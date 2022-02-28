NCAA DIII women's basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, how to follow

Last Updated 3:17 PM, February 28, 2022NCAA.comNCAA DIII women's basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, how to followShare See who made the cut in the 2022 DIII women's basketball selection show 41:25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:00 pm, February 28, 20222022 DIII women's basketball championship field revealedOn Monday, Feb. 28 the 2022 division III women's basketball championship field was revealed. All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, hosted by SportsPITTSBURGH and Presidents' Athletic Conference March 17-19. The following teams are among those that received at-large bids for the tournament:
AT-LARGE
Amherst (21-3)
Babson (19-7)
Catholic (20-5)
DePauw (23-3)
East Texas Baptist (20-5)
Elizabethtown (20-5)
John Carroll (22-4)
Johns Hopkins (22-4)
To view more at-large bids along with the full tournament bracket, click here.
7:40 pm, February 25, 2022
How to watch the 2022 DIII women's basketball selection show
The 2022 NCAA DIII women's basketball selection show will air on Monday, Feb. 28 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NCAA.com. Shortly after the show, the 64-team bracket will be live here.
When: Monday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Live on NCAA.com
The tournament will begin Friday, March 4. It will run all the way to the national championship Saturday, Mar. 19 at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA.
7:39 pm, February 25, 2022
DIII women's basketball championship history
This year will be the first time a champion of DIII women's basketball will be crowned since 2019. Thomas More is the reigning champion from the 2019 tournament. Washington-St. Louis has the most titles in DIII women's basketball with five. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Thomas More (32-0) Jeff Hans 81-67 Bowdoin Salem, Va. 2018 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 65-45 Bowdoin Rochester, Minn. 2017 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 52-29 Tufts Grand Rapids, Mich. 2016 Thomas More (33-0) Jeff Hans 63-51 Tufts Indianapolis 2015 Thomas More (33-0)* Jeff Hans 83-63 George Fox Grand Rapids, Mich. 2014 FDU-Florham (33-0) Marc Mitchell 80-72 Whitman Stevens Point, Wis. 2013 DePauw (35-0) Kris Huffman 69-51 Wisconsin-Whitewater Holland, Mich. 2012 Illinois Wesleyan (28-5) Mia Smith 57-48 George Fox Holland, Mich. 2011 Amherst (32-1) GP Gromacki 64-55 Washington-St. Louis Bloomington, Ill. 2010 Washington-St. Louis (29-2) Nancy Fahey 65-59 Hope Bloomington, Ill. 2009 George Fox (32-0) Scott Rueck 60-53 Washington-St. Louis Holland, Mich. 2008 Howard Payne (33-0) Chris Kielsmeier 68-54 Messiah Holland, Mich. 2007 DePauw (31-3) Kris Huffman 55-52 Washington-St. Louis Springfield, Mass. 2006 Hope (33-1) Brian Morehouse 69-56 Southern Maine Springfield, Mass. 2005 Milikin (29-2) Lori Kerans 70-50 Randolph-Macon Norfolk, Va. 2004 Wilmington (Ohio) (27-6) Jerry Scheve 59-53 Bowdoin Norfolk, Va. 2003 Trinity (Texas) (28-5) Becky Geyer 60-58 Eastern Connecticut State Terre Haute, Ind. 2002 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Shirley Egner 67-65 St. Lawrence Terre Haute, Ind. 2001 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 67-45 Messiah Danbury, Conn. 2000 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 79-33 Southern Maine Danbury, Conn. 1999 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 74-65 St. Benedict Danbury, Conn. 1998 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 77-69 Southern Maine Gorham, Maine 1997 New York University (29-1) Janice Quinn 72-70 Wisconsin-Eau Claire New York City 1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31-0) Kathi Bennett 66-50 Mount Union Oshkosh, Wis. 1995 Capital (33-0) Dixie Jeffers 59-55 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Columbus, Ohio 1994 Capital (30-1) Dixie Jeffers 82-63 Washington-St. Louis Eau Claire, Wis. 1993 Central (Iowa) (24-5) Gary Boeyink 71-63 Capital Pella, Iowa 1992 Alma (24-3) Charlie Goffnet 79-75 Moravian Bethlehem, Pa. 1991 St. Thomas (Minn.) (29-2) Ted Riverso 73-55 Muskingum St. Paul, Minn.
1990 Hope (24-2) Sue Wise 65-63 St. John Fisher Holland, Mich.
1989 Elizabethtown (29-2) Yvonne Kauffman 66-65 Cal State Stanislaus Danville, Ky.
1988 Concordia-Moorhead (29-2) Duane Siverson 65-57 St. John Fisher Moorhead, Minn.
1987 Wiscons-Stevens Point (27-2) Linda Wunder 81-74 Concordia-Moorehead Scranton, Pa.
1986 Salem State (29-1) Tim Shea 89-85 Bishop Salem, Mass.
1985 Scranton (31-1) Mike Strong 68-59 New Rochelle DePere, Wis.
1984 Rust (26-5) A.J. Stovall 51-49 Elizabethtown Scranton, Pa.
1983 North Central (Ill.) (26-6) Wayne Morgan 83-71 Elizabethtown Worcester, Mass.
1982 Elizabethtown (26-1) Yvonne Kauffman 67-66 (ot) UNC Greensboro Elizabethtown, Pa.
*Thomas More's 2015 national title was vacated