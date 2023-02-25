Live updates: 2023 DIII women’s basketball championship
7:26 pm, February 24, 2023
How to watch the 2023 DIII women's basketball selection show
The 2023 DIII women's basketball selection show is 3 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 27. The official bracket for the 2023 DIII women's basketball championship will be revealed then. Here's how to watch the selection show.
When: 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27
Where: Live here on NCAA.com
DIII women's basketball championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Hope (32-1)
|Brian Morehouse
|71-58
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2021
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Thomas More (32-0)
|Jeff Hans
|81-67
|Bowdoin
|Salem, Va.
|2018
|Amherst (33-0)
|GP Gromacki
|65-45
|Bowdoin
|Rochester, Minn.
|2017
|Amherst (33-0)
|GP Gromacki
|52-29
|Tufts
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|2016
|Thomas More (33-0)
|Jeff Hans
|63-51
|Tufts
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Thomas More (33-0)*
|Jeff Hans
|83-63
|George Fox
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|2014
|FDU-Florham (33-0)
|Marc Mitchell
|80-72
|Whitman
|Stevens Point, Wis.
|2013
|DePauw (35-0)
|Kris Huffman
|69-51
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Holland, Mich.
|2012
|Illinois Wesleyan (28-5)
|Mia Smith
|57-48
|George Fox
|Holland, Mich.
|2011
|Amherst (32-1)
|GP Gromacki
|64-55
|Washington-St. Louis
|Bloomington, Ill.
|2010
|Washington-St. Louis (29-2)
|Nancy Fahey
|65-59
|Hope
|Bloomington, Ill.
|2009
|George Fox (32-0)
|Scott Rueck
|60-53
|Washington-St. Louis
|Holland, Mich.
|2008
|Howard Payne (33-0)
|Chris Kielsmeier
|68-54
|Messiah
|Holland, Mich.
|2007
|DePauw (31-3)
|Kris Huffman
|55-52
|Washington-St. Louis
|Springfield, Mass.
|2006
|Hope (33-1)
|Brian Morehouse
|69-56
|Southern Maine
|Springfield, Mass.
|2005
|Milikin (29-2)
|Lori Kerans
|70-50
|Randolph-Macon
|Norfolk, Va.
|2004
|Wilmington (Ohio) (27-6)
|Jerry Scheve
|59-53
|Bowdoin
|Norfolk, Va.
|2003
|Trinity (Texas) (28-5)
|Becky Geyer
|60-58
|Eastern Connecticut State
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2002
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Shirley Egner
|67-65
|St. Lawrence
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2001
|Washington-St. Louis (28-2)
|Nancy Fahey
|67-45
|Messiah
|Danbury, Conn.
|2000
|Washington-St. Louis (30-0)
|Nancy Fahey
|79-33
|Southern Maine
|Danbury, Conn.
|1999
|Washington-St. Louis (30-0)
|Nancy Fahey
|74-65
|St. Benedict
|Danbury, Conn.
|1998
|Washington-St. Louis (28-2)
|Nancy Fahey
|77-69
|Southern Maine
|Gorham, Maine
|1997
|New York University (29-1)
|Janice Quinn
|72-70
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|New York City
|1996
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31-0)
|Kathi Bennett
|66-50
|Mount Union
|Oshkosh, Wis.
|1995
|Capital (33-0)
|Dixie Jeffers
|59-55
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Columbus, Ohio
|1994
|Capital (30-1)
|Dixie Jeffers
|82-63
|Washington-St. Louis
|Eau Claire, Wis.
|1993
|Central (Iowa) (24-5)
|Gary Boeyink
|71-63
|Capital
|Pella, Iowa
|1992
|Alma (24-3)
|Charlie Goffnet
|79-75
|Moravian
|Bethlehem, Pa.
|1991
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (29-2)
|Ted Riverso
|73-55
|Muskingum
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1990
|Hope (24-2)
|Sue Wise
|65-63
|St. John Fisher
|Holland, Mich.
|1989
|Elizabethtown (29-2)
|Yvonne Kauffman
|66-65
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Danville, Ky.
|1988
|Concordia-Moorhead (29-2)
|Duane Siverson
|65-57
|St. John Fisher
|Moorhead, Minn.
|1987
|Wiscons-Stevens Point (27-2)
|Linda Wunder
|81-74
|Concordia-Moorehead
|Scranton, Pa.
|1986
|Salem State (29-1)
|Tim Shea
|89-85
|Bishop
|Salem, Mass.
|1985
|Scranton (31-1)
|Mike Strong
|68-59
|New Rochelle
|DePere, Wis.
|1984
|Rust (26-5)
|A.J. Stovall
|51-49
|Elizabethtown
|Scranton, Pa.
|1983
|North Central (Ill.) (26-6)
|Wayne Morgan
|83-71
|Elizabethtown
|Worcester, Mass.
|1982
|Elizabethtown (26-1)
|Yvonne Kauffman
|67-66 (ot)
|UNC Greensboro
|Elizabethtown, Pa.