, Whitman 39 Click here for the complete bracket. 3:40 am, March 5, 2022
Friday's first round scores
The DIII women's basketball tournament began Friday with 32 games in the first round. Here's a complete list of the final scores: Southern Virginia 67, Shenandoah 48 Christopher Newport 89, Mitchell 42 Springfield 73, Messiah 68 John Carroll 100, Elizabethtown 56 Marietta 65, Wittenberg 50 DeSales 78, SUNY Cortland 52 Bates 68, Roger Williams 64 (OT) Babson 79, SUNY New Paltz 66 Brooklyn 70, Emmanuel (MA) 57 Baldwin Wallace 66, Salisbury 54 St. John Fisher 55, Rhode Island College 52 Illinois Wesleyan 56, DePauw 55 Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, Webster 76 Millikin 81, Wartburg 68 Whitman 62, Whittier 57 Transylvania 69, Washington & Jefferson 52 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 48, Wisconsin Lutheran 42 Tufts 84, Clarks Summit 54 Amherst 60, SUNY Poly 42 NYU 71, Washington & Lee 61 Trine 62, Immaculata 37 Scranton 69, New Jersey City 47 Ithaca 75, Catholic 63 Hope 86, La Roche 54 Smith 61, Framingham State 51 Gettysburg 77, SUNY Morrisville 44 Mount St. Mary's (NY) 57, Johns Hopkins 54 East Texas Baptist 65, Rhodes 53 Trinity (TX) 61, Hardin-Simmons 57 Wisconsin-Whitewater 58, Ripon 34 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 61, North Central (MN) 46 Simpson 73, Gust. Adolphus 67 Here's the interactive bracket. The tournament continues Saturday with 16 second round games. 8:00 pm, February 28, 2022
2022 DIII women's basketball championship field revealed
On Monday, Feb. 28 the 2022 division III women's basketball championship field was revealed. All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, hosted by SportsPITTSBURGH and Presidents' Athletic Conference March 17-19. The following teams are among those that received at-large bids for the tournament: AT-LARGE Amherst (21-3) Babson (19-7) Catholic (20-5) DePauw (23-3) East Texas Baptist (20-5) Elizabethtown (20-5) John Carroll (22-4) Johns Hopkins (22-4) To view more at-large bids along with the full tournament bracket, click here. 7:40 pm, February 25, 2022
How to watch the 2022 DIII women's basketball selection show
The 2022 NCAA DIII women's basketball selection show will air on Monday, Feb. 28 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NCAA.com. Shortly after the show, the 64-team bracket will be live here. When: Monday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Live on NCAA.com The tournament will begin Friday, March 4. It will run all the way to the national championship Saturday, Mar. 19 at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA. 7:39 pm, February 25, 2022
DIII women's basketball championship history
This year will be the first time a champion of DIII women's basketball will be crowned since 2019. Thomas More is the reigning champion from the 2019 tournament. Washington-St. Louis has the most titles in DIII women's basketball with five. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Thomas More (32-0) Jeff Hans 81-67 Bowdoin Salem, Va. 2018 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 65-45 Bowdoin Rochester, Minn. 2017 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 52-29 Tufts Grand Rapids, Mich. 2016 Thomas More (33-0) Jeff Hans 63-51 Tufts Indianapolis 2015 Thomas More (33-0)* Jeff Hans 83-63 George Fox Grand Rapids, Mich. 2014 FDU-Florham (33-0) Marc Mitchell 80-72 Whitman Stevens Point, Wis. 2013 DePauw (35-0) Kris Huffman 69-51 Wisconsin-Whitewater Holland, Mich. 2012 Illinois Wesleyan (28-5) Mia Smith 57-48 George Fox Holland, Mich. 2011 Amherst (32-1) GP Gromacki 64-55 Washington-St. Louis Bloomington, Ill. 2010 Washington-St. Louis (29-2) Nancy Fahey 65-59 Hope Bloomington, Ill. 2009 George Fox (32-0) Scott Rueck 60-53 Washington-St. Louis Holland, Mich. 2008 Howard Payne (33-0) Chris Kielsmeier 68-54 Messiah Holland, Mich. 2007 DePauw (31-3) Kris Huffman 55-52 Washington-St. Louis Springfield, Mass. 2006 Hope (33-1) Brian Morehouse 69-56 Southern Maine Springfield, Mass. 2005 Milikin (29-2) Lori Kerans 70-50 Randolph-Macon Norfolk, Va. 2004 Wilmington (Ohio) (27-6) Jerry Scheve 59-53 Bowdoin Norfolk, Va. 2003 Trinity (Texas) (28-5) Becky Geyer 60-58 Eastern Connecticut State Terre Haute, Ind. 2002 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Shirley Egner 67-65 St. Lawrence Terre Haute, Ind. 2001 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 67-45 Messiah Danbury, Conn. 2000 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 79-33 Southern Maine Danbury, Conn. 1999 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 74-65 St. Benedict Danbury, Conn. 1998 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 77-69 Southern Maine Gorham, Maine 1997 New York University (29-1) Janice Quinn 72-70 Wisconsin-Eau Claire New York City 1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31-0) Kathi Bennett 66-50 Mount Union Oshkosh, Wis. 1995 Capital (33-0) Dixie Jeffers 59-55 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Columbus, Ohio 1994 Capital (30-1) Dixie Jeffers 82-63 Washington-St. Louis Eau Claire, Wis. 1993 Central (Iowa) (24-5) Gary Boeyink 71-63 Capital Pella, Iowa 1992 Alma (24-3) Charlie Goffnet 79-75 Moravian Bethlehem, Pa. 1991 St. Thomas (Minn (29-2) Ted Riverso 73-55 Muskingum St. Paul, Minn. 1990 Hope (24-2) Sue Wise 65-63 St. John Fisher Holland, Mich. 1989 Elizabethtown (29-2) Yvonne Kauffman 66-65 Cal State Stanislaus Danville, Ky. 1988 Concordia-Moorhead (29-2) Duane Siverson 65-57 St. John Fisher Moorhead, Minn. 1987 Wiscons-Stevens Point (27-2) Linda Wunder 81-74 Concordia-Moorehead Scranton, Pa. 1986 Salem State (29-1) Tim Shea 89-85 Bishop Salem, Mass. 1985 Scranton (31-1) Mike Strong 68-59 New Rochelle DePere, Wis. 1984 Rust (26-5) A.J. Stovall 51-49 Elizabethtown Scranton, Pa. 1983 North Central (Ill.) (26-6) Wayne Morgan 83-71 Elizabethtown Worcester, Mass. 1982 Elizabethtown (26-1) Yvonne Kauffman 67-66 (ot) UNC Greensboro Elizabethtown, Pa. *Thomas More's 2015 national title was vacated share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link