NCAA DIII women's basketball championship: Selection show date, time, info

The 2022 NCAA DIII women's basketball selection show will air on Monday, Feb. 28 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NCAA.com. Shortly after the show, the 64-team bracket will be live here.

When: Monday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Live on NCAA.com

The tournament will begin Friday, March 4. It will run all the way to the national championship Saturday, Mar. 19 at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA.