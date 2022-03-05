Live coverage of the DIII women's basketball championship

Last Updated 10:40 AM, March 05, 2022NCAA.comLive coverage of the DIII women's basketball championshipShare See who made the cut in the 2022 DIII women's basketball selection show 41:25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:35 pm, March 5, 2022Second-round matchups set There are 16 total second-round matchups on Saturday. Here's the complete list: Ithaca vs. Springfield, 5 p.m. John Carroll vs. Trine, 5 p.m. NYU vs. Bates, 5 p.m. Tufts vs. DeSales, 5 p.m. Babson vs. Scranton, 6 p.m. Chris. Newport vs. Mt. St. Mary's (NY), 6 p.m. Gettsburg vs. Baldwin Wallace, 6 p.m. Millikin vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 6 p.m. Smith vs. Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Southern Virginia vs. Transylvania, 6 p.m. St. John Fisher vs. Amherst, 6 p.m. Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. Simpson, 6 p.m. Hope vs. Marietta, 7 p.m. Illinois Wesleyan vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 8 p.m. Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. East Texas Baptist, 8 p.m. Trinity (TX) vs. Whitman, 8 p.m. Click here for the complete bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:40 am, March 5, 2022Friday's first round scoresThe DIII women's basketball tournament began Friday with 32 games in the first round. Here's a complete list of the final scores: Southern Virginia 67, Shenandoah 48 Christopher Newport 89, Mitchell 42 Springfield 73, Messiah 68 John Carroll 100, Elizabethtown 56 Marietta 65, Wittenberg 50 DeSales 78, SUNY Cortland 52 Bates 68, Roger Williams 64 (OT) Babson 79, SUNY New Paltz 66 Brooklyn 70, Emmanuel (MA) 57 Baldwin Wallace 66, Salisbury 54 St. John Fisher 55, Rhode Island College 52 Illinois Wesleyan 56, DePauw 55 Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, Webster 76 Millikin 81, Wartburg 68 Whitman 62, Whittier 57 Transylvania 69, Washington & Jefferson 52 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 48, Wisconsin Lutheran 42 Tufts 84, Clarks Summit 54 Amherst 60, SUNY Poly 42 NYU 71, Washington & Lee 61 Trine 62, Immaculata 37 Scranton 69, New Jersey City 47 Ithaca 75, Catholic 63 Hope 86, La Roche 54 Smith 61, Framingham State 51 Gettysburg 77, SUNY Morrisville 44 Mount St. Mary’s (NY) 57, Johns Hopkins 54 East Texas Baptist 65, Rhodes 53 Trinity (TX) 61, Hardin-Simmons 57 Wisconsin-Whitewater 58, Ripon 34 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 61, North Central (MN) 46 Simpson 73, Gust. Adolphus 67 Here's the interactive bracket. The tournament continues Saturday with 16 second round games. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:00 pm, February 28, 20222022 DIII women's basketball championship field revealedOn Monday, Feb. 28 the 2022 division III women's basketball championship field was revealed. All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, hosted by SportsPITTSBURGH and Presidents' Athletic Conference March 17-19. The following teams are among those that received at-large bids for the tournament: AT-LARGE Amherst (21-3) Babson (19-7) Catholic (20-5) DePauw (23-3) East Texas Baptist (20-5) Elizabethtown (20-5) John Carroll (22-4) Johns Hopkins (22-4) To view more at-large bids along with the full tournament bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:40 pm, February 25, 2022How to watch the 2022 DIII women's basketball selection show The 2022 NCAA DIII women's basketball selection show will air on Monday, Feb. 28 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NCAA.com. Shortly after the show, the 64-team bracket will be live here. When: Monday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Live on NCAA.com The tournament will begin Friday, March 4. It will run all the way to the national championship Saturday, Mar. 19 at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:39 pm, February 25, 2022DIII women's basketball championship history This year will be the first time a champion of DIII women's basketball will be crowned since 2019. Thomas More is the reigning champion from the 2019 tournament. Washington-St. Louis has the most titles in DIII women's basketball with five. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Thomas More (32-0) Jeff Hans 81-67 Bowdoin Salem, Va. 2018 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 65-45 Bowdoin Rochester, Minn. 2017 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 52-29 Tufts Grand Rapids, Mich. 2016 Thomas More (33-0) Jeff Hans 63-51 Tufts Indianapolis 2015 Thomas More (33-0)* Jeff Hans 83-63 George Fox Grand Rapids, Mich. 2014 FDU-Florham (33-0) Marc Mitchell 80-72 Whitman Stevens Point, Wis. 2013 DePauw (35-0) Kris Huffman 69-51 Wisconsin-Whitewater Holland, Mich. 2012 Illinois Wesleyan (28-5) Mia Smith 57-48 George Fox Holland, Mich. 2011 Amherst (32-1) GP Gromacki 64-55 Washington-St. Louis Bloomington, Ill. 2010 Washington-St. Louis (29-2) Nancy Fahey 65-59 Hope Bloomington, Ill. 2009 George Fox (32-0) Scott Rueck 60-53 Washington-St. Louis Holland, Mich. 2008 Howard Payne (33-0) Chris Kielsmeier 68-54 Messiah Holland, Mich. 2007 DePauw (31-3) Kris Huffman 55-52 Washington-St. Louis Springfield, Mass. 2006 Hope (33-1) Brian Morehouse 69-56 Southern Maine Springfield, Mass. 2005 Milikin (29-2) Lori Kerans 70-50 Randolph-Macon Norfolk, Va. 2004 Wilmington (Ohio) (27-6) Jerry Scheve 59-53 Bowdoin Norfolk, Va. 2003 Trinity (Texas) (28-5) Becky Geyer 60-58 Eastern Connecticut State Terre Haute, Ind. 2002 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Shirley Egner 67-65 St. Lawrence Terre Haute, Ind. 2001 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 67-45 Messiah Danbury, Conn. 2000 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 79-33 Southern Maine Danbury, Conn. 1999 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 74-65 St. Benedict Danbury, Conn. 1998 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 77-69 Southern Maine Gorham, Maine 1997 New York University (29-1) Janice Quinn 72-70 Wisconsin-Eau Claire New York City 1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31-0) Kathi Bennett 66-50 Mount Union Oshkosh, Wis. 1995 Capital (33-0) Dixie Jeffers 59-55 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Columbus, Ohio 1994 Capital (30-1) Dixie Jeffers 82-63 Washington-St. Louis Eau Claire, Wis. 1993 Central (Iowa) (24-5) Gary Boeyink 71-63 Capital Pella, Iowa 1992 Alma (24-3) Charlie Goffnet 79-75 Moravian Bethlehem, Pa. 1991 St. Thomas (Minn.) (29-2) Ted Riverso 73-55 Muskingum St. Paul, Minn. 1990 Hope (24-2) Sue Wise 65-63 St. John Fisher Holland, Mich. 1989 Elizabethtown (29-2) Yvonne Kauffman 66-65 Cal State Stanislaus Danville, Ky. 1988 Concordia-Moorhead (29-2) Duane Siverson 65-57 St. John Fisher Moorhead, Minn. 1987 Wiscons-Stevens Point (27-2) Linda Wunder 81-74 Concordia-Moorehead Scranton, Pa. 1986 Salem State (29-1) Tim Shea 89-85 Bishop Salem, Mass. 1985 Scranton (31-1) Mike Strong 68-59 New Rochelle DePere, Wis. 1984 Rust (26-5) A.J. Stovall 51-49 Elizabethtown Scranton, Pa. 1983 North Central (Ill.) (26-6) Wayne Morgan 83-71 Elizabethtown Worcester, Mass. 1982 Elizabethtown (26-1) Yvonne Kauffman 67-66 (ot) UNC Greensboro Elizabethtown, Pa. *Thomas More's 2015 national title was vacated share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link