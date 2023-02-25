Last Updated 2:24 PM, February 25, 2023
Live updates: 2023 DIII women’s basketball championship

The Hope Flying Dutch defeat Wisconsin-Whitewater in the DIII Championship
7:26 pm, February 24, 2023

How to watch the 2023 DIII women's basketball selection show

 

The 2023 DIII women's basketball selection show is 3 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 27. The official bracket for the 2023 DIII women's basketball championship will be revealed then. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27

Where: Live here on NCAA.com 

DIII women's basketball championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Hope (32-1) Brian Morehouse 71-58 Wisconsin-Whitewater Pittsburgh, Pa.
2021 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Thomas More (32-0) Jeff Hans 81-67 Bowdoin Salem, Va.
2018 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 65-45 Bowdoin Rochester, Minn.
2017 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 52-29 Tufts Grand Rapids, Mich.
2016 Thomas More (33-0) Jeff Hans 63-51 Tufts Indianapolis
2015 Thomas More (33-0)* Jeff Hans 83-63 George Fox Grand Rapids, Mich.
2014 FDU-Florham (33-0) Marc Mitchell 80-72 Whitman Stevens Point, Wis.
2013 DePauw (35-0) Kris Huffman 69-51 Wisconsin-Whitewater Holland, Mich.
2012 Illinois Wesleyan (28-5) Mia Smith 57-48 George Fox Holland, Mich.
2011 Amherst (32-1) GP Gromacki 64-55 Washington-St. Louis Bloomington, Ill.
2010 Washington-St. Louis (29-2) Nancy Fahey 65-59 Hope Bloomington, Ill.
2009 George Fox (32-0) Scott Rueck 60-53 Washington-St. Louis Holland, Mich.
2008 Howard Payne (33-0) Chris Kielsmeier 68-54 Messiah Holland, Mich.
2007 DePauw (31-3) Kris Huffman 55-52 Washington-St. Louis Springfield, Mass.
2006 Hope (33-1) Brian Morehouse 69-56 Southern Maine Springfield, Mass.
2005 Milikin (29-2) Lori Kerans 70-50 Randolph-Macon Norfolk, Va.
2004 Wilmington (Ohio) (27-6) Jerry Scheve 59-53 Bowdoin Norfolk, Va.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (28-5) Becky Geyer 60-58 Eastern Connecticut State Terre Haute, Ind.
2002 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Shirley Egner 67-65 St. Lawrence Terre Haute, Ind.
2001 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 67-45 Messiah Danbury, Conn.
2000 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 79-33 Southern Maine Danbury, Conn.
1999 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 74-65 St. Benedict Danbury, Conn.
1998 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 77-69 Southern Maine Gorham, Maine
1997 New York University (29-1) Janice Quinn 72-70 Wisconsin-Eau Claire New York City
1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31-0) Kathi Bennett 66-50 Mount Union Oshkosh, Wis.
1995 Capital (33-0) Dixie Jeffers 59-55 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Columbus, Ohio
1994 Capital (30-1) Dixie Jeffers 82-63 Washington-St. Louis Eau Claire, Wis.
1993 Central (Iowa) (24-5) Gary Boeyink 71-63 Capital Pella, Iowa
1992 Alma (24-3) Charlie Goffnet 79-75 Moravian Bethlehem, Pa.
1991 St. Thomas (Minn.) (29-2) Ted Riverso 73-55 Muskingum St. Paul, Minn.
1990 Hope (24-2) Sue Wise 65-63 St. John Fisher Holland, Mich.
1989 Elizabethtown (29-2) Yvonne Kauffman 66-65 Cal State Stanislaus Danville, Ky.
1988 Concordia-Moorhead (29-2) Duane Siverson 65-57 St. John Fisher Moorhead, Minn.
1987 Wiscons-Stevens Point (27-2) Linda Wunder 81-74 Concordia-Moorehead Scranton, Pa.
1986 Salem State (29-1) Tim Shea 89-85 Bishop Salem, Mass.
1985 Scranton (31-1) Mike Strong 68-59 New Rochelle DePere, Wis.
1984 Rust (26-5) A.J. Stovall 51-49 Elizabethtown Scranton, Pa.
1983 North Central (Ill.) (26-6) Wayne Morgan 83-71 Elizabethtown Worcester, Mass.
1982 Elizabethtown (26-1) Yvonne Kauffman 67-66 (ot) UNC Greensboro Elizabethtown, Pa.