Live coverage of the DIII women's basketball championship

On Monday, Feb. 28 the 2022 division III women's basketball championship field was revealed.

All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, hosted by SportsPITTSBURGH and Presidents' Athletic Conference March 17-19.

The following teams are among those that received at-large bids for the tournament:

AT-LARGE Amherst (21-3) Babson (19-7) Catholic (20-5) DePauw (23-3) East Texas Baptist (20-5) Elizabethtown (20-5) John Carroll (22-4) Johns Hopkins (22-4)

To view more at-large bids along with the full tournament bracket, click here.